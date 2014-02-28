(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Duesseldorfer
Hypothekenbank AG's (DHB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BBB-'. The
Outlook is Stable. At the same time, the agency has upgraded the
bank's
Viability Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'c'. A full list of rating
actions is at the
end of this release.
The rating actions are part of Fitch's peer review of five
German commercial
real estate lenders.
The upgrade of the VR reflects Fitch's belief that DHB's
fundamentals have
mildly improved, reflected particularly by the bank's repayment
of a large
SoFFin bond in December 2013 and improved regulatory capital
ratios. However,
DHB's VR still reflects substantial fundamental credit risk and
considerable
challenges over its ability to develop a sustainable business
model. This is
particularly in light of the bank's reliance on coverage from
the deposit
protection scheme to attract unsecured funding, as well as the
fact that the
bank still needs to return to sufficient recurring profitability
and, thus,
sustainable internal capital generation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES -IDR, SUPPORT
RATINGS, SUPPORT
RATING FLOORS
The affirmation of DHB's Long-term IDR with a Stable Outlook,
Short-term IDR,
Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) is driven by
Fitch's view of
the availability of continued sovereign support from Germany
(AAA/Stable). DHB's
status as a Pfandbrief issuer continues to result in a high
(indicated by the
SRF of 'BBB-') probability that state support would be
forthcoming if necessary.
Fitch understands that there is broad political will in Germany,
supported by
all major parties, to move towards reducing the implicit state
support of
systemically important banks in the country at some point. In
addition, the
European Union discussion on the Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive and the
Single Resolution Mechanism aspect of Banking Union are drawing
to a close, with
European Parliament votes scheduled for 1Q14 and representing
important steps to
curb systemic risks posed by the banking industry (see 'Fitch
Outlines Approach
for Addressing Support in Bank Ratings', 'Bank Support: Likely
Rating Paths',
'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' and 'Sovereign
Support for Banks
Update on Position Outlined In 3Q13' at www.fitchratings.com).
This follows
Germany's implementation of a Restructuring Act in 2011.
Although Fitch does not
expect to immediately remove support incorporated into some EU
bank ratings,
these developments highlight potential risks for DHB's
support-driven ratings.
DHB's SRF would be revised down and its SR and IDRs downgraded
if Fitch
concludes that potential sovereign support has weakened relative
to its previous
assessment. Given DHB's VR is 'ccc', any support-driven
downgrade could lead to
a multi-notch downgrade of DHB's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR
DHB's 'ccc' VR reflects that the bank has reduced its failure
risk. DHB was able
to repay its SoFFin bonds in December 2013 and Fitch understands
that the risk
of DHB breaching minimum regulatory capital ratios has been
somewhat reduced. In
addition, DHB has written new business and reduced some risks in
its legacy
portfolio. However, Fitch has concerns that DHB will not be able
to establish
itself as a niche commercial real estate lender because it lacks
internal
capital generation capacity and access to long-term unsecured
funding, which is
not insured by the German Deposit Protection Fund. Fitch
understands that DHB
still needs external capital injections in the long term to
assure its
viability.
Any further upgrade of DHB's VR would require additional risk
reduction and a
sustainable return to robust profitability. However, at this
stage of DHB's
restructuring, profitability is of moderate importance. Failure
to strengthen
DHB's capitalisation in the medium term or a deterioration of
DHB's access to
insured deposits would trigger a downgrade of the bank's VR.
RATING ACTIONS
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'ccc' from 'c'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Debt Issuance Programme: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'F3'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Director
+49 69 7680 76 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Krista Davies
Analyst
+44 203 530 1579
Committee Chairperson
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20
3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, and 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'
dated 10 August
2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.