PARIS/LONDON, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed EFG
International's
(EFGInt) and its main operating subsidiary EFG Bank's Viability
Ratings (VR) at
'a' and their Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A'. The
Outlook on both
Long-term IDRs is Stable. A full list of rating actions is
available at the end
of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VRs
EFGInt's ratings are aligned with EFG Bank's as Fitch assesses
the group on a
consolidated basis. This is because of the high cohesion between
the entities in
strategy, governance and risk management, resulting in ordinary
support being
available to EFG Bank. For EFGInt specifically, the equalisation
also takes into
account the absence of double leverage at the holding company
level.
The IDRs and VRs reflect the group's sound business profile,
with a
well-diversified private banking franchise, and overall moderate
risk appetite.
They also factor in its improved capitalisation, solid liquidity
and acceptable
profitability. Nonetheless, Fitch considers that EFGInt remains,
similar to
other private banks, exposed to significant operational and
reputational risk,
which is also reflected in its ratings.
The group has a well-established and diversified wealth
management franchise.
Since 2011, EFGInt has simplified its business model by
concentrating on its
core private banking activities and has been able to deliver
sound recurring
underlying profitability. Similar to peers, its core private
banking business
benefits from fairly low revenue volatility through the cycle.
While the bank
remains exposed to ongoing pressure on the Swiss offshore
private banking
business, we believe this is offset by its satisfactory
international footprint
and existing onshore businesses.
Similar to most private banks, EFGInt has a moderate risk
appetite. Its
underwriting standards are prudent, and the bulk of its balance
sheet consists
of high quality, fairly short-term and/or collateralised assets.
Nonetheless, we
believe that EFGInt's risk appetite remains higher than its
higher-rated peers
due to its fairly sizeable residential mortgage loan book
(CHF3bn or 14% of
assets) and its large portfolio of US life insurance policies
(CHF692m carrying
value at end-2013).
We consider EFGInt's main risks are operational and
reputational, as underlined
by recent litigation and regulatory charges booked by the bank
as well as its
participation in the US Department of Justice (DoJ) programme
for Swiss banks.
EFGInt intends to reach a non-prosecution agreement under the
DoJ programme
related to US tax matters. In Fitch's view the US offshore
market was never a
strategically important segment for EFGInt as the bank's
Americas business line
predominantly targets clients in Latin America.
While Fitch expects that a financial settlement is the most
likely outcome, the
ultimate cost for the bank is difficult to estimate based on
current
information. Nonetheless, the agency believes the bank's
satisfactory earning
retention capacity, sound capital base and ability to de-risk
quickly its fairly
short-term balance sheet would provide some buffer in case of a
sizeable
settlement.
EFGInt has since 2012 considerably improved the quantity and
quality of its
capital base, among other things, by disposing of its structured
products
subsidiary (now Leonteq), by selling treasury shares and by
buying back most of
its hybrid capital (bons de participations). As a result, we now
view EFGInt's
capitalisation and management's capital ratio targets as being
in line with most
of its private banking peers. Management targets a CET1 ratio of
above 12% and a
total capital ratio in the high teens.
EFGInt has since 2011 improved its underlying profitability,
largely by
simplifying its operations and reducing its cost base. This has
helped the
bank's financial flexibility in a period of subdued revenue
generation.
Nonetheless, its profitability targets, including a 75%
cost/income ratio, will
be challenging to achieve given limited client risk appetite and
in the absence
of both higher interest rates and higher net new money inflows
than in 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VRs
EFGInt's and EFG Bank's IDRs and VR are primarily sensitive to
any change in the
bank's strategy that could result in an increase in risk
appetite, which we
currently do not expect. The ratings would also come under
pressure if the bank
suffers large single-event losses, which could arise from
operational and
reputational risks inherent in its business model.
A material improvement in recurring profitability that would
allow the bank to
strengthen internal capital retention further, together with a
reduction in
balance sheet risks could over time put positive pressure on the
bank's ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING and SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Given its private banking profile, extraordinary support for
EFGInt from the
Swiss authorities, while possible, cannot be relied upon and
this is reflected
in its Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No
floor'.
EFG Bank's '5' Support Rating reflects uncertainty over the
availability of
support given the dominance of the bank within EFGInt. Since EFG
Bank represents
by far the largest asset within EFGInt, we consider substantial
extraordinary
support for EFG Bank from other parts within EFGInt, should it
ever be needed,
is uncertain. We still believe ordinary support (for example by
way of moderate
reallocations of capital) within the group as likely, which
supports the
equalisation of EFGInt's and EFG Bank's IDRs and VRs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING and SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
A revision of EFGInt's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
is unlikely,
given the bank's business profile. A revision of EFG Bank's
Support Rating is
also unlikely given the relative size of EFG Bank within the
EFGInt group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRIDS
EFGInt's bons de participations are rated five notches below its
VR to reflect
the fully discretionary coupon deferral and loss severity.
Basel III-compliant Tier 2 notes, issued by EFG International
(Guernsey)
Limited, and EFG Funding (Guernsey) Limited, are rated two
notches below
EFGInt's VR in accordance with Fitch's applicable criteria,
primarily reflecting
the notes' permanent and full point-of non-viability write-down
feature.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRIDS
As both the bons de participations and the Tier 2 notes are
notched from
EFGInt's VR, their ratings are primarily sensitive to any
changes in EFGInt's
VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
EFG International
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Fiduciary certificates (ISIN XS0204324890) backed by preferred
shares affirmed
at 'BB+'
EFG Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
EFG Funding (Guernsey) Limited
Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
EFG International (Guernsey) Limited
Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
