(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'AA' rating on the
following Variable-Rate Term Preferred Shares (VRTP Shares)
issued by Eaton
Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE: EFT), a closed-end fund
advised by Eaton
Vance Management (Advisor):
--$80,000,000 of Series C-1 VRTP Shares, due Dec. 18, 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Structural provisions of the VRTP Shares including the Asset
Coverage and
Effective Leverage Ratio tests requiring the fund to maintain
minimum levels of
asset coverage;
--Sufficient asset coverage provided to the VRTP Shares as
calculated per the
fund's over-collateralization (OC) tests;
--Results of Fitch-performed stress tests meant to compare the
fund's minimum
asset coverage tests to the stresses outlined in Fitch's CEF
criteria under
changes to leverage amount and portfolio composition;
--Legal and regulatory parameters that govern the fund's
operations; and
--The capabilities of Eaton Vance as investment manager.
ASSET COVERAGE
At the end of November, the fund's asset coverage ratio for the
VRTP Shares, as
calculated in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940
(1940 Act),
exceeded 225%, which is the minimum asset coverage required by
transactional
documents. Furthermore, the fund's pro forma effective leverage
ratio was below
the 45% maximum leverage ratio allowed by the fund's governing
documents.
Should the asset coverage tests for the VRTP Shares decline
below their minimum
threshold amounts and are not cured in a pre-specified
timeframe, the
transactional documents require the fund to reposition portfolio
assets or
reduce leverage in a sufficient amount to restore compliance
with the applicable
test.
STRESS TESTS
Fitch performed various stress tests on the fund to assess the
strength of the
structural protections of the VRTP shares. The fund's asset
coverage and
effective leverage tests were compared to the rating stresses
outlined in
Fitch's closed-end fund rating criteria. These tests included
determining
various 'worst case' scenarios where the fund's leverage and
portfolio
composition migrated to the outer limits of the fund's operating
and investment
guidelines.
For example, current portfolio composition was stressed by
increasing the fund's
issuer concentration, while simultaneously migrating the
portfolio to increased
2nd lien or covenant-lite loans. The results of the stress tests
indicate the
structural protections of the VRTP Shares are in line with
Fitch's rating
criteria at an 'AA' rating level. In certain remote
circumstances the asset
coverage available to the VRTP shares fell below the 'AA'
threshold, but in any
case did not fall below 'BBB'.
FUND PROFILE
EFT is a diversified, closed-end management investment company
registered under
the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended and commenced
operations in June
2004. The fund has the investment objective of providing a high
level of current
income, with a secondary objective of seeking capital
preservation to the extent
consistent with its primary goal of high current income. Under
normal market
conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of assets in
senior loans. The
fund may also invest in second-lien loans and high-yield bonds.
As of Nov. 30, 2013, the fund managed over $1 billion in assets,
with
approximately 85% in first lien senior bank loans and 8% in high
yield corporate
bonds with the remainder invested in second lied loans, equities
and cash. The
fund is currently well diversified by obligor with all exposures
under 1.5%. The
fund's top sector concentrations were in the Fitch sector
categories of
computer, electronics and telecommunications; broadcasting,
media and cable; and
healthcare - all exposures were under 20%.
As of the same date, the fund's total leverage, including the
VRTP Shares, was
approximately $380 million with a leverage ratio of 37%. In
addition to the VRTP
Shares, the fund continues to utilize senior debt financing in
the form of a
committed credit facility. The credit facility is secured by a
general senior
first claim on the fund's assets. The VRTP shares will be
subordinate to the
line of credit and senior to the fund's outstanding common
shares.
The fund may purchase senior loans that are fully or partially
unfunded and the
commitments of which the fund is obligated to fulfill at the
borrower's
discretion. Fitch reviewed the size of the fund's unfunded loan
commitments and
found them to be less than 1% of total assets. The fund also
invests in foreign
currency denominated securities. The fund currently utilizes
forward foreign
currency exchange contracts to hedge the potential exchange rate
risk associated
with such investments.
THE ADVISOR
Eaton Vance Management, a subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp., acts
as the
investment adviser to the fund. As of Sept. 30, 2013 Eaton Vance
Corp. and
affiliates managed approximately $273.1 billion in assets.
RATINGS SENSITIVITY
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit
quality or market
risk profile of the fund or the diversification of the portfolio
by issuer or
sector. Material changes to the terms and provisions of leverage
senior to the
VRTP Shares or changes to the derivative strategy and usage may
also impact the
rating assigned to the VRTP Shares. A material adverse deviation
from Fitch
guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to
be lowered by
Fitch.
For additional information about Fitch closed-end fund ratings
guidelines,
please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found
on Fitch's
website.
To receive Fitch's forthcoming research on closed-end funds
please go to:
here
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ian Rasmussen
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0232
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Yuriy Layvand
Associate Director
+1-212-908-9191
Committee Chairperson
Peter Patrino
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3266
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
Eaton Vance.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock' (Aug. 14,
2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.