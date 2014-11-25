(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Deutsche Bank
AG's (DB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and its
Short-term IDR
at 'F1+'. At the same time Fitch has affirmed DB's Viability
Rating (VR) at 'a',
Support Rating (SR) at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at
'A+'. The Outlook
on DB's support-driven Long-term IDR is Negative and reflects
Fitch's
expectation that the probability of support from the German
state, if required,
is likely to decline over the next six to nine months.
A full list of rating actions, including actions on DB's main
subsidiaries and
debt ratings, is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The rating actions have been taken as part of a periodic review
of the Global
Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and
globally active
banking groups. On balance, Fitch's outlook for the sector is
stable. The 12
banks have continued to strengthen their balance sheets in 9M14.
Capitalisation
has improved materially over the past two years and liquidity
remains sound.
This strengthening balances continued pressure on earnings,
particularly in
securities businesses, and remaining material but unpredictable
exposure to
conduct and regulatory risks.
Fitch forecasts weak growth in the eurozone during 2015 while
growth in the US
and UK is expected to be somewhat stronger, which should help
the GTUBs with a
significant presence in these regions. Spikes in market
volatility, most
recently in October 2014, show that uncertainty remains over how
expectations of
rising interest rates in the US will affect financial markets.
Our expectation
is that rises in interest rates will be gradual and would follow
improved
prospects for the economy, which should help business volumes.
Sharp and
unexpected hikes in US interest rates would likely result in
increased market
volatility and, consequently, additional pressure on banks'
earnings, although
we believe that the GTUBs' risk appetite has declined.
Lower risk appetite should help the banks avoid material losses
on trading
positions but an adverse operating environment could result in a
change of our
outlook if earnings prospects suffer materially. For
eurozone-focused banks, a
prolonged deflationary scenario would put pressure on earnings
and could result
in a changed outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF
DB's Long- and Short-term IDRs, SR, SRF and senior debt ratings
reflect Fitch's
expectation that there will remain an extremely high probability
of support from
the German state (AAA/Stable), if required, until the mechanism
for resolving
large global systemically important banks (G-SIB) becomes
operational . This
expectation reflects Germany's extremely strong ability to and a
high propensity
for support, as shown by its track record of ensuring support
for most banks in
the system. Specific to DB, our view of support likelihood is
based mostly on
its systemic importance in Germany, its global
interconnectedness given its size
and operations in investment banking, significant deposit market
share and its
position as a key provider of financial services to the German
economy.
However, the political momentum is gaining pace to resolve even
the most complex
banking groups without significantly disrupting the financial
markets and
without requiring state support. The Negative Outlook on DB's
Long-term IDR
reflects Fitch's view that legislative, regulatory and policy
initiatives are
reaching a point where a resolution of DB can be achieved
without disrupting
financial markets. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD) has
been implemented into German legislation (BRRD-Umsetzungsgesetz)
and the Single
Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks starts on 1
January 2016.
Furthermore, The Financial Stability Board's proposals on total
loss absorbing
capital (TLAC) aim to ensure that financial private sector
resources are
immediately available to resolve a bank such as DB.
The BRRD, SRM and TLAC will dilute the influence Germany has in
deciding how
German banks are resolved and ensure that the financial means to
resolve the
bank without state resources are available. In Fitch's view,
they increase the
likelihood of senior debt losses if a bank becomes non-viable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF
As DB's Long-term IDR is at its SRF and Fitch does not expect
any upward
momentum in its VR in the foreseeable future, the sensitivities
of its IDRs are
predominantly the same as those for the SRF. The SR and SRF are
sensitive to
progress made in implementing the BRRD, SRM and TLAC. The
BRRD-Umsetzungsgesetz
requires 'bail in' of creditors in banks under resolution from 1
January 2015
before an insolvent bank can be recapitalised with state funds.
SRM will be in
place in just over a year's time and Fitch expects G-SIBs to
have most of their
TLAC requirements in place within the next one to two years.
This should all
mean that DB will be 'resolvable' without jeopardising the wider
financial
system. Once resolution tools and mechanisms have been put in
place they will
become an overriding factor in our support-driven ratings. The
likelihood of the
bank's senior creditors receiving full support from the
sovereign, despite DB's
systemic importance, will diminish substantially.
Fitch expects to revise DB's Support Rating to '5' and its SRF
to 'No Floor'
during the first half of 2015. A revision of the SRF to 'No
Floor' would mean
that DB's Long-term IDR would likely be downgraded to the level
of its VR, which
as it currently stands would mean a one- notch downgrade to 'A'.
After a
revision of the SRF, the Long-term IDR and the Outlook would be
sensitive to the
same factors as its VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
DB's VR reflects the bank's strong, diversified franchise by
product and
geography, but consequently a complex organisational structure.
The bank
combines a strong franchise in domestic and European corporate
and retail
banking with a leading global securities presence, particularly
in global fixed
income. Fitch considers earnings from securities businesses to
be more volatile
than commercial banking, which constrain the VR.
In addition, maintaining sound capitalisation is an important
driver of the
bank's VR. While the capital-strengthening measures in 2Q14 were
supportive of
DB's credit profile, the bank's 'a' VR reflects its unchanged
capitalisation
targets, including maintaining a 10% fully applied CRDIV common
tier 1 (CET1)
ratio and a fully-loaded leverage ratio of 3.5% in the medium
term.
DB's capitalisation was boosted by a EUR8.5bn capital-raising in
June 2014,
which helped to strengthen its fully applied Basel III CET1
ratio to 11.5% at
end-3Q14. The capital increase and the issue of additional Tier
1 instruments
have also improved leverage, although it remains weaker than
that of US peers.
DB's fully applied CRDIV leverage ratio was 3.2% at end-3Q14.
DB's securities operations face a host of challenges, including
higher capital
demands under evolving regulatory frameworks in its main
countries of operation,
leverage constraints, a structurally high cost base and ongoing
regulatory and
litigation cases that could result in substantial fines or
settlement costs. On
top of this, subdued market growth in the largest business under
DB's corporate
banking & securities segment (CB&S), debt sales and trading, and
expected low
economic growth in Germany and the eurozone in 2015 mean that
revenue will
remain under pressure.
Despite substantial progress in reducing risk in securities
businesses,
including mounting regulatory constraints on banks' flexibility
to hold risk
positions, Fitch considers the exposure to securities operations
still brings
more potential earnings volatility and unpredictability than
retail and
commercial banking. DB's securities operations are balanced by a
sound market
position in domestic retail banking (PBC), its global wealth
management and
asset management activities (DeAWM) and its stable transaction
banking segment
(GTB). The bank's VR includes Fitch's expectation that it will
make progress in
improving earnings, especially in these three more stable
businesses. This
should be helped by improving efficiency across all businesses
and the full
integration of Deutsche Postbank (Postbank).
Fitch expects further progress in improving revenues and the
adjusted cost base
in the coming two quarters so that DB's ambitious financial
targets for 2015 and
2016, especially lowering the cost-to-income ratio to 65%, would
be achievable.
Reducing non-core assets, which are a drag on earnings, should
support core
businesses by creating free capital resources and management
capacity.
Specifically Fitch expects the bank to improve the profitability
of its retail
segment once the transfer of Postbank's and DB's retail banking
accounts onto
one IT platform is completed in 2015 and on the back of the
creation of PBC
Banking Services, one service provider for all of DB's domestic
retail banking.
However, Fitch believes that revenue growth in retail banking in
Germany, Italy
and Spain, faces significant challenges from low interest rates
and slow
economic growth.
DB's transaction banking offers little chance of revenue growth
in the current
low interest rate environment, but Fitch expects a
better-organised asset
management and wealth management segment to participate in the
global growth of
private wealth. The first three quarters of 2014 showed a
positive trend in
wealth management.
Fitch considers DB's risk controls sound, which underpin the VR,
as the bank has
sizeable exposures to credit and market risk. Underwriting
standards are sound,
but the bank remains exposed to non-core assets, which it is
both actively
reducing and allowing to be run-off, although the reduction of
risk weighted
assets (RWAs) in the non-core segment has slowed in 2014.
Reduction of these
assets should help to improve asset quality further and reduce
leverage
exposure.
We view positively that capital expectations needed no material
adjustments
after the ECB's asset quality review and stress tests. However,
certain
regulatory and litigation cases are yet to be resolved and given
the size of
various global bank settlements, our VR factors in that part of
DB's capital may
be needed to absorb some of the litigation costs. Until these
cases are
resolved, we expect the bank to continue to build capital
through retained
earnings. In particular, careful management of leverage ratios
will be key.
Fitch expects DB to be able to manage evolving capital
requirements for legal
entities within the group, including new local capital
requirements for its US
subsidiaries under an intermediate holding company, by e.g.
reallocating
businesses and capital across legal entities within the group.
In light of
evolving regulatory requirements and in preparation for TLAC
requirements, DB
has stated that it is still waiting for the framework to be
clearly defined. We
expect that DB will either be able to issue sufficient bail-in
debt or reduce
its leverage, if required, to satisfy TLAC implementation in the
EU, but the
overall impact on the scope of its businesses and risk return
profile is less
clear at this stage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The strategic reorganisation initiated in 2012 continues to
weigh on
profitability as restructuring costs are high and is facing
additional
challenges, primarily in the form of regulation and litigation.
Fitch considers
DB's profitability targets ambitious, but our expectation for it
to continue
making some progress in improving underlying earnings in 4Q14
and 1Q15 is
factored into the VR. For 9M14 revenues and underlying earnings
were little
changed at the core bank.
DB will incur further 'costs-to-achieve' in its strategic plan
in 2015 as it has
done in 2014, but excluding these, Fitch expects it to make
progress in its
underlying cost efficiency. It would be negative for the VR if
the bank is
unable to improve on its 3Q14 underlying cost base in the coming
quarters,
absent a turnaround in revenue. Failure to improve the
underlying profitability
in its core non-securities banking businesses, where DB made
little progress in
9M14, would put pressure on the bank's VR. In addition, the VR
factors in
Fitch's expectation that DB will make progress in exiting
non-core assets.
Continued low interest rates and low volatility are putting
pressure on fixed
income earnings, and DB's fixed income securities business is
among the largest
globally. We view positively that equities sales and trading and
capital market
earnings remain more resilient and have helped to stabilise
revenues in CB&S in
9M14 compared with the same period in 2013.
Despite settlement of a number of cases in 2013 and 1H14, we
expect litigation
costs from conduct breaches to remain a drag on DB's results, as
with peers. Any
fines or settlement costs that absorb more than two quarters of
earnings and
throw DB's capital and leverage plans off course could put
pressure on its VR.
The VR is also sensitive to any deviation from Fitch's
expectation that the bank
will maintain capitalisation in line with its peers and reduce
leverage
exposure. Progress in improving its leverage ratio will, in our
view, be
particularly important in light of future regulatory leverage
requirements,
including for TLAC, which we expect will exceed current
requirements. In
addition, in light of the volatility in its leverage exposure in
3Q14, building
up a buffer in excess of regulatory requirements will be key to
absorbing market
movements and regulatory adjustments.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by DB and its
subsidiaries are
all notched down from Deutsche Bank's VR in accordance with
Fitch's assessment
of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative
loss severity risk
profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by DB and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to a change in its VR. The
securities'
ratings are also sensitive to a change in their notching, which
could arise if
Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their
non-performance
relative to the risk captured in the issuer's VR. This might
reflect a change in
capital management in the bank or an unexpected shift in
regulatory buffer
requirements, for example.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Postbank's IDRs are equalised with those of its parent DB. Fitch
considers
Postbank core to DB's plans to strengthen its domestic retail
banking. Fitch
views the control and profit and loss transfer agreement between
DB
Finanz-Holding GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of DB, and
Postbank as a strong
indication of support.
The IDRs of the other rated subsidiaries are also equalised with
DB's to reflect
their core role within the group's operations and their
integration with the
parent bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
As the IDRs of the subsidiaries are equalised with those of DB
to reflect
support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive to
changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or to changes in DB's IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
DB
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating, affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
Senior debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+'
Senior market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
Subordinated market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A-emr'
Subordinated Lower Tier II debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Additional Tier 1 Notes: affirmed at 'BB+'
Postbank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+'
Unsecured guaranteed bonds issued by former DSL Bank: affirmed
at 'AA''
PB Finance (Delaware); Inc:
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
This rating action has no impact on the 'AAA' rating of the
outstanding covered
bonds issued by Postbank.
DBSecurities
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
DBTrust Company Americas
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at 'F1+'
DBTrust Corporation
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
DBAustralia Ltd.
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1+'
DBFinancial LLC
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
DBCapital Funding Trust I: affirmed at 'BBB-'
DBCapital Funding Trust V: affirmed at 'BBB-'
DBCapital Funding Trust VI: affirmed at 'BBB-'
DBCapital Funding Trust VII: affirmed at 'BBB-'
DBCapital Funding Trust VIII: affirmed at 'BBB-'
DBCapital Funding Trust IX: affirmed at 'BBB-'
DBCapital Funding Trust XI: affirmed at 'BBB-'
DBContingent Capital Trust II: affirmed at 'BBB-'
DBContingent Capital Trust III: affirmed at 'BBB-'
DBContingent Capital Trust IV: affirmed at 'BBB-'
DBContingent Capital Trust V: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I (Germany): affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust II (Germany): affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III (Germany): affirmed at
'BBB-'
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust IV (Germany): affirmed at 'BBB-'
ProSecure Funding Limited Partnership (LP Jersey): affirmed at
'BBB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 3530 1399
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
