MOSCOW/LONDON, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Development Bank
of Kazakhstan's (DBK) Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' and 'BBB+', respectively. The Outlooks
are Stable. Fitch
has also upgraded KazAgroFinance's (KAF) Long-term IDR to 'BBB-'
from 'BB+'. A
full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - DBK
DBK's ratings reflect Fitch's view of the high probability of
support
forthcoming from the government of Kazakhstan (BBB+/Stable), if
needed. This is
based on DBK's ultimate sovereign ownership, the bank's
important policy role,
the moderate cost of any support that might be required to DBK
and potential
adverse economic consequences of a failure by the authorities to
support the
bank. The one-notch difference between the sovereign and the
bank's ratings
reflects DBK's significant leverage, funded by wholesale debt,
and the risk that
the sovereign could cease to provide full support to DBK and
other
quasi-sovereign entities before defaulting on its own
obligations.
The government of Kazakhstan continues to ultimately control
100% of DBK's share
capital through the National Holding Bayterek after the transfer
of DBK's shares
from the National Welfare Fund Samruk Kazyna (SK) in October
2013. Fitch
believes that the share transfer has not led to any weakening of
potential
support given the bank's unchanged policy role and still close
association with
the Kazakh authorities. The bank's board is currently chaired by
the deputy
prime minister of Kazakhstan. Any default by DBK could, in
Fitch's view, have a
considerable negative impact on the sovereign, potentially
posing disruption
risks to some of the development projects financed by DBK, and
negatively
affecting other quasi-sovereign entities' access to, and cost
of, foreign
capital.
The probability of DBK requiring support is rather high given
the risky nature
of its development projects, significant portfolio growth plans,
reliance on
non-government wholesale funding sources and currently moderate
capitalisation.
However, the cost of supporting the bank, if needed, is
currently modest,
relative to sovereign financial resources, even allowing for the
bank's
considerable growth in the near to medium future. DBK's
third-party wholesale
obligations were equal to 2.2% of GDP or 4.8% of international
reserves at
end-3Q13
Non-performing loans (NPLs, more than 90 days overdue) were a
high 39% at
end-3Q13, with the unreserved portion equal to a significant 30%
of Fitch core
capital (FCC). Performing loans are highly concentrated and long
term, and
include one large unsecured exposure to a highly indebted metals
company (equal
to a further 11% of loans or 25% of FCC). However, risks on
other non-impaired
exposures are mitigated by the projects' ultimate sovereign
ownership and
control, or guarantees from highly-rated entities. DBK's
reported NPL ratio will
decrease significantly at end-2013 (bank estimates to about 20%)
as a result of
the sale in October 2013 of some of these loans to a
related-party fund,
financed by DBK. However, the bank's underlying credit risks
will remain
essentially unchanged.
The bank's liquidity is currently comfortable given the solid
level of liquid
assets (KZT355bn at end-3Q13, or 34% of the balance sheet), and
DBK's moderate
near-term debt repayments. A large part of DBK's bank borrowings
(39% of its
end-3Q13 liabilities) are guaranteed by either the sovereign or
the National
Welfare Fund Samruk Kazyna.
Capitalisation is undermined by DBK's weak asset quality and
significant
unreserved NPLs. However, the FCC and Basel total capital ratios
of 19% and 17%,
respectively, at end-3Q13 are negatively impacted by quite high
risk weightings
on off-balance sheet exposures, which primarily comprise
committed credit lines.
DBK expects a further USD200m equity injection (equal to 12% of
end-3Q13 equity)
by end-2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - DBK
DBK's IDRs are likely to remain one notch below those of the
sovereign, and to
move in tandem with them. A marked weakening of the bank's
policy role or less
close association with the Kazakh authorities could result in
negative rating
action, although neither scenario is expected by Fitch.
The ratings could also come under downward pressure if leverage
increases
markedly and asset quality deteriorates sharply without adequate
capital support
being provided.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - KAF
The upgrade of KAF reflects a reassessment of its risk profile
relative to that
of its holding company, KazAgro (BBB/Stable). Fitch views the
probability of
support for KAF as high given its status as a core and material
subsidiary of
KazAgro. The company's ratings also factor in its small size
(USD1.1bn of assets
at end-H113), and hence the low cost of potential support, the
track record of
government-provided funding and capital and the company's low
leverage. Support
would likely be made available to KAF by the Kazakh authorities
(via KazAgro) as
KazAgro would probably have insufficient funds to provide
assistance to any of
its subsidiaries, in case of need.
KazAgro's recent USD1bn Eurobond issue included a cross-default
clause, which
references the company's material subsidiaries, and defines
these as entities
accounting for more than 10% of either the assets or revenues of
the
consolidated group. KAF comfortably qualifies as a material
subsidiary at
present, comprising 24% of consolidated assets at end-1H13,
which in Fitch's
view would be likely to provide an additional motivation to
provide support to
the company.
At the same time, the current two-notch differential between the
KAF's foreign
currency IDR and that of the Kazakh sovereign reflects (i) KAF's
less prominent
policy role as a development institution and lesser importance
for the country's
economy and financial system relative to other government-owned
institutions in
Kazakhstan, in particular DBK and Samruk-Kazyna (BBB+/Stable);
and (ii) the
company's indirect government ownership, which may in some
scenarios impact the
timeliness of support. KAF's vulnerable asset quality and growth
plans also mean
that its leverage may over time increase significantly from the
current low
level.
KAF's reported non-performing loans and leases amounted to a
moderate 12% of the
portfolio at end-3Q13, although the company's single industry
focus and the long
tenors of exposures mean that downside risk for asset quality is
significant.
The equity/assets ratio was a high 52% at end-1H13, meaning that
the company
could create reserves equal to 58% of its loan/lease book before
hitting its 12%
total capital ratio covenant. Capital has been supported by
regular injections.
As a government agent, KAF does not have profitability targets.
Internal capital
generation is limited primarily because of impairment charges,
although reported
pre-impairment results are reasonable, supported by solid
margins (bolstered by
sizeable free equity funding) and moderate operating costs.
KAF's non-equity funding is dominated by borrowings from
state-related entities
(KZT77bn, or 68% of liabilities, at end-3Q13), mostly from
KazAgro. Third-party
funding represented KZT19bn or 17% of liabilities, and the
company targets an
increase in funding from foreign banks (including for trade
finance). Liquid
assets comprised 8% of the balance sheet at end-3Q13, which is
reasonable given
limited near-term funding repayments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - KAF
KAF's ratings are likely be move in tandem with those of the
sovereign and
KazAgro. The ratings could be downgraded if the company's
financial profile
deteriorates considerably as a result of asset quality
deterioration or
increased leverage, without support being made available.
The rating actions are as follows:
DBK
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'
Long-term senior unsecured programme and debt ratings affirmed
at 'BBB'
Short-term senior unsecured programme rating affirmed at 'F3'
KAF
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs upgraded to 'BBB-'
from 'BB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'F3' from 'B'
National Long-term rating upgraded to 'AA (kaz)' from
'AA-(kaz)'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating upgraded to '2' from '3'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'
Senior debt expected rating withdrawn at 'BB+(EXP)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (DBK), Secondary Analyst (KAF)
Roman Kornev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Primary Analyst (KAF), Secondary Analyst (DBK),
Aslan Tavitov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7065
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
