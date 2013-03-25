(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
DEVK Deutsche
Eisenbahn Versicherung Sach- und HUK-Versicherungsverein a.G.
Betriebliche
Sozialeinrichtung der Deutschen Bahn's (DEVK non-life) and DEVK
Deutsche
Eisenbahn Versicherung Lebensversicherungsverein a.G.
Betriebliche
Sozialeinrichtung der Deutschen Bahn's (DEVK life) Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings at 'A+'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed
DEVK non-life's
main subsidiaries' IFS ratings at 'A+' and the subsidiary Echo
Rueckversicherungs-AG's (Echo Re) IFS rating at 'BBB+'. The
Outlook on Echo Re's
IFS rating is Positive. All other Outlooks on the IFS ratings
are Stable. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect the group's robust capitalisation, the
strong reserving
methodologies of DEVK non-life, and its healthy market position
within the motor
and household contents insurance lines. DEVK non-life's current
underwriting
profitability is still pressured by Germany's competitive motor
insurance
market. However, DEVK non-life's average motor premium per
policy has been
increasing since 2010 and DEVK non-life's underwriting
performance continued to
improve since 2011. Fitch expects this trend to continue in
2013.
Fitch believes that Echo Re has built up a reasonable franchise
in the Near
Eastern and Middle Eastern region, and expects Echo Re to play a
key role in
DEVK's reinsurance operations in Asia. Fitch expects that Echo
Re has expanded
its franchise and will have achieved strong gross written
premiums (GWP) growth
in the Middle Eastern region and Asia in 2012.
Fitch views DEVK group's capital generation as strong. DEVK
non-life's
shareholder funds were EUR1,376m at end-2011 and Fitch expects
an increase of
more than EUR50m for both 2012 and 2013.
Fitch believes that DEVK non-life's claims reserving methods are
strong enough
for it to withstand Germany's motor line competition without
losing market share
or its reported capitalisation deteriorating. As the motor line
generates over
50% of DEVK's non-life GWP, the development of motor premium
rates will
significantly influence DEVK's underwriting profitability. DEVK
is one of
Germany's top 10 motor insurers measured by premium income.
Fitch believes that
the German motor insurance market as a whole will have improved
underwriting
profitability in 2012 and expects this trend to continue in
2013.
Fitch expects that DEVK non-life's consolidated net investment
return rate will
have improved to just below 4.5% in 2012 (2011: 4.0%). In life
insurance, Fitch
estimates that DEVK's return rate improved to more than 4.5%
while the German
life market's average is likely to be around 4.5%. Fitch expects
DEVK to report
above-market-average total GWP growth for 2012. However, it is
likely that
DEVK's life new business growth will have been weaker than the
market average.
Fitch believes that Echo Re will have achieved break-even in
2012, after it
reported a loss of CHF2.7m for 2011. Nevertheless, start-up
costs affected its
overall profitability. Fitch expects that Echo Re will continue
to improve its
franchise in 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade of Echo Re's ratings include
further
development of the operational profile and consolidation of its
status as a
strategically important part of DEVK non-life's reinsurance
operations.
Fitch views an upgrade of DEVK ratings as unlikely in the near
to mid-term.
However, key rating triggers for an upgrade would include a
substantial
improvement of DEVK life operations' market position,
substantial improvement in
DEVK's non-life underwriting profitability and resilience to
Germany's motor
line competition.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade of DEVK ratings include any
significant
change in the strength of reserving methodologies and/or a
substantial decrease
in motor premiums due to Germany's motor competition.
Fitch expects DEVK to report GWP of more than EUR2.6bn for 2012
and to continue
its GWP growth in 2013. In its 2011 consolidated accounts, DEVK
non-life had
total assets of EUR8.5bn and DEVK life had total assets of
EUR5.3bn. The DEVK
insurance group had about 4,000 staff at year-end 2012.
The rating actions are as follows:
DEVK non-life: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
DEVK life: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
DEVK Rueckversicherungs- und Beteiligungs-AG: IFS affirmed at
'A+'; Outlook
Stable
DEVK Allgemeine Versicherungs-AG: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook
Stable
DEVK Allgemeine Lebensversicherungs-AG; IFS affirmed at 'A+';
Outlook Stable
DEVK Rechtsschutz-Versicherungs-AG; IFS affirmed at 'A+';
Outlook Stable
DEVK Krankenversicherungs-AG: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook
Stable
Echo Re: IFS affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Positive
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr. Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17,
D-60325 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Dr. Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11
January 2013 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.