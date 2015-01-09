(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Erste Europaeische Pfandbrief- und Kommunalkreditbank AG in Luxemburg's (EEPK, A-/Negative) Lettres de Gage Publiques (LdGP) at 'A' with Negative Outlook. Fitch has subsequently withdrawn the ratings because the agency will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings and will therefore no longer provide a rating or analytical coverage for EEPK's LdGP. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the cover pool can support recoveries above 51% in a 'A' rating scenario. The rating is based on EEPK's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-'/Negative, Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk), an IDR uplift of 0 and the 2% overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis. The Negative Outlook for the covered bonds rating reflects the Negative Outlook on EEPK's IDR. As of end-September 2014, EEPK's EUR12.956bn outstanding LdGP were secured by a cover pool of EUR13.525bn. EEPK's LdGP programme is in wind-down, therefore Fitch only takes into account the legal minimum OC of 2%. Contact: Primary Analyst Vessela Krmnicek, CFA Director +49 69 76 80 76 298 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt Secondary Analyst Mathias Pleissner Director +49 69 76 80 76 133 Committee Chairperson Susanne Matern, CFA Managing Director +49 69 76 80 76 237 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8 August 2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 14 May 2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', dated 14 May 2014, 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 19 December 2014, 'Criteria for Sovereign Risk in Developed Markets for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 11 April 2014, 'Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public Entities', dated 30 January 2013, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 7 February 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum here Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds here Criteria for Sovereign Risk in Developed Markets for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public Entities here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Public Sector Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.