(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, January 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italy-based Dexia Crediop's (Crediop) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB', its Short-term IDR at 'F3' and Support Rating (SR) at '2'. Fitch has also affirmed Crediop's Viability Rating (VR) at 'ccc' and subsequently withdrawn it. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Negative. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING Crediop's IDRs and SR reflect potential support from its majority owner, Dexia (A/Stable), which controls the bank through its subsidiary Dexia Credit Local (DCL, A/Stable). As long as DCL remains Crediop's majority shareholder, Fitch believes there is a high probability that Dexia would provide support to Crediop, if needed. Fitch's view is that a default of Crediop would result in high reputational risk for Dexia. Dexia's IDRs are in turn based on support from France (AA+/Stable) and Belgium (AA/Stable). However, that Crediop's Long-Term IDR is three notches lower than Dexia's reflects Fitch's opinion that Crediop is of limited strategic importance to Dexia. The notching also reflects the presence of minority shareholders, who control 30% of the bank, and the fact that Crediop is up for sale. Under Dexia's orderly resolution plan, approved by the European Commission (EC) at end-December 2012, the French and Belgian authorities extended a EUR85bn guarantee to Dexia to support the funding of the whole group, including the funding of Crediop. However, Crediop's debt is not explicitly guaranteed by Dexia. Under the same plan, Crediop should be sold but was permitted by the EC to generate limited new business in 2013. Such business could be extended only to existing clients with a view to preserving franchise and ultimately facilitating the bank's sale. In early 2013 a monitor trustee was appointed to supervise Crediop's activities in line with Dexia's orderly resolution plan. Crediop's gross loan book has steadily declined and fell by 8% in 1H13. Fitch expects Crediop to concentrate on reducing its balance sheet further in 2014. The Negative Outlook reflects that on Italy's sovereign ratings as Crediop operates exclusively in Italy and is exposed to Italian sovereign and local authorities risk in both its bond and loan portfolios. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING Crediop's IDRs and SR are sensitive to a change in Dexia's ability (as measured by its ratings) or propensity to support Crediop. Fitch believes that Dexia's propensity to provide support depends on it maintaining a controlling stake in the bank. A change in Crediop's ownership structure would likely affect its ratings. As Dexia's IDRs are based on sovereign support from France and Belgium, a change in Fitch's assessment of state support could also affect Crediop's ratings. In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention in the EU to reduce state support for financial institutions, as demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. On 11 September and 10 December 2013, Fitch outlined its approach to incorporating support in its bank ratings in light of evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide, including for banks in effective wind down like Dexia (see "Fitch Outlines Approach for Addressing Support in Bank Ratings", "Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths" and "Fitch Updates On Bank Support Paths And Timing", at www.fitchratings.com). Crediop's IDRs and SR are also sensitive to a change in Italy's sovereign rating as Fitch believes that Dexia's propensity to support Crediop is linked to the Italian operating environment. A deteriorating environment could result in a decreased propensity to provide support. KEY RATING DRIVERS- VR Fitch has withdrawn Crediop's VR because the bank can no longer be analysed in its own right. This is because bank is over 50% reliant on funding, both from its parent and the European Central Bank (ECB), and its ability to determine its own growth targets and strategy is limited. The VR prior to its withdrawal reflects Fitch's opinion that the bank's business model provides limited opportunities for continuing operations without parental support. The bank's profitability remains weak and is not expected to improve significantly given a high volume of low-yielding assets. Cumulated net losses between 2010 and 1H13, however, amounted to a modest EUR81m which eroded only 6% of equity over the same period. Contact: Primary Analyst Christian Scarafia Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 212 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 15 August 2012 and 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' dated 10 August 2012 are available are available at www.fitchratings.com. 