(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed at 'B' the
Long-term
Foreign-currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Digicel Group
Limited (DGL) and
its subsidiaries, Digicel Limited (DL) and Digicel International
Finance Limited
(DIFL), collectively referred to as Digicel. The Rating Outlook
is Stable. Fitch
has also affirmed all existing issue ratings of Digicel's debt
instruments. A
full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Digicel is a diversified telecom operator, with its operational
footprints
across the Caribbean and South Pacific regions. DGL is the
ultimate holding
company within Digicel group's organization structure, which
owns an
intermediate holding company, DL. DIFL is an indirect 100% owned
subsidiary of
DL, and it owns operating assets in 25 markets in the Caribbean
region. The
group's Pacific operations are owned by DGL.
Under Fitch's approach to rating entities within a corporate
group structure,
DGL's IDR and those of its subsidiaries, DL and DIFL, are equal
at 'B', based on
a consolidated group credit profile, given the strong strategic
and financial
linkages. Different rating levels for each entity's debt
instruments reflect
varying recovery prospects in case of default according to
seniority of the
claims.
Digicel's ratings reflect the company's well-diversified
geographical operations
with leading market positions, strong network quality, and brand
recognition,
which support relatively stable performance on a local-currency
basis. This is
tempered by the company's high leverage, adverse FX volatility
in the absence of
effective hedging, and its recent negative FCF generation and
low cash balance.
Digicel's medium-term refinancing risk for its senior notes from
FY21 remains a
key credit concern. Continuing increases to the U.S. Federal
Reserve's benchmark
rate will likely lead to higher interest rates for the company's
refinancing
activities, and it also could result in continued depreciation
of local
currencies of Digicel's operational markets. The company needs
to materially
improve EBITDA generation to be able to cope with these risks in
the short to
medium term. Meaningful free cash flow generation due to the
investments made in
cable and cost cutting initiatives under its transformation
projects will be key
to rating stability in the next two years.
Improved Financial Flexibility:
Digicel's financial flexibility was improved during May 2017,
following DIFL's
refinancing of its existing credit facilities. The company
issued USD1.26
billion term loans through a five-year USD300 million term loan
A and a USD955
million seven-year term loan B, to fully pay off its USD856
million credit
facility loans, which were originally scheduled to be amortized
from March 2018
on a semi-annual basis until March 2019. Digicel will also
redeem DL's USD250
million notes due in 2020 and the USD80 million debt maturity
from its Digicel
Pacific Limited (DPL) facility loan with the loan proceeds.
Digicel will not
face any sizable bond maturities until FY21, which will end on
March 31, 2021,
when its USD2 billion notes become due. The company will also
have additional
USD100 million revolver, which will be undrawn at the closing of
the
transaction.
High Leverage:
Digicel's leverage is high. The company's leverage has been
gradually trending
up due to uncurbed negative FCF generation since the FY12,
caused by high capex,
amid ongoing EBITDA contraction. Digicel's adjusted net leverage
was 6.4x
including off-balance sheet adjustment, with its gross debt
amounted to USD6.5
billion at Q3FY17, relatively unchanged from the end-FY16 level,
while its
EBITDA during the first nine month of FY17 has fallen by 12%
compared to the
same period a year ago. Material improvement in leverage ratios
and FCF
generation in the short to medium term is critical for the
company to mitigate a
refinancing risk ahead of its bond maturities of USD5.2 billion
during FY21 -
FY23.
Negative FCF to Reverse:
Fitch forecasts Digicel's FCF generation will turn positive in
FY18 driven by
gradual EBITDA improvement amid a lower capex requirement.
Digicel's FCF has
remained in negative territory in recent years mainly due to
high capex for
fiber network investments. The company's capex soared to USD649
million and
USD607 million in FY15 and FY16, respectively, from just USD361
million in FY13,
with the capital intensity ratio, measured by capex-to-sales,
rising to an
average 23%, compared to just 13% in FY13. FY17 Capex is
forecast to close at
about USD450 million, resulting in continued negative FCF margin
of around 3%,
based on Fitch's projections.
Negative FCF generation is likely to reverse from FY18 as major
investments for
fiber are mostly completed. EBITDA is expected to improve,
mainly supported by
first-time positive EBITDA contribution from the cable segment
and cost savings
from the transformation project, through which the company plans
to enhance its
EBITDA margins by 2% to 4% by the end of FY18. Fitch estimates
that Digicel
requires at least about USD1.1 billion of EBITDA to achieve
break-even FCF in
FY18 and FY19, with about 10% reduction in capex from the FY2017
level of USD450
million. Fitch forecasts the company's EBITDA generation will
gradually improve
to above USD1.2 billion by FY19, barring worse than expected
local currency
depreciation against the U.S. dollar, which should support
positive FCF
generation of close to USD100 million and gradual deleveraging
to below 5.5x by
end-FY19. This compares to Digicel's publicly announced target
of positive FCF
generation of at least USD100 million in FY18 and reducing its
gross leverage to
below 5.25x by the end of FY18 and to 4.5x by the end of FY19.
Despite positive FCF generation, Fitch believes that the actual
net debt
reduction would be slow due to cash outflows related to Digicel
Holdings Central
America Ltd (DHCAL) investments, license fees, and one-off cash
outflows related
with its transformation project.
FX Threatens Stable Performance:
Digicel's relatively stable performance based on constant
currency terms have
been beset by negative impact from the local currency
depreciation against the
U.S. dollar. Digicel is subject to FX mismatch as its debt is
mostly denominated
in U.S. dollar, compared to 50% to 55% of EBITDA generation in
U.S. dollars or
euros, or currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar. This could
continue to weigh on
the company's cash flow generation and its ability to service
debt obligation,
while the company's recent tariff increases in its key markets
should help
mitigate the risk to an extent.
Digicel has generated relatively stable operating results on a
local-currency
basis in the first nine months of fiscal 2017 (9MFY17). During
the period, the
company's constant-currency-based service revenue grew by about
1%, underpinned
by increasing revenue contributions from mobile data, cable and
broadband, and
business solutions operations, which helped offset continued
voice revenue
erosion. Negatively, this growth has been largely diluted by
ongoing FX
volatility, which led to a 6% revenue contraction in the
reported U.S. dollar.
Reported EBITDA has also deteriorated by 12% during 9MFY17,
although it remained
relatively unchanged under the constant currency terms.
Positive Revenue Diversification:
Ongoing revenue diversification away from traditional mobile
voice is positive
as the revenue proportion of mobile voice fell to 50% during
9MFY17 from 56% a
year ago. The contribution from mobile data should continue to
steadily increase
over the medium term, mitigating negative pressures on the voice
ARPU, which has
suffered from competitive pressures and reduced mobile
termination rates in some
markets. During 3QFY17, mobile data revenues grew by 7% from a
year ago on a
constant currency basis, accounting for 33% of total service
revenues, driven by
a steady increase in smartphone penetration to 49% from 41% a
year ago.
In addition, Digicel's recent strategic focus on
cable/broadband, along with
business solutions, should enable further revenue
diversification as it
continues to connect more homes on its established networks. The
company's total
cable RGUs have increased by 3.6 times in Q3FY17 compared to a
year ago to
546,000 from 152,000 with the segmental revenues increasing by
106% to USD43
million from USD21 million. Digicel's cable and business
solutions segments
represented 7% and 8% of total service revenues, respectively,
during 3Q17. The
cable segment reached profitable EBITDA for the first time
during 3QFY17, and
Fitch expects the segment to contribute to about USD40 million
EBITDA
improvement in FY18.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Digicel's solid business profile, with leading mobile market
shares in its
well-diversified operational geographies supported by network
competitiveness,
is considered strong for a 'B' rating. Digicel's financial
profile, mainly
leverage, is materially weaker than its regional diversified
telecom peers in
the sub-investment grade rating categories, including Millicom
International
Celular S.A., rated 'BB+', and Cable & Wireless, rated 'BB-'.
Digicel's
financial leverage is one of the highest among the regional
telecom peers,
reflected in its 'B' rating level. Strong parent-subsidiary
linkage exists among
Digicel group companies based on intra-group cash flow movement
to service debt
at its holding company level, resulting in a same IDR level for
DGL, DL, and
DIFL. No country ceiling or operating environment influence was
in effect for
the ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Low single-digit annual revenue growth in FY18 and FY19;
--Gradual EBITDA margin improvement from FY18 backed by
profitable cable
operations and transformation projects;
--Positive FCF generation in FY18 and FY19 with an average
annual capex of
USD420 million;
--No dividend payments over the medium term;
--Adjusted net leverage to fall to below 5.5x by FY19.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A negative rating action could be considered if consolidated
leverage at DGL
remains above 6.0x on a sustained basis, due to a combination of
competitive
pressures, negative FX movement, high capex, sizable
acquisitions, and
aggressive shareholder distributions. FCF generation of less
than USD200 million
by end-FY19 and its inability to proactively manage debt
maturities would be
negative for the ratings.
A positive rating action would be limited in the short to medium
term, given the
company's high leverage and low cash balance compared to the
historical levels.
LIQUIDITY
Digicel's liquidity profile is adequate as the company will not
face any sizable
bond maturity until FY21, when its USD2 billion notes become
due, following the
recent DIFL loans refinancing. The company held USD201 million
cash balance at
Dec. 31, 2016, and Fitch expects USD80 million of DPL loan,
originally due in
August 2017, to be paid off with the refinancing proceeds.
Digicel also has
access to its USD100 million revolving credit facility.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed Digicel's ratings as follows:
Digicel Group Limited
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'; Outlook Stable;
--USD 2 billion 8.25% senior subordinated notes due 2020 at
'B-/RR5';
--USD 1 billion 7.125% senior unsecured notes due 2022
at 'B-/RR5'.
Digicel Limited
--Long-Term IDR at 'B'; Outlook Stable;
--USD 250 million 7% senior notes due 2020 at 'B/RR4';
--USD 1.3 billion 6% senior notes due 2021 at 'B/RR4';
--USD 925 million 6.75% senior notes due 2023 at 'B/RR4'.
Digicel International Finance Limited
--Long-Term IDR at 'B'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior secured term loans and USD100 million revolving credit
facility at
'B+/RR3'.
Contact:
Alvin Lim, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3114
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Diana Barriga
Associate Director
+1-312-606-2319
Committee Chairperson
Daniel R. Kastholm, CFA
Regional Group Head - Latin America
+1-312-368-2070
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
EBITDA adjustment was made to exclude non-recurring items such
as FX gain/loss,
restructuring charges, profit/loss on disposal. During 9MFY17,
USD18 million on
profit from disposal, FX loss of USD5.9 million, exceptional
item of USD5.3
million were excluded from the EBITDA calculation.
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
