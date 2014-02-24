(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dufry AG's (Dufry) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Dufry Finance S.C.A.'s senior unsecured notes at 'BB'. Dufry's rating affirmation reflects its solid commercial fundamentals. Within the global travel retail market, the company is the largest operator with strong operating profitability and cash generative ability. At the end of 3Q13, its EBITDA margin stood at 14.4%, which is solid relative to close peers. Dufry benefits from a low operating leverage and conservative capital structure. Acquisitive growth has been and remains to be part of Dufry's corporate strategy, and has been incorporated in the rating case. As long as Dufry remains conservatively funded, Fitch expects its credit metrics to remain steady. KEY RATING DRIVERS Leading Market Position: Dufry is the largest global travel retailer operating in a highly fragmented industry. Size and breadth of operations lend the company the necessary levers to structure new attractive concessions, safeguard and enhance profitability and extract operational efficiencies. In addition, the strength of its balance sheet allows the company to make targeted acquisitions, therefore further solidifying its market position. Low Operating Leverage and Rising Concession Fees: Dufry benefits from low operating leverage through largely variable concession fees. This, together with its proven ability to extract operational efficiencies, has resulted in an overall stable cost structure. However, fee increases from new retail space not covered by corresponding revenues or cost improvements, come at the expense of EBITDA. This situation was observed in Brazil in 2013. Considering a large new retail space roll out in 2014, margins are likely to experience some dilution. Geographic Concentration: Overall, Dufry's business is geographically diversified. Following a series of larger acquisitions and new concession wins over the past few years, the company has, however, accumulated increased exposure to certain economies, most notably US, Brazil, Greece and Argentina, which individually have a notable impact on the company's performance. In addition, over half of Dufry's business is generated in the emerging markets. Fitch expects this trend to continue, implying a growing exposure to potential volatilities and growth deceleration in these markets. Conservative Capital Structure: Following the debt refinancing in December 2013 after the acquisition of the remaining 49% of Hellenic Duty-Free Shops, with gross debt now at approximately CHF2bn, Fitch expects funds from operations (FFO) net adjusted leverage to pick up marginally in FY14 from FY12's level of 3.7x. We note Dufry's balanced approach towards business funding through placement of debt and equity instruments, which helps contain the credit metrics. External Growth Remains Key in Strategy: M&A is part of Dufry's corporate strategy and it is the company's intention to continue selectively acquiring small to mid-sized regional players. We expect Dufry to maintain a good balance between business value growth and a sound capital structure commensurate with the commercial risks. While smaller acquisitions are likely to be funded using the company's cash reserves and minor incremental debt, which has been included in our rating case and sensitivity guidance, larger acquisitions would need to be evaluated as and when they arise with the outcome depending on the choice of funding instruments, the resulting debt levels and pace of future deleveraging. LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE Presently Comfortable Liquidity Levels: Dufry maintains comfortable liquidity levels with cash balance of approximately CH270m at end of 3Q13, in addition to the largely undrawn revolving credit facility of CHF650m expiring in 2017. Operating Cash Margins Expected Lower, But Steady: With decreasing EBITDA growth and margins and somewhat higher debt service burden, the FFO and free cash flow (FCF) are projected to undergo a downward adjustment post 2013. However, in the absence of large working capital cash absorptions and capital expenditures being tied to revenues, free cash flow margins should remain stable. Scheduled Financial Commitments for 2014 Will Strain Cash Flows: Commencing debt repayment and additional substantial buyout commitment towards a Brazilian JV partner requiring a total of CHF430m would have to be serviced from retained cash and/or unused part of the revolver, effectively depleting cash reserves and increasing indebtedness. Dufry will face some moderate refinancing risks by August 2016, albeit mitigated by its proven access to various sources of refinancing and positive FCF. RATING SENSITIVITIES: Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: - FFO adjusted net leverage reducing to below 3.5x over a sustained period and FFO fixed charge cover remaining above 3.0x on a sustained basis Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - Increase in FFO adjusted net leverage above 4.5x by the end of 2014 and stagnant de-leveraging thereafter suggesting fundamentally an adverse shift in the operating environment and/or persisting organic issues - EBITDA margins sustainably below 13% coupled with FCF margin sustainably below 4.5%. Contact: Principal Analyst Ishani Goonasekera Associate Director +44 20 3530 1509 Supervisory Analyst Elena Stock Director +49 69 76 80 76 135 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 D-60325 Frankfurt am Main Committee Chairperson Karsten Frankfurth Senior Director +49 69 768076 125 