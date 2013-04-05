(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the local
currency Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating of El Pacifico Vida Compania de
Seguros y
Reaseguros (Pacifico Vida) at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Pacifico Vida's IFS rating reflects its strong position in the
life insurance
segment in Peru (1 with 26.8% - Gross Written Premiums market
share as of
December 2012), consistent premiums growth for the last several
years,
historical pricing discipline and the benefits of the insurance
and the
healthcare business as part of Pacifico Insurance Group (Life,
non-life and EPS
business).
Pacifico Vida also has a prudent asset/liability management and
conservative
investment portfolio, which is largely concentrated on fixed
income securities.
This is partially offset by its geographical concentration in
Peru given its
focus on its home market and relatively higher leverage ratio.
Fitch considers there is ample room to improve synergies and
economies of scale
with the insurance business through Pacifico Insurance Group's
increasing
investment in the health care segment since 2011, which totaled
more than US$120
million. Fitch also believes that this investment should help to
better
diversify Pacifico Group's income flow.
Pacifico Vida has generated favorable profitability in the last
several years.
This is sustained in an adequate behavior of financial incomes
yields, reaching
in the last four years an average return-on-equity ratio of
22.4% and an average
operating ratio of 79.7%.
The net earnings slowdown reported for the fiscal year end 2012
(-14.7%) was
mainly driven by a higher net loss ratio of 69.4% from 61.6% at
the end of 2011.
This was influenced by; higher net claims in some critical
business lines as
credit life, personal accidents and group life, and significant
reserves
adjustment on individual life segment. It is expected that those
ratios will
come closer to historic averages during 2013 and 2014.
During 2012, gross written premiums increased by 15.8%, above
the industry in
the life segment (9.2%), mainly driven by credit life (+33.6%),
disability and
survivor's insurance for 'Administradora de Fondos de Pensiones
- AFP's' account
holders (+32.2%) and a lesser impact of the annuities slowdown
at industry
level. In Fitch opinion, Pacifico Vida maintains a
well-diversified premiums mix
and atomized income flows. However, the new regulation on
disability and
survivor's insurance for AFP's could cause more volatility in
premiums in the
short term due to the bidding calls.
Leverage ratios and capital adequacy are consistent with
Pacifico Vida's
business profile and remain relatively stable for the last three
years. This
despite the sharp rise of the annuities reserves in the same
period (+31.2%).
Pacifico Vida reached a liabilities-to-equity ratio of 5.9 times
(x) and
total-equity-to-liabilities ratio of 7.0x as of December 2012,
slightly above
previous year but still compares favorably with regional peers,
especially
considering its relevant annuities reserves stock (60.8% of
technical reserves).
Pacifico Vida's investment portfolio shows adequate liquidity
and coverage
levels in terms of liability duration and currency mismatch. The
portfolio also
carries limited credit risk with its allocation to Peruvian
sovereign debt (IDR
of 'BBB'), international investment grade securities and
well-regarded domestic
fixed income securities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's perception that intensive
competition in the
insurance domestic market would not have a material impact in
Pacifico Vida's
profitability in the medium term. That said, it may have an
adverse effect if
Pacifico Vida is left out the next bidding call regarding
disability and
survivor's insurance for AFP's.
Key rating triggers that may lead to an upgrade include a
sustainable
improvement in company leverage ratios to below 5x and low
volatility in
earnings. This is especially considering the effect of financial
incomes on the
bottom line. In addition, a better credit risk profile of its
investments over
an extended period could favorably affect the rating. Fitch
notes that the
probability of an upgrade is low given Pacifico Vida's current
rating level when
compared to Peru's sovereign rating.
Conversely, key rating triggers that may lead to a downgrade
include recurrent
volatility in earnings and profitability profile for an extended
period,
increasing leverage ratios over 8x, and a deterioration in its
credit risk
profile as a result of economic downturns abroad.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
