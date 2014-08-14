(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
DZ Bank AG
Deutsche Zentralgenossenschaftsbank's (DZ Bank, A+/Stable/F1+)
outstanding DZ
Bank Briefe at 'AA'; Outlook Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation follows Fitch's implementation of its updated
criteria and
subsequent application of its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) uplift
to the
programme, as detailed in 'Fitch Revises Outlook on Berlin Hyp's
PS Pfandbriefe;
Affirms 23 German Covered Bond Programmes' dated 10 April 2014
at
www.fitchratings.com.
The DZ Bank Briefe's rating is based on DZ Bank's Long-term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'A+' and the IDR uplift of '2' assigned to the
programme. This
results in a floor for the covered bonds' rating on a
probability of default
basis (PD) at 'AA', irrespective of the actual
overcollateralisation (OC)
available to the covered bonds. No recovery uplift above 'AA' is
assigned as
Fitch believes there is a high uncertainty in assessing
recoveries from the
cover pool in a scenario where the cooperative banks, to which
the pool is
significantly exposed, enter into severe difficulties and the
group were to be
restructured. This risk is also reflected in the programme's
unchanged
Discontinuity-Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity).
The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' rating is based on the
Stable Outlook
on DZ Banks's IDR.
The IDR uplift of '2' reflects Fitch's view that resolution
methods other than
liquidation would be likely for DZ Bank. This view is based on
the importance of
covered bonds for Germany's financial markets, DZ Bank being a
large financial
institution highly interconnected with Germany`s economy, plus
an additional
buffer of issued senior unsecured debt that could be bailed-in,
representing
more than 5% of the issuer's balance sheet.
Fitch believes that in a resolution scenario DZ Bank would be
able to meet
ongoing covered bond payments without interruption up to a 'AA'
scenario.
However, in scenarios higher than 'AA', Fitch considers there is
a high
likelihood of payment interruptions, reflected in a D- Cap of
'0', and cannot
rule out the possibility of recoveries being below 51%.
DZ Bank`s cover pool is substantially exposed to the German
cooperative banking
group Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe (GFG, A+/Stable/F1+) of
which DZ Bank is
also a member. Fitch recognises the strong cohesion and mutual
support within
GFG.
However, due to this cohesion and mutual support, the agency
deems the whole
sector as highly correlated, especially in periods of financial
stress. The
write-downs of the cooperative banks' equity in DZ Bank and
potentially bailed
in or defaulted senior debt held within the GFG would likely
lead to a
deterioration of the overall credit quality in the sector,
increasing
uncertainty to a level where it is not possible to conduct a
robust recovery
analysis.
As of March 2013, the cover pool comprised EUR22.5bn assets,
which largely
consisted of loans and bonds to GFG members. EUR16.9bn of
covered bonds were
outstanding. Fitch considers interest rate and currency
mismatches to be low as
96% of the cover pool and 99% of the covered bonds are
euro-denominated and 88%
of assets and 74% of covered bonds yield a fixed rate of
interest. The programme
exhibits only minor maturity mismatches with the weighted
average life of the
assets seven years compared with six years for the covered
bonds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
In terms of sensitivity, the covered bonds' 'AA' rating would be
vulnerable to a
downgrade if DZ Bank's IDR was downgraded by one notch to 'A' or
below.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected by, among
other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will shortly
be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Oliver Issl
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 122
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Jan Seemann, CFA
Director
+49 69 768076 112
Committee Chairperson
Rebecca Holter
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 261
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 08
August 2014,
'Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities', dated
30 January 2013, and 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public
Sector Liquidity
and Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 07 February 2014 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Public Sector Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
