(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SYDNEY, July 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Deutsche Bank AG
Taipei Branch's (DB Taipei) outstanding TWD1bn October 2019
senior unsecured
notes at National Long-Term 'AAA(twn)'.
Key Rating Drivers
The rating of DB Taipei's bonds is aligned with Deutsche Bank
AG's Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', which is at the same level
as Taiwan's
sovereign rating, equivalent to 'AAA(twn)' on the National
rating scale. This is
based on Fitch's rating criteria on senior bond instruments of
financial
institutions.
Rating Sensitivities
The debt's National rating will be downgraded if Deutsche Bank
AG's Long-Term
IDR is downgraded to below Taiwan's sovereign rating of 'A+'.
The latest rating action commentary on Deutsche Bank AG, dated
16 May 2013, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Fitch Ratings Limited, Suite 1306, 13F
205, Tun Hwa N. Rd.
Taipei, Taiwan
Secondary Analyst
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com; Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012, and "National Rating Criteria", dated 19 January
2011, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.