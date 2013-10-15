Oct 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based Daily Mail & General Trust's (DMGT) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the Long-term
IDR is Stable.
The ratings take into account a portfolio of businesses that has become
increasingly B2B focused (approaching 80 of % EBITA), which nonetheless lacks
the scale of some professional publishers such as Reed Elsevier (A-/Stable) or
Thomson Reuters (A-/Stable). The ratings also consider the successful
consumer/national news business, albeit one that continues to face industry
structural change, and management's consistent and measured financial policies.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Effective Portfolio Transition
The portfolio shift from UK newspapers (80% of EBITA in 2002) to a diversified
portfolio of B2B and consumer businesses has been effective, with the group now
exhibiting a balanced mix of revenue type and geography. Print advertising
accounts for just 20% of group revenues (FY12), while subscription is the single
largest contribution (28%), followed by circulation revenues (21%). The latter
is derived entirely from newspapers, a segment that faces ongoing structural
decline. However, management is shifting this business online, including the
Mail Online news portal, and the introduction of a pay wall for national titles
(Mail Plus).
B2B Portfolio Growth
Pro-forma for the Northcliffe disposal the B2B businesses account for 79% of
group EBITA (2012), reflecting a carefully constructed portfolio of
business-orientated publishing, data analytics, risk management and events
activities. Execution risk remains in some of these businesses, as new platforms
are rolled out with the prospect of long-term growth accompanied by near-term
investment costs. However, the B2B businesses offer embedded solutions to
customers with critical information and analytic needs and a more stable and
predictable cash flow.
Consumer Digital
While the group is synonymous with its Mail newspaper titles, management
continues to shift the mix of consumer revenues (DMG media) towards digital. As
well as what remains one of the UK's most successful print newspaper businesses,
management recognises the online opportunity in the business to consumer (B2C)
segment with Mail Online and businesses like Evenbase (recruitment) and Zoopla
(51%-owned online property search) underpinning a target to reach 29% digital
revenues within the division by 2015 (2011: 14%). In Fitch's view, long
term-decline of print news makes this transition critical to the sustainability
of the consumer businesses.
Local World Stake
The December 2012 disposal of its Northcliffe regional newspapers business to a
joint venture involving Trinity Mirror (20% stake) and the Iliffe family (21.3%)
for cash proceeds of approximately GBP53m and 38.7% in the newly-created Local
World, has removed direct exposure to regional newspapers. DMGT remains the
venture's single largest shareholder, invested in a business that continues to
face long-term structural decline and a need for wider industry consolidation.
Fitch does not believe management would be motivated to support Local World in
the event of funding needs, with its formation allowing management of the
regional business more autonomy (to manage costs) than if it had stayed within
DMGT control.
Measured Financial Policies
Group net debt and leverage have been reduced from a high of GBP1.0bn and 3.1x
in 2009; values Fitch expects to remain at around GBP650m- GBP700m and below
2.0x, respectively. With the latter achieved through a combination of organic
cash flow generation, improved earnings and net disposal proceeds, management is
publicly committed to a leverage metric (net debt/EBITDA) of 2.0x or below a
level consistent with the ratings. Free cash flow will be used for bolt-on
acquisitions, which are likely to be in B2B businesses. M&A activity from fiscal
2014 is likely to move to a net out flow, although Fitch considers
transformational deals unlikely.
Negligible Refinancing Risk
DMGT has traditionally been funded in long-dated sterling bonds, providing
negligible refinancing risk. However, coupons are somewhat high with the group
largely missing out on the benefits of the historically low policy rates of
recent times.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO net leverage persistently trending above 3.5x, a metric that Fitch expects
to correlate approximately to 2.7x net debt to EBITDA. While allowing
considerable headroom verses the company's stated (2.0x) leverage target -
payments to the pension fund have in the past inflated the FFO net adjusted
metric (3.2x at YE12 for instance). Fitch would be concerned if net debt to
EBITDA deteriorated materially above the company's 2.0x target purely from
operational weakness.
- A declining print news industry makes the consumer transition to online
important. Weakening consumer earnings trends would be a concern and could
prompt negative action. Execution risk in major B2B project roll-outs will also
be closely followed.
Positive: An upgrade would only be possible once greater clarity and success of
the digital transition in consumer has been established and businesses like RMS
in B2B have proven the revenue (and margin) potential of its new platform
roll-out.