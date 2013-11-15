(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed DONG Energy A/S's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+' and subordinated capital securities' rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative.

The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that DONG Energy's leverage ratios may be stretched for a 'BBB+' rating in 2014-2015 due to the challenging operating environment and a high capex plan. However, we expect to revise the Outlook to Stable once the recently announced DKK11bn (EUR1.5bn) equity issue process closes in the next few months. In addition to the equity increase, DONG Energy has made progress in the implementation of other aspects of its 2013-14 Financial Action Plan (FAP), such as non-core asset disposals and cost reductions. This has allowed the company to improve its credit metrics from the weak levels reported in 2012.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Negative Outlook

We believe that leverage ratios may be stretched for a 'BBB+' rating in 2014-2015 due to the challenging operating environment and a high capex plan focused on offshore wind and oil and gas exploration and production (E&P). This is despite the progress made to date in terms of the FAP and also completion and commissioning of several large wind parks in 2013-14 and the Ormen Lange gas field redetermination, which should mitigate some of the negative effects.

Likely Outlook Stabilisation

We expect to revise the Outlook to Stable once the recently announced DKK11bn equity issue process closes in the next few months. To date, DONG Energy has completed DKK9.3bn (of a planned DKK10bn within the FAP) of asset disposals and almost realised its cost reduction target of DKK1.2bn. According to our projections, FFO adjusted net leverage will improve to about 3.5x in 2014 due to these measures and assuming the DKK11bn equity increase, down from 5.5x in 2012. The DKK11bn of new equity alone would improve DONG Energy's leverage ratio by about 0.8x.

Leading Market Positions

The affirmation reflects DONG Energy's leading position in electricity and heat generation (number five in the Nordic region, number one in Denmark), its position as the largest off-shore wind power generator in Europe and leading position in the Danish electricity and gas distribution and supply.

Large E&P and Wind Exposure

Despite its presence across most of the value chain, oil and gas E&P and wind power dominate DONG Energy's profile with 46% and 32% of 9M13 EBITDA, respectively. Fitch expects that these two segments will remain key EBITDA contributors by 2016 due to ambitious growth targets. The associated large investments are expected to result in negative free cash flow (FCF). Combined with an increasing exposure to one power generation source, which could be subject to unfavourable changes in future subsidy schemes, these are concerns for the ratings. With the current subsidy schemes and preferential dispatch, DONG Energy's wind power segment benefits from quasi-regulated revenue and has good cash flow visibility.

Significant Hedging

The E&P segment is cyclical and has high business risk, including exposure to production disruptions. The high volatility of earnings of the E&P segment (price risk) is reduced by the natural hedge with oil-linked gas supply contracts in gas midstream (for DONG Energy's oil production) and financial hedging, with a high hedge ratio for the next two years on a rolling basis. However, the exposure to this segment is large compared with other integrated European utilities.

Regulated and Quasi-Regulated Business

DONG Energy's regulated and quasi-regulated business accounts for about 35% of EBITDA after hydrocarbon tax, which supports cash flow visibility. The main components are electricity and gas distribution, part of wind power subject to fixed remuneration or certificates and heat production and biomass subsidies. The share of thermal power was marginal at 4% of 9M13 EBITDA due to falling prices and utilisation. Most of the remaining thermal power's EBITDA is quasi-regulated heat production and biomass subsidies.

State Ownership

DONG Energy is 81%-owned by the Kingdom of Denmark (AAA/Stable/F1+), but Fitch rates it on a standalone basis, because we view their links as weak, in accordance with Fitch's parent and subsidiary rating linkage methodology. The planned DKK11bn equity increase from the share issue to new shareholders will decrease the state's stake in DONG to about 60%. The equity injection process is supported by the state. Although the state will not directly participate in the DKK11bn equity increase, it agreed to purchase DONG Energy's shares from new investors at pre-agreed terms if there is no IPO of the company before publishing of annual accounts for 2017.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating action (revision of Outlook to Stable) include:

- Revision of the Outlook to Stable depends on the finalisation of the DKK11bn equity increase as other elements of the 2013-14 FAP have largely been completed. This would allow leverage to be commensurate with the current rating.

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

- FFO adjusted net leverage close to or above 4x on a sustained basis.

- Substantial reduction in the extensive hedging of the E&P segment leading to higher cash flow volatility.

- Deterioration in DONG Energy's operating environment (for instance, revision of offshore wind support schemes).

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE

DONG Energy's liquidity is adequate, with unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of DKK1.5bn at end-September 2013, in addition to DKK14.5bn of highly rated fixed-income securities, which support financial flexibility. Committed revolving mid-term credit facilities of DKK16.6bn remained undrawn at end-September 2013. As a result, total available liquidity amounted to DKK32.6bn against short-term debt of DKK8bn at end-September 2013. Fitch expects DONG Energy to report negative FCF (before disposals) of around DKK12bn in 2014. Two hybrid bonds totalling EUR1.2bn issued in 2013 (with 50% equity credit allocated by Fitch) have had a mildly positive impact on FFO adjusted net leverage.