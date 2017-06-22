(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Egypt's
Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B' with a
Stable Outlook.
The issue ratings on Egypt's senior unsecured foreign- and
local-currency bonds
are also affirmed at 'B'. The Country Ceiling and the Short-Term
Foreign- and
Local-Currency IDRs are all affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Egypt's ratings balance a large fiscal deficit, a high general
government
debt/GDP ratio, and recent volatile political history, with
renewed progress in
implementing an economic and fiscal reform programme and
improving external
finances.
The government has pressed on with its reform programme, which
regained momentum
in the second half of 2016, and remains on track with the USD12
billion
three-year extended fund facility (EFF) signed with the IMF in
November. In May
2017 the IMF and Egypt completed the first review of the EFF,
which should lead
to the second disbursement, of USD1.25 billion, in June or July.
After the floatation of the EGP on 3 November, the Central Bank
of Egypt (CBE)
seems not to have intervened in the market and the authorities
have been
gradually removing a number of capital controls. The subsequent
depreciation was
the second-largest among Fitch-rated sovereigns in 2016. The
pound, which was
managed at EGP8.9:USD1 prior to 3 November, has averaged
EGP17.9:USD1 since (up
to 16 June 2017).
The shift in exchange rate regime has proved a turning point for
Egypt's
external finances. CBE's stock of international reserves rose to
USD31.1 billion
in May 2017, from USD19.1 billion in October 2016 (and a recent
low of USD15.6
billion in July 2016). Multilateral and bilateral assistance and
substantial
bond issuance have boosted reserves. Egypt issued USD4 billion
of Eurobonds in
January and another USD3 billion in May. There has been a
renewal of foreign
investment in government T-bills and T-bonds. Furthermore, there
are some early
signs of external rebalancing, with the current account deficit
narrowing to
USD3.5 billion in 1Q17, from USD5.7 billion in 1Q16. We estimate
that current
foreign reserves are now around six months of current external
payments (CXP),
up from less than three months during the period of 2012-15.
The public finances will remain a key weakness of Egypt's credit
profile, but we
expect further gradual fiscal consolidation to start to reduce
government
debt/GDP in the fiscal year ending June 2018 (FY18). In the
first nine months of
FY17 the budget sector deficit narrowed to 8% of GDP from 9.4%
in the
year-earlier period. The primary deficit more than halved to
1.2% of GDP.
The government has exercised restraint across some expenditure
items, notably
compensation for public sector employees, which only edged up in
July-March,
thus representing a large cut in real terms. The introduction of
VAT (replacing
the existing GST) in October 2016 has had a positive effect on
revenue growth.
In July-March VAT revenue from goods and services was 30% higher
yoy, of which
VAT from goods was 62% higher, because Egypt had a better
administrative system
in place for implementing the tax on goods. Subsidy spending,
however, continued
to rise strongly, by around 30% yoy, despite electricity and
fuel price reforms,
because the weakening of the EGP increased import costs.
The IMF has commended the draft FY18 budget, which is targeting
a budget sector
deficit of 9% of GDP and a primary surplus of 0.3% of GDP.
Budget sector primary
deficits have averaged 3.6% in FY11 to FY17, so to reach a
surplus would be a
significant achievement. We forecast the budget sector primary
balance will get
close to balance, at -0.3% of GDP. VAT implementation should
improve further in
FY18, when it will also have a full-year effect and the rate
will increase to
14% from 13%.
While the government's budget assumptions are largely realistic,
the projected
inflation rate of 15.2% is likely to prove too low. FY18
inflation may be closer
to 20%. In this context, there may be pressure to boost some
expenditure items,
to mitigate the risk of greater social tensions. This could lead
to a
larger-than-projected budget deficit. There is also uncertainty
over the timing
and extent of further energy price reforms, which have yet to be
publicly
announced.
We forecast that general government debt/GDP will rise above
100% by end-FY17,
owing to significant additions of external debt and the weaker
exchange rate.
This debt stock creates a large burden of interest payments for
the government
(more than 40% of government revenue). We forecast that
government debt/GDP will
moderate to 93% in FY18 and 87.9% in FY19, assuming faster real
GDP growth
(averaging 5%), declining but still high inflation, and a small
primary surplus
in FY19. The key risk to this outlook is that reform momentum
weakens, as it did
after a round of reforms in FY15. The level of guaranteed debt
and contingent
liabilities is currently unclear. The Ministry of Finance
expects to release
data on this later in 2017.
Monetary and fiscal reforms are having a significant
macroeconomic impact in
Egypt, especially on inflation. Inflation has averaged 30% yoy
in January-May,
driven up by the weaker exchange rate, VAT and higher fuel
prices. We forecast
that inflation will remain above 20% for the remainder of 2017
and fall back to
an average of 13.5% in 2018. CBE is pursuing monetary targeting,
which is
subject to indicative targets as agreed with the IMF, and has
continued to raise
its policy interest rates, most recently in May 2017.
Headline real GDP growth has slowed in FY17, but has proved more
resilient than
we expected and is likely to be just under 4% for the year.
Despite fiscal
consolidation, we forecast stronger GDP growth in FY18, at 4.5%,
as the exchange
rate adjustment beds in, as gas production starts at the giant
Zohr field, and
with stronger investment.
Fiscal and monetary reforms continue to present some risk of
social backlash,
especially given ongoing structural problems including high
youth unemployment,
deficiencies in governance and the business environment, as well
as intermittent
security issues. The government is seeking to mitigate these
risks by
emphasising that it is bolstering social safety nets (including
cash transfer
schemes) and that the reforms will deliver better economic
performance and
employment. Furthermore, food subsidy allocations have increased
and electricity
provision has improved markedly.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Egypt a score equivalent to a
rating of 'B' on
the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year-centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the ratings are currently balanced.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to a positive
action are:
- Continued progress on fiscal consolidation leading to
declining government
debt/GDP;
- Sustained stronger economic growth supported by reforms to the
business
environment leading to increased investment and employment;
- Further strengthening of international reserves following a
sustained
narrowing of the current account deficit and higher net foreign
direct
investments.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to a negative
rating action are:
- Failure to narrow the fiscal deficit and put government
debt/GDP on a downward
trend;
- Reversal of fiscal and/or monetary reforms, for example in the
face of social
unrest;
- Renewed downward pressure on international reserves due to
further strains on
the balance of payments, including weaker access to foreign
financing.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The political environment is assumed to be more stable than in
2011-2013,
although sporadic, and at times serious, attacks on security
forces are assumed
to continue and underlying political and social tensions will
remain.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Toby Iles
Director
+852 2263 9832
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 203 530 1286
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
