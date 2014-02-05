(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed East
West Bancorp's
(EWBC) ratings at 'BBB'/'F2'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable.
The affirmation reflects solid earnings, improved asset quality,
and reduction
of the construction portfolio. These strengths are balanced
against rapid loan
growth, and a relatively higher risk investment portfolio from a
credit
perspective.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
EWBC has a solid franchise, which is focused on serving Asian
American
communities. The niche strategy gives the company good pricing
power on its
consumer lending products. Deposit pricing and the level of
non-interest bearing
deposits are relatively weaker than many of its mid-tier
regional banking peers.
However, Fitch believes EWBC's total funding costs will improve
as legacy term
repurchase agreements expire over the medium to longer term.
Asset Quality trends continue to improve for the company. Fitch
believes reduced
construction and development exposure is primarily aiding the
improvement in
problem asset and NCOs. EWBC's construction and development loan
(C&LD)
portfolio, which has declined by over 70% since its peak, was
the largest driver
of credit losses through the cycle. As such, Fitch views the
reduced exposure to
higher risk C&LD loans favorably.
Despite improving asset quality, Fitch remains cautious on
EWBC's commercial
loan growth. The portfolio has grown significantly in the past
two years.
Although not currently expected, material deterioration in the
commercial loan
portfolio could warrant a review of EWBC's ratings.
Earnings are a rating strength for EWBC. Earnings rank in the
top quartile of
the mid-tier bank peer group. While Fitch expects return on
average assets (ROA)
to decline in the near term due to the impact of yield
accretion, Fitch believes
EWBC will continue to rank in the top quartile of the peer group
over the medium
term due to EWBC's solid franchise strength.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Positive rating momentum could occur with a moderation in loan
growth, combined
with the maintenance of solid asset quality, above average
earnings, and
appropriate capital levels. An upgrade under this scenario would
assume the risk
appetite remains relatively unchanged, and EWBC does not veer
from its
historical lending competencies.
Conversely, a material increase in leveraged loans or signs of
deterioration in
the commercial loan book could limit positive ratings momentum,
and significant
enough deterioration could pressure the ratings. Additionally, a
material
increase in reliance on wholesale funding could also adversely
impact ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HYBRID SECURITIES
EWBC's trust preferred issuances are notched below its VR to
reflect loss
severity and an assessment of increment non-performance risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HYBRID SECURITIES
EWBC's trust preferred stock ratings are sensitive to changes in
EWBC's VR.
Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
East West Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of EWBC. East West
Bank's ratings
are aligned with EWBC reflecting Fitch's view that the bank
subsidiary is core
to the franchise.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES
East West Bank's ratings are sensitive to changes to EWBC's VR
or any changes to
Fitch's view of structural subordination between bank subsidiary
and holding
company. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
EWBC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF'
reflect Fitch's
view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary
support should such
support be needed.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
EWBS' Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
Fitch reviewed EWBC's ratings as part of the mid-tier regional
bank review. The
19 banks in today's review include: Associated Banc-Corp (ASBC),
BOK Financial
Corp (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), City National
Bancorp
(CYN),Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc (CFR), East West Bancorp, Inc.
(EWBC), First
Horizon National Corp (FHN), First National of Nebraska, Inc.
(FNNI), First
Niagara Financial Group, Inc. (FNFG), First Republic Bank (FRC),
First Merit
(FMER), Fulton Financial Corp (FULT), Hancock Holding Company
(HBHC), People's
United Financial, Inc. (PBCT), Synovus Financial Corp (SNV), TCF
Financial Corp
(TCB), UMB Financial Corporation (UMB), Webster Financial Corp
(WBS), Wintrust
(WTFC).
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
East West Bancorp, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
East West Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
East West Capital Statutory Trust III, East West Capital Trust
IV, V, VI, VII,
VIII & IX
--Trust preferred securities at 'BB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+212-908-0368
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
