(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Kazakhstan-based
Eastcomtrans LLP's (ECT) Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'B', and National Long-term Rating at
'BB(kaz)'. The Outlook on
the ratings is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: LONG-TERM IDR
ECT's ratings reflect its high risk concentration by name,
industry and region
and vulnerability of its revenue as well as the currently weak
market dynamics.
The ratings are supported by strong financial metrics, stable
cash generation, a
so far comfortable margin of safety on its main covenants and
the entrance of
International Finance Corporation as a minority shareholder.
ECT's earnings to a large extent depend on a single client,
Tengizchevroil LLP
(TCO, secured notes rated BBB+/Stable), which accounted for 64%
of total revenue
in H113. TCO has announced plans to gradually decrease the share
of rail
transportation by switching to pipeline. Concentration risk is
partly mitigated
by 10 years history of relationships with TCO and an average
contract tenor of
four years. Despite current weak market conditions, future
demand for tank
railcars in Kazakhstan is likely to be underpinned by the launch
of the Kashagan
project and growth of extraction at existing oilfields.
The growth of ECT's fleet slowed to 4% in H113, compared with
25% in 2012, but
it retains a strong position in the Kazakh rolling stock market,
as the largest
private fleet owner with 10,182 cars. While it has a solid
position in
Kazakhstan, ECT remains relatively small in the context of the
wider CIS market.
ECT maintains comfortable leverage for the rating, with a Fitch
estimated total
debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.1x at H113. Newly-acquired wagons have
been immediately
contracted out to existing and new customers, supporting
earnings generation.
ECT also benefits from a relatively young fleet (four years).
ECT has so far enjoyed stable revenue despite the market stress
and a drop in
rent rates. The company has long term contracts with an average
remaining tenor
of around 2.5 years as of end-H113. Only 20% of its contracts
expire by
end-2013. However, Fitch expects pressure on ECT's revenue as
rent rates on
renewed contracts decline to market level.
ECT remains highly reliant on a single individual owning the
majority of the
company, and it may have limited capacity to obtain support in
the form of new
capital in case of negative market shifts. In view of its
growing client base,
ECT's credit profile would benefit from the development of its
risk management
function, particularly with respect to liquidity management and
counterparty
risk assessment.
Despite its growth track record and a number of new customers,
counterparty and
asset concentration remain an issue. The four largest clients
account for around
90% of the company's revenues and oil tanker cars represent 56%
of ECT's fleet.
On the funding side, ECT issued a USD100m Eurobond in H113 but
the debt profile
is still dominated by bank syndicates, which is a function of
ECT's small size.
ECT's expansion was funded through secured long-term debt and
capital leasing.
The company's main funding facilities require 130% security and
are pledged with
its fleet. The fleet valuation is marked to market annually.
Thus ECT bears
market risk as it needs to replenish the pledge in case of
negative revaluation.
The share of unencumbered fleet was moderate at 22% at end-2012.
As of end-H113, liquidity was adequate for the rating level with
stable cash
generation and a USD5m overdraft available. Fitch expects ECT's
annual free cash
flow in the near to medium term to sufficiently cover the
company's liquidity
needs. However, rapid growth accompanied by a significant
increase in leverage
or a sharp decline in utilisation could give rise to a cash
deficit in the
medium term. ECT improved its funding structure by channelling
USD65m of the
proceeds from the USD100m Eurobond towards repayment of
short-term loans to
banks. As the Eurobond has a bullet repayment, the company has a
repayment spike
in 2018 but ECT's revenue stream is sufficient to build up
enough cash.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: LONG-TERM IDR
An extended track record of solid performance, proven ability to
withstand
market cyclicality and greater franchise diversification without
a marked
deterioration of the financial profile would be positive for the
ratings.
A considerable decline of utilisation, shrinking revenue base or
a speculative
acquisition of another leasing company or portfolio resulting in
weaker credit
metrics would be negative for the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
The senior debt ratings for the USD100m notes due 2018 are
aligned with the
company's IDRs, among other factors reflecting the Recovery
Rating soft-cap of
'RR4' for countries, including Kazakstan, that are included in
Group D as per
Fitch's 'Country Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings' report
dated 28 June
2013.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'BB(kaz)'; Outlook Stable
Senior secured rating affirmed at 'B', assigned a Recovery
Rating of 'RR4'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Aslan Tavitov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7065
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Josef Pospisil
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1287
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria',
dated 11 December
2012, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15
August 2012
'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5 August 2013 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.