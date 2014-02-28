(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG's (DHB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, the agency has upgraded the bank's Viability Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'c'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. The rating actions are part of Fitch's peer review of five German commercial real estate lenders. The upgrade of the VR reflects Fitch's belief that DHB's fundamentals have mildly improved, reflected particularly by the bank's repayment of a large SoFFin bond in December 2013 and improved regulatory capital ratios. However, DHB's VR still reflects substantial fundamental credit risk and considerable challenges over its ability to develop a sustainable business model. This is particularly in light of the bank's reliance on coverage from the deposit protection scheme to attract unsecured funding, as well as the fact that the bank still needs to return to sufficient recurring profitability and, thus, sustainable internal capital generation. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES -IDR, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The affirmation of DHB's Long-term IDR with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR, Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) is driven by Fitch's view of the availability of continued sovereign support from Germany (AAA/Stable). DHB's status as a Pfandbrief issuer continues to result in a high (indicated by the SRF of 'BBB-') probability that state support would be forthcoming if necessary. Fitch understands that there is broad political will in Germany, supported by all major parties, to move towards reducing the implicit state support of systemically important banks in the country at some point. In addition, the European Union discussion on the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and the Single Resolution Mechanism aspect of Banking Union are drawing to a close, with European Parliament votes scheduled for 1Q14 and representing important steps to curb systemic risks posed by the banking industry (see 'Fitch Outlines Approach for Addressing Support in Bank Ratings', 'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths', 'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' and 'Sovereign Support for Banks Update on Position Outlined In 3Q13' at www.fitchratings.com). This follows Germany's implementation of a Restructuring Act in 2011. Although Fitch does not expect to immediately remove support incorporated into some EU bank ratings, these developments highlight potential risks for DHB's support-driven ratings. DHB's SRF would be revised down and its SR and IDRs downgraded if Fitch concludes that potential sovereign support has weakened relative to its previous assessment. Given DHB's VR is 'ccc', any support-driven downgrade could lead to a multi-notch downgrade of DHB's IDR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR DHB's 'ccc' VR reflects that the bank has reduced its failure risk. DHB was able to repay its SoFFin bonds in December 2013 and Fitch understands that the risk of DHB breaching minimum regulatory capital ratios has been somewhat reduced. In addition, DHB has written new business and reduced some risks in its legacy portfolio. However, Fitch has concerns that DHB will not be able to establish itself as a niche commercial real estate lender because it lacks internal capital generation capacity and access to long-term unsecured funding, which is not insured by the German Deposit Protection Fund. Fitch understands that DHB still needs external capital injections in the long term to assure its viability. Any further upgrade of DHB's VR would require additional risk reduction and a sustainable return to robust profitability. RATING ACTIONS Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'ccc' from 'c' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-' Debt Issuance Programme: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'F3' 