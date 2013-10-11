Oct 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Duncannon CRE CDO I p.l.c.'s notes, as follows:

EUR177m Class A (XS0311199524): affirmed at 'Bsf', Outlook Stable

EUR40m Class B (XS0311200710): affirmed at 'CCsf'

EUR40m Class C-1 (XS0311202500): affirmed at 'Csf'

EUR20m Class C-2 (XS0311203813): affirmed at 'Csf'

EUR20m Class D-1 (XS0311204464): affirmed at 'Csf'

EUR20m Class D-2 (XS0311204621): affirmed at 'Csf'

EUR20m Class D-3 (XS0311204977): affirmed at 'Csf'

EUR20m Class E-1 (XS0311206329): affirmed at 'Csf'

EUR20m Class E-2 (XS0311206592): affirmed at 'Csf'

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the transaction's performance since the last review in November 2012. Since then, credit enhancement has increased for the class A and B notes due to natural amortisation as well as the acquisition of new collateral prior to the end of the reinvestment period in June 2013. Additionally, the class X notes, which ranked pari passu with the class A notes, have been paid in full. Of the initial balance of the class A notes, 42% remains outstanding.

As the reinvestment period has ended, reinvestment is limited to unscheduled proceeds under certain conditions, which include passing coverage tests. As these are currently breached, it is expected that available funds will be used to redeem class A notes.

However, the increase in credit enhancement has been offset by the deterioration in portfolio quality. Since the last review, defaults have increased by seven assets totalling EUR75m. The performing balance is currently EUR237m, compared with current defaults of EUR256m. This has also led to increased portfolio concentration with 33 issuers and 40 assets remaining in the performing pool.

Additionally, negative rating migration has been observed throughout the portfolio.

Duncannon CRE CDO I is a managed cash securitisation of commercial real estate assets, consisting primarily of CMBS, commercial mortgage B notes and mezzanine mortgage loans. As of September 2013, the portfolio mainly comprised German assets, followed by UK and Italian assets.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Fitch included stress tests in its analysis to determine the ratings' sensitivity to changes in the collateral's expected maturity assumptions. A change in the assumptions would not lead to a rating action.