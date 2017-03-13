(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Deutsche
Bank AG's ratings
and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) , including
the 'A-' Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR), 'F1' Short-Term IDR and 'a-'
Viability Rating (VR).
The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Negative. A full list of
rating actions on
the bank and its affected subsidiaries is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating actions follow the EUR8 billion capital raising and
revised strategy,
including the retention of Deutsche Postbank (Postbank),
announced on 5 March.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR. DCR DEPOSIT AND SENIOR DEBT
The removal from RWN and affirmation of the ratings reflect our
expectation of
significantly improved capitalisation following completion of
the rights issue
in early April and strategic reorientation towards a more
balanced universal
banking business model. However, the Negative Outlook reflects
that the ratings
will be downgraded if we believe that the franchise weakening in
2016 has not
been reversed. This would be signalled, for example, by lower
revenue or loss of
market share. Execution of the new strategic plan without any
notable setbacks
will also be key to maintaining the ratings.
The capital raising will initially bring the fully loaded
end-2016 pro-forma
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio to 14.1% on a risk-weighted
basis and the
leverage ratio to 4.1%, with management targeting to maintain
the CET1 ratio
"comfortably above" 13% and achieve a leverage ratio of 4.5%
thereafter. The
bank has also announced the intention to IPO a minority stake in
its asset
management division over the next two years, as well as further
asset disposals,
which add flexibility to generate a further EUR2 billion
capital.
The targeted business model should be able to draw from the
bank's franchise
strengths of a solid German private and corporate customer base
extended to
global corporate banking and debt capital markets solutions.
Earnings will
remain a weakness in comparison with most other large global
banking groups, but
Fitch believes that downside risk has substantially reduced.
Management has
successfully lowered the bank's operating cost burden and plans
further
efficiencies, but the revised strategy will carry substantial
restructuring
costs, most of which will be frontloaded over the next two
years.
The target of a post-tax return on tangible equity (RoTE) of
around 10% "in a
normalised operating environment" will be challenging. However,
we believe it
will be achievable in the medium term if the strategy is
executed fully and
franchise with large global corporates, which has been less in
focus in recent
years, is regained. In the meantime, lower earnings can be
sufficient at the
rating level given management's commitment to maintaining a
higher capital
buffer and our expectation that the reshaped business model will
improve
earnings stability.
A normalised operating environment means an at least moderately
higher and
steepened euro yield curve, which management expects will
materialise in the
next year or so, following the US. This will improve earnings
potential from
Deutsche Bank's large deposit base, especially in its corporate
transaction
banking business and Postbank. Low RoTE from Postbank had been a
key reason for
previous plans to sell the bank, but can be partly combatted by
the regulatory
rein-back on leverage requirements, favouring risk-based
capitalisation for
European banks. Postbank's future earnings should also gain from
positive
momentum towards digital banking in Germany, where management is
optimistic it
can benefit from economies of scale.
Revenue in 2016 suffered from a combination of management focus
on cost
reduction and restructuring and from some client withdrawals
relating to market
noise in 4Q16 around the RMBS settlement with the US Department
of Justice (DoJ)
and Russian money laundering trades. Management has said that
revenue lost from
negative sentiment around these events was "a good EUR1
billion", and that many,
but not all, clients that left returned in 1Q17, both in prime
services and
asset management.
RoTE should also improve as legacy long-dated fixed income
assets, which now
absorb higher capitalisation requirements than when they were
initiated, run
off. We expect the capital released from these to be redeployed
primarily in
corporate banking. The bank's renewed focus on business growth
in its core
global corporate segment should enable it to better compete with
other
European-based global players, which have been able to gain more
momentum than
Deutsche Bank in the past one to two years.
Despite notable widening of spreads on unsecured market-based
funding in 2016
and some institutional deposit outflow in 4Q16, we believe that
Deutsche Bank
retains strong, well-diversified funding by geography, product
and customer, and
maintains ample liquidity. To reflect this, its Short-Term IDR
and short-term
debt rating have been affirmed at 'F1', the higher of the two
Short-Term IDRs
that map to a 'A-' Long-Term IDR on our rating scale. The
retention of
Postbank's strong domestic deposit franchise will support group
funding if it
can be made fungible around the group over time.
Deutsche Bank AG's DCR, deposit rating and senior market-linked
notes are rated
one notch above the IDR because derivatives and deposits have
preferential
status over the bank's large buffer of qualifying junior debt
and statutorily
subordinated senior debt.
SUBSIDIARIES' IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs and debt ratings of Deutsche Bank's rated subsidiaries
in the US and
Australia are equalised with Deutsche Bank's to reflect their
core roles within
the group, especially Deutsche Bank's capital markets
activities, and their high
integration with the parent bank or their role as issuing
vehicles. Deutsche
Bank Financial LLC's Short-Term IDR and commercial paper
programme rating have
been withdrawn because the entity has ceased to exist.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Deutsche Bank's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating
Floor (SRF) of 'No
Floor' reflect our view that senior creditors cannot rely on
receiving full
extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that it
becomes
non-viable.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital instruments issued by
Deutsche Bank
and its subsidiaries are all notched down from Deutsche Bank's
VR in accordance
with our assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and relative
loss severity risk profiles.
Legacy Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below the VR,
reflecting
higher-than-average loss severity (two notches), as well as high
risk of
non-performance (an additional two notches) given partial
discretionary coupon
omission.
High and low trigger contingent additional capital Tier 1 (AT1)
instruments are
rated five notches below the VR. The issues are notched down
twice for loss
severity, reflecting poor recoveries as the instruments can be
converted to
equity or written down well ahead of resolution. In addition,
they are notched
down three times for high non-performance risk, reflecting fully
discretionary
coupon omission.
Available Distributable Items (ADIs) referenced for AT1
securities are
calculated annually under German GAAP for the parent bank and
reference
primarily cumulative retained earnings. Management announced on
Sunday that the
Management Board had approved payment of AT1 coupons coming due
in 2017.
Non-payment of AT1 coupon would also be triggered by any breach
of the bank's
maximum distributable amount (MDA) requirement, which stands at
9.51% for 2017,
combining CET1 and the Pillar 2 add-on requirement resulting
from the ECB's
Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP). Even before
the capital
raising, Deutsche Bank has a substantial buffer above this
threshold.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VR, DCR, DEPOSIT AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
Failure to complete the rights issue substantially in April
would be a
significant negative rating driver, as in addition to the
capital deficit, it
would signal the market's lack of confidence in management and
the bank.
Consequently, it would likely result in a downgrade of more than
one notch.
Assuming successful completion of the rights issue, the ratings
will be
sensitive to the bank's ability to regain market share in its
targeted sales and
trading operations and grow its revenue line. It will also need
to demonstrate
successful execution of the new strategic plan during the next
few years,
particularly of the Postbank integration. Any notable setbacks,
including for
example unforeseen costs or failure to fully integrate Postbank,
would be
negative rating drivers. Failure to retain capitalisation on
target for example
due to any large litigation or conduct costs would also be
negative.
Successful transformation of the business model in line with
strategy and
achievement of higher, more balanced and stable earnings over
time could bring
positive rating momentum. However, we do not envisage such a
scenario within our
two-year Outlook horizon.
Deutsche Bank's DCRs, deposit and debt ratings are primarily
sensitive to
changes in the Long-Term IDR. In addition, Deutsche Bank's DCRs,
deposit rating
and ratings of the senior structured notes with embedded market
risk are also
sensitive to the amount of subordinated and senior vanilla debt
buffers relative
to the recapitalisation amount likely to be needed to restore
viability and
prevent default on more senior derivative obligations, deposits
and structured
notes with embedded market risk.
SUBSIDIARIES' IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Deutsche Bank's subsidiaries' ratings reflect the parent bank's
and the ratings
would move in line with Deutsche Bank's. They are further
sensitive to changes
in our assumptions around the propensity of Deutsche Bank to
provide timely
support.
SR AND SRF
An upgrade of Deutsche Bank's SR and upward revision of the SRF
would be
contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to
support banks'
senior creditors in full. While not impossible, this is highly
unlikely, in our
view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities are primarily
sensitive to a
change in Deutsche Bank's VR. The securities' ratings are also
sensitive to a
change in their notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its
assessment of
the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk
captured in the
respective issuers' VRs. This may reflect a change in capital
management in the
group or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements,
for example.
For AT1 instruments, non-performance risk could increase and the
instruments
notched further from the VR if available distributable items
reduce
significantly or if the MDA buffer tightens considerably as a
result of a
heightened Pillar 2 binding requirement or CET1 erosion from
losses.
The rating actions are as follows:
Deutsche Bank AG
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-' removed from RWN, Outlook
Negative
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1' removed from RWN
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-' removed from RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: affirmed at 'A(dcr)' removed
from RWN
Deposit ratings: affirmed at 'A'/'F1' removed from RWN
Senior debt, including programme, ratings: affirmed at 'A-'/'F1'
removed from
RWN
Senior market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A(emr)'/'F1(emr)'
removed from RWN
Subordinated market-linked securities: affirmed at 'BBB+(emr)'
removed from RWN
Subordinated Lower Tier II debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' removed from
RWN
Additional Tier 1 notes: affirmed at 'BB' removed from RWN
Deutsche Bank Securities
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-' removed from RWN, Outlook
Negative
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1' removed from RWN
Support Rating affirmed at '1' removed from RWN
Derivative Counterparty Rating affirmed at 'A-(dcr)' removed
from RWN
Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-' removed from RWN, Outlook
Negative
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1' removed from RWN
Support Rating affirmed at '1' removed from RWN
Senior debt ratings affirmed at 'F1' removed from RWN
Deutsche Bank Trust Corporation
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-' removed from RWN, Outlook
Negative
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1' removed from RWN
Support Rating affirmed at '1' removed from RWN
Senior programme ratings affirmed at 'A-'/'F1' removed from RWN
Deutsche Bank Australia Ltd.
Commercial paper short-term rating affirmed at 'F1' removed from
RWN
Deutsche Bank Financial LLC
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1', removed from RWN and withdrawn
Commercial paper short-term rating affirmed at 'F1' removed from
RWN and
withdrawn
Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust II preferred securities
rating affirmed
at 'BB+' removed from RWN
Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust III preferred securities
rating affirmed
at 'BB+' removed from RWN
Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust IV preferred securities
rating affirmed
at 'BB+' removed from RWN
Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust V preferred securities
rating affirmed at
'BB+' removed from RWN
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10
Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1020479
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
