(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Deutsche Postbank
AG's (DPB, A+/Stable/F1+) Mortgage Pfandbriefe at 'AAA' and
removed them from
Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions follow DPB publishing a voluntary public
commitment on its
website to maintain at least 15% nominal overcollateralisation
(OC) under the
mortgage covered bonds. The RWN reflected the risk that DPB
would not provide
such a commitment within three weeks of 24 March 2014.
The Outlook is Stable despite the Negative Outlook on DPB's IDR,
given that any
potential downgrade of the issuer's IDR is expected to be
compensated by the IDR
uplift of 2.
The mortgage covered bonds' rating is based on DPB's Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'A+', an IDR uplift of 2, a Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 4
(moderate risk) and a breakeven 'AAA' OC level of 15%. The
programme is
classified as dormant; therefore Fitch relies on the publicly
stated level of
OC. This committed level of OC supports a 'AA' rating on a
probability of
default basis and allows for a two-notch uplift for outstanding
recoveries given
default.
RATING SENSITVITIES
The 'AAA' rating of DPB's mortgage Pfandbriefe would be
vulnerable to downgrade
if any of the following occurs: (i) DPB's IDR is downgraded by
five or more
notches to 'BBB-' or lower; (ii) the number of notches
represented by the IDR
uplift and the D-Cap is reduced to 1 or lower; or (iii) the OC
that Fitch
considers in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven
level of 15%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mathias Pleissner
Director
+69 768076 133
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Oliver Issl
Associate Director
+69 768076 122
Committee Chairperson
Rebecca Holter
Senior Director
+69 768076 261
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, Covered Bonds Rating Criteria dated 10
March 2014 , EMEA
RMBS Master Rating Criteria dated 6 June 2013, EMEA Criteria
Addendum - Germany
dated 17 July 2013, Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage
Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress Addendum dated 04 February 2014 are available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria
here
EMEA Criteria Addendum â€” Germany
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance
Stress Addendum
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
