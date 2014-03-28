(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed DNCA
Invest Eurose
'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is Luxembourg-domiciled
and managed by
DNCA Finance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Presentation
DNCA Invest Eurose is a conservative balanced fund investing in
bonds (including
convertible) and stocks of eurozone companies. Launched in June
2007, it had
EUR2.6bn of assets at end-February 2014 following a year of
significant asset
growth.
Investment Process
The fund's key investment edge resides in a simple strategy, a
focused and
well-researched investment universe, and broad investment
latitude within a
conservative mandate that limits equity exposure to 35%.
It follows a largely buy-and-hold approach with a clear focus on
income and
well-known companies that can be invested in via bonds or
stocks. The fund is
not benchmark constrained and may have large sector deviations
relative to
market indices. Portfolio managers have the flexibility to seize
asset
allocation opportunities although this is not a tactical
performance driver. The
fund follows the same investment strategy as Eurose, the fund's
French clone,
which was launched in 2001.
Formalisation of investment research and decisions is limited,
which is
mitigated by strong communication between investment
professionals, the high
accountability of the three experienced portfolios managers and
the fund's low
turnover.
Resources
The fund is co-managed by a team of three seasoned portfolio
managers,
consisting of Jean-Charles Meriaux, CIO, 26 years of experience
in fund
management, Philippe Champigneulle, 25 years of experience in
bond investing and
Jacques Sudre who joined the team in early 2013 with 16-years of
experience in
the debt market.
Track Record
The fund has achieved the best Lipper Leader score over three
years, in the
"Mixed Asset EUR Conservative Europe" Lipper category. Its
performance is first
quintile over three and five years, achieved with volatility
levels that are
higher than the category's average. The fund's superior track
record supports
the 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating.
Asset Manager
Founded in 2000, DNCA Finance is owned by its management and a
private equity
fund, following a leveraged management buyout transaction in
2011. At
end-January 2014, DNCA Finance had EUR10bn of assets under
management, primarily
in European equity and balanced funds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes, or resources dedicated to the fund. A material
adverse deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade of the
rating. For example, this may be manifested in material adverse
changes to the
portfolio management team or significant structural
deterioration in the fund's
performance, as measured by drawdown or underperformance
relative to benchmark
and peers. Fitch sees limited potential for a positive rating
action at this
stage due to the fund's already high rating.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
