(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dixons Retail PLC's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Stable Outlook and senior unsecured ratings at 'BB-'.

Fitch has subsequently withdrawn all the ratings, which are unsolicited, due to the lack of sufficient information to assess the rating impact of the announced business combination with Carphone Warehouse PLC and the financial profile of the merged entity.

The most recent ratings commentary on Dixons, is available at www.fitchratings.com or contact the analyst below.