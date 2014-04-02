(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook
of SNS Bank
N.V.'s (SNS) mortgage covered bond programme to Negative and
affirmed its
rating.
The agency has also affirmed the ratings of ING Bank N.V.'s
(ING), ABN Amro Bank
N.V.'s (ABN), Achmea Bank N.V's (Achmea) and NIBC Bank N.V.'s
conditional
pass-through mortgage covered bond programmes.
These rating actions follow the implementation of the agency's
revised Covered
Bonds Rating Criteria on programmes issued by Dutch banks.
The rating actions also take into account the relevant Negative
Outlooks on
banks' Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) announced by Fitch on 26
March 2014 (see
Fitch Revises Outlooks on 18 EU Commercial Banks to Negative on
Weakening
Support and Fitch Revises SNS Bank's Outlook to Negative;
Upgrades VR to
'bbb-').
As part of its updated covered bonds analysis, the agency has
assigned an IDR
uplift to each programme, where applicable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook on the 'AA+' rating of the mortgage covered bonds
issued by SNS Bank
N.V. has been revised to Negative from Stable, following a
similar rating action
on the bank's IDR and due to the fact that a potential downgrade
of the IDR may
not be entirely compensated by the newly assigned IDR uplift of
'1'.
The rating of ING's mortgage covered bonds is affirmed at
'AAA'/Stable, based on
the bank's IDR of 'A+', a newly assigned IDR uplift of '2', an
unchanged D-Cap
of '4' (moderate discontinuity risk) and the asset percentage
(AP) taken into
account by the agency, which provides more protection than the
breakeven AP for
the rating.
The rating of ABN's mortgage covered bonds is affirmed at
'AAA'/Stable, based on
the bank's IDR of 'A+', a newly assigned IDR uplift of '2', an
unchanged D-Cap
of '4' (moderate discontinuity risk) and the AP taken into
account by the
agency, which provides more protection than the breakeven AP for
the rating.
The rating of NIBC's conditional pass-through mortgage covered
bonds is affirmed
at 'AAA'/Stable, based on the bank's IDR of 'BBB-', a newly
assigned IDR uplift
of '1', an unchanged D-Cap of '8' (minimal discontinuity risk)
and the AP taken
into account by the agency, which provides more protection than
the breakeven AP
for the rating.
NIBC's soft-bullet mortgage covered bond programme would have
been eligible for
an IDR uplift of '1'. However, the last outstanding covered bond
under the
programme was paid in full on 1 April 2014.
The rating of Achmea's mortgage covered bonds has been affirmed
'AAA'/Stable and
it is not affected by the criteria amendments. Given that this
type of covered
bonds is non-compliant with Undertakings for The Collective
Investment of
Transferrable Securities (UCITS) and not explicitly exempt from
bail-in under
the final draft of the EU Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive, no IDR uplift
is applicable.
The IDR uplift expresses Fitch's judgement of the degree of
protection in the
event of a bank's resolution that would be available to prevent
the source of
covered bonds payments switching from the issuer to the cover
pool. It is
derived from the following factors: Fitch's opinion of the
relative ease and
motivations for resolution methods other than liquidation, the
importance of
covered bonds to the financial markets in a given jurisdiction
and the extent of
buffer offered by senior unsecured debt.
Fitch's view on the use of resolution methods other than
liquidation contributes
to the IDR uplift assigned to the programmes of ING's mortgage
covered bonds and
ABN's mortgage covered bonds based on their large size in their
domestic market.
The Netherlands is not deemed by Fitch to be a covered
bonds-intensive
jurisdiction.
Protection from the level of senior unsecured debt is reflected
in the IDR
uplift assigned to the mortgage covered bonds of ABN, ING, SNS
and NIBC. This is
based on Fitch's estimate of long-term non-retail placed senior
unsecured debt
exceeding 5% of total adjusted assets, based on the latest
available financial
information.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SNS's mortgage covered bond programme:
The 'AA+'/Negative rating of SNS's mortgage covered bonds may be
downgraded if
among others, (i) the bank's 'BBB+' IDR is downgraded by at
least two notches to
'BBB-'; or (ii) the level of AP that Fitch gives credit to in
its analysis
exceeds Fitch's breakeven AP for the rating level.
ABN's mortgage covered bond programme:
The 'AAA'/Stable rating of the covered bonds is vulnerable to a
downgrade if
among others, (i) the bank's IDR is downgraded by at least five
notches to
'BBB-'; or (ii) the level of AP that Fitch gives credit to in
its analysis
exceeds Fitch's breakeven AP for the rating level.
ING's mortgage covered bond programme:
The 'AAA'/Stable rating of the covered bonds is vulnerable to a
downgrade if
among others, (i) the IDR is downgraded by at least five notches
to 'BBB-'; or
(ii) the level of AP that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis
exceeds Fitch's
breakeven AP for the rating level.
NIBC's conditional pass-through covered bond programme:
The 'AAA'/Stable rating of the covered bonds is vulnerable to a
downgrade if
among others, (i) the IDR is downgraded by at least three
notches to 'BB-'; or
(ii) the level of AP that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis
exceeds Fitch's
breakeven AP for the rating level.
Achmea's covered bond programme:
The 'AAA'/Stable rating of the covered bonds is vulnerable to a
downgrade if
among others, (i) the IDR is downgraded by at least one notch to
'BBB+'; (ii)
the D-Cap falls to at least '3' (high moderate risk); or (iii)
the level of AP
that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis exceeds Fitch's
breakeven AP for the
rating level,.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Kevin Vanistendael (ING, ABN, NIBC CPT, Achmea)
Analyst
+44 (0)20 3530 1564
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Ieva Snejkova (SNS)
Director
+44 (0)20 3530 1276
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analysts
Kevin Vanistendael (SNS)
Analyst
+44 (0)20 3530 1564
Stephen Kemmy (ING, ABN, NIBC CPT, Achmea)
Director
+44 (0)20 3530 1474
Committee Chairperson
Carmen Munoz
Senior Director
+34 (0)93 323 8408
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, Covered Bonds Rating Criteria, dated 10
March 2014;
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum and Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds,
both dated 13 May 2014; Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in
Structured
Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds, dated 23 January 2014;
EMEA RMBS Master
Rating Criteria, dated 6 June 2013; EMEA Criteria Addendum -
Netherlands, dated
13 June 2013; Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity
and Refinancing
Stress Addendum, dated 4 February 2014, all available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance
Stress Addendum
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds
here
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria
here
EMEA Criteria Addendum - Netherlands - Mortgage Loss and Cash
Flow Assumptions
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.