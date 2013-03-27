(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ECM
Asset Management
Limited's (ECM) 'M2' Asset Manager rating. The rating covers the
company's
London-based investment activities. Asset manager operations in
the 'M2'
category demonstrate low vulnerability to operational and
investment management
failure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation recognises the deep staffing resources, highly
formalised
investment process and robust outsourced operating model. The
firm continues to
make progress in expanding its fund offering and related
investor base, a
strategic priority to reduce reliance on MTN programmes which
feature notes with
fixed maturities, still representing 60% of the firm's AUM. The
rating action
also takes into account the enhancement and integration of
research portals and
risk analytics which add transparency to an already highly
disciplined
investment process.
ECM's key strengths are its long-established credit specialist
franchise, a
solid committed shareholder and a highly disciplined investment
process,
supported by strong specialised analytical resources. However,
ECM needs to
restore growth in AUM and profitability through its expanded
range of funds,
building and diversifying distribution channels, a challenge for
the company
despite strong flows to the credit asset class.
ECM's 'M2' rating is based on the following category scores,
which represents a
scale from 1 to 5, with 1 as the highest possible score:
Company & Staffing: 2.50
Credit Selection: 2.00
Portfolio & Risk Management: 1.75 (from 2.00)
Investment Administration: 2.00
Technology: 2.00
COMPANY AND STAFFING
ECM is a well-established, specialist credit asset manager, with
a 13-year track
record. Its parent, Wells Fargo & Co. ('AA-'/Stable/'F1+'),
demonstrates
financial and strategic commitment.
ECM stabilised its AUM at EUR7.2bn as at end 2012 (EUR7.4bn as
at December
2011), thanks to positive market effect which compensated net
outflows of
EUR1.1bn in 2012 (EUR2.0bn in 2011), primarily driven by
maturing notes in MTN
programmes. The 2011 AUM drop had a lagged negative impact on
ECM's revenues and
profitability, but operating margins remain comfortable. Fitch
views positively
the expansion and repositioning of its fund flagship range
achieved over the
past 18 months, a critical step to bringing its offer in line
with credit
investor demand and resume with positive net flows. One of ECM's
strengths is
employing large numbers of investment staff (37 professionals),
which has
remained largely stable over the past two years.
CREDIT SELECTION
ECM implements a disciplined credit selection process, based
mainly on
proprietary fundamental analysis but which also includes
relative value and
technical analysis. The already efficient communication of
research outputs to
Portfolio Managers (PM) was improved in 2012 with the roll out
of Research
Suite, a proprietary research application directly feeding PM's
front office
system.
PORTFOLIO AND RISK MANAGEMENT
Portfolio construction effectively combines the outputs of
investment strategy
with fundamental research through the use of model portfolios
and risk
calibration mechanisms. In Fitch's opinion, each step of the
investment process
is highly formalised, disciplined and transparent. Quantitative
risk analysis
and reporting is based on Barclays POINT, a vendor risk
analytics solution,
which continues to be enhanced.
The improvement in the category score recognises the effective
implementation of
refinements to the investment process over the past 18 months
(leading role of
the Investment Strategy Group consisting of the most senior
investment
professionals of the company, use of model portfolio and
quantitative risk
analysis).
INVESTMENT ADMINISTRATION
Middle office functions, including fund valuations, operations
and IT have been
outsourced since 2010 to GlobeOp (40 staff dedicated to ECM).
ECM provides clear
oversight and control of the relationship, which is fully
formalised in a
service level agreement and operates effectively. Bespoke,
informative investor
reports are produced by GlobeOp and distributed by ECM.
TECHNOLOGY
ECM's front office technological platform is built around an
integrated
proprietary Front Office portfolio management system, (which
incorporates
outputs of enhanced proprietary Research Suite application and
Barclays POINT
risk analytics), and two types of third-party software for
position keeping
(Wall Street Office and Finacle Treasury). Wells and GlobeOp
cooperate on a
project to industrialise the Barclays POINT interface to provide
a more
automated, frequent and broader inputs to the ECM's performance
and risk
analysis.
COMPANY PROFILE
Founded in 1999, ECM is fully owned by Wells Fargo & Co, and is
regulated by the
UK's Financial Services Authority. As of December 2012, it had
85 employees and
managed EUR7.2bn of assets. ECM specialises in the management of
European credit
assets, mainly investment-grade and high-yield bonds, ABS,
senior secured loans
and bank capital through funds, segregated mandates and MTN,
mainly in a total
return format.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to a
combination of the
aforementioned rating drivers. A material deviation from Fitch's
guidelines for
any key rating driver could cause the rating to be downgraded by
Fitch. For
additional information about Fitch's asset manager ratings
guidelines, please
review the criteria referenced below.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Alastair Sewell
Director
+44 20 3540 1384
Committee Chairperson
Aymeric Poizot, CFA, CAIA
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 92 76
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Reviewing and Rating Asset Managers',
dated 13 August 2010
and 'Reviewing and Rating Credit Asset Managers', dated 27 July
2009 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Reviewing and Rating Credit Asset Managers
here
Reviewing and Rating Asset Managers
here
