(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed DNCA Invest Evolutif's, a fund managed by DNCA Finance, 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fund Presentation Launched in July 2007, DNCA Invest Evolutif is a flexible balanced fund invested in equities and bonds (including convertible) of large European companies with an active management of allocation. It had EUR320m of assets at end-February 2014. Investment Process Chief investment strength is the team's deep knowledge of the companies it invests in - which explains the bias towards French entities - and the opportunistic approach to asset selection and allocation, based on assets' risk/return prospects. The investment process was established in 2000 by Xavier Delaye, lead portfolio manager (PM) and co-founder of DNCA. PMs trade tactically around a core value/dividend-oriented portfolio and the allocation is managed actively within the authorised limits (30% to 100% of equity exposure). Formalisation of the investment process is limited, but this is mitigated by strong communication between investment professionals, the small size of the team and the strong accountability of PMs. Resources The fund is managed by a team of two, following the departure of a PM in 2013. It is led by Mr Delaye, with 27 years of experience in fund management. The second PM has six years of investment experience. Mr Delaye is a shareholder of the firm and, like other PMs, is invested in DNCA funds. The two PMs have been working together since 2008. Track Record DNCA Invest Evolutif has a Lipper Leader score for consistent return of '5' over three and five years to February 2014, respectively. It returned 18.2% in 2013, outperforming its Lipper category by 9.9% and over five years to end-February 2014 by 26.6%. This consistent track record supports the "Strong" Fund Quality Rating. Fund Manager Founded in 2000, DNCA Finance is owned by its management and a private equity fund, following a leveraged management buyout transaction in 2011. At end-January 2014, DNCA Finance had EUR10bn of assets under management, mainly in European equity and balanced funds. This was double from EUR5.2bn at end-2012, due to strong net new money gained over 2013, evenly split between French and foreign investors. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes, or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a downgrade of the rating. In the case of DNCA Invest Evolutif, the lead PM occupies a key role and his departure may result in a rating review. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure. Contacts: Primary Analyst Francois Vattement, CFA Associate Director Secondary Analyst Charlotte Quiniou, CFA Director Committee Chairman Roger Schneider Senior Director