Aug 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Driver Espana One FTA's
notes, as follows:
EUR142.64m Class A: affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Negative
EUR20.32m Class B: affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the transaction's good performance to date. As of June
2013 the outstanding notes accounted for 25.91% of its closing balance. The
cumulative default and loss rates have since inception been below Fitch's
expectations.
Current credit enhancement for the class A and B notes is 29.68% and 18.8%
respectively.
The 30-days plus delinquency ratio has reached 3.7% and Fitch has incorporated
the expectations of a struggling Spanish economy into its surveillance analysis.
To reflect performance and amortisation to date, Fitch has revised its lifetime
default base case to 3.0% from 5.1% originally and its lifetime recovery base
case to 50% from 68%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Negative Outlook on the class A notes results from the rating cap applied by
Fitch for transactions originated in Spain and the Spanish sovereign's current
rating and Outlook (BBB/Negative). It indicates that the rating of the class A
notes would be downgraded if Spain was downgraded.
Should economic conditions in Spain deteriorate, the transaction's default rate
may increase. However, with credit enhancement well above our loss assumption,
rating sensitivity is limited for the class B notes. This is reflected by the
Stable Outlook on the class B notes.
The notes are collateralised by a static pool of auto loan receivables acquired
at closing from Volkswagen Finance S.A. (VW Finance). The receivables acquired
have been granted to individuals and SMEs in Spain for the purchase of either
new or used vehicles. All the loans have been originated following VW Finance
guidelines in the course of its normal business. VW Finance is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Volkswagen Group (A-/Positive/F2).