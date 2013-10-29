(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Deutsche Postbank AG 's (Postbank, A+/Stable/F1+) outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe at 'AA'; Outlook Stable.

The affirmation follows a full review of the programme after applying the agency's updated covered bond master criteria (see 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' and 'Fitch Updates Global Covered Bonds Master Criteria; Minimal Changes' dated 4 September 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). In particular, Fitch is reviewing programmes over the six months from the publication date of the criteria only when rated on a recovery given default basis as they are most likely to be affected.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The Pfandbrief rating is based on Postbank's Long-term IDR of 'A+', an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and legal minimum overcollateralisation (OC). Postbank does not publicly commit to maintaining OC for this programme, which the agency deems to be dormant. Thus the agency relies in its analysis on the OC as prescribed by the Pfandbrief law, which is the higher of 0% on a nominal basis and 2% on a stressed net present value basis. This level of OC enables a two-notch uplift above Postbank's 'A+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA' due to outstanding recoveries on the Pfandbriefe assumed to be in default in a 'AA' stress scenario. The Stable Outlook is driven by that on Postbank's IDR.

The D-Cap of 4 is driven by a moderate risk assessment of the cover pool-specific alternative management component as Fitch believes issuers may devote fewer resources and provide less support for dormant programmes. The risks stemming from the asset segregation and from the systemic alternative management are assessed in line with all German public sector Pfandbrief programmes as low and very low, respectively. Fitch has classified the liquidity gaps and systemic risk component as low, driven by the 180-day liquidity provision regulated in the German Pfandbrief Act and the liquid nature of Postbank's public sector cover assets. The privileged derivatives component is classified as very low.

As of end-June 2013, Postbank's public sector Pfandbriefe amounted to EUR1.72bn and were secured by a cover pool amounting to EUR2.15bn, representing a nominal OC of 25.6%. The cover pool comprised bonds issued by 16 public entities amounting to EUR1.8bn, as well as residential mortgages amounting to EUR0.4bn benefiting from a loss guarantee from KfW (AAA/Stable), which ensures full recovery (including accrued interest and foreclosure costs) after foreclosure of properties for defaulted borrowers.

In a 'AA' stress scenario, Fitch calculated a default rate of 2.1% and a recovery rate of 19% for the cover pool. The weighted average life of the Pfandbriefe was 2.9 years and the WAL of the cover assets was 2.7 years. 86% of the assets and 100% of the Pfandbriefe are paying a fixed rate of interest. All assets and Pfandbriefe are euro-denominated.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The 'AA' rating of Postbank's public sector Pfandbriefe would be vulnerable to a downgrade if: (i) Postbank's IDR was downgraded by one or more notches to 'A' or lower; (ii) the cover pool credit quality or the programme asset and liability mismatches drastically changed.

Postbank's public sector Pfandbriefe rating is credit-linked to Germany (AAA/Stable/F1+) as around 76% of the cover assets are either directly exposed to or guaranteed by the German sovereign or its federal states.