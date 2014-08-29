(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SANTIAGO, August 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the local
currency
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of El Pacifico Vida
Compania de Seguros
y Reaseguros (Pacifico Vida) at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Pacifico Vida's rating continues to reflect its strong position
in Peru's life
insurance industry and diversified premium mix, competitive
profitability ratios
supported by an adequate underwriting profile and financial
management, as well
as moderate credit risk and volatile exposure of its investment
portfolio. This
is partially offset by its geographical concentration in Peru
given its focus on
its home market and its relatively higher leverage ratio.
Pacifico Vida's insurance premium mix remains focused in the
life segment; but
it is worth mention that the company also leverages its
offerings in Peru with
its main shareholder: Pacifico Peruano-Suiza (PPS), a
diversified P&C and health
insurance company. Pacifico Vida's market share remains solid;
however, it is
subject to some volatility due to the weighting of the portfolio
of premiums
toward the private pension system, which has been subject to
public bid
offerings since 2013. During 2014, Pacifico Vida was not
allotted any business
by such a bidding process. As of March 2104 its gross written
premiums market
share reached 11.3%, while PPS' consolidated insurance market
share remains
relatively stable in a highly concentrated market, reaching
24.9%. Pacifico
Vida's market position must be seen as a part of the Pacifico
Seguros group, and
Grupo Credicorp, owner of the largest commercial bank in Peru:
Banco de Credito
del Peru, which enables the company to access a greater portion
of the market.
Pacifico Vida's profitability remains strong and is underpinned
both by its good
operating performance and the good yield of its large investment
portfolio. As
such, Pacifico Vida was able to exceed the market average of the
last four
years, reaching a return on average assets ratio (ROAA) of 4.1%
and a return on
average equity (ROAE) of 30.4% as of December 2013. Both ratios
were affected by
the lower business volume during the first quarter of 2014, but
still remain
above the market average (annualized ROAA of 3.4% and ROAE of
26.8%).
As were other insurers in Peru, affected by the volatility of
the interest rates
due to the expectations over the Fed tapering and the volatility
of local
interest rates, unrealized losses hindered Pacifico Vida's
equity base during
2013, resulting in an increase in its leverage ratios. As of
March 2014,
adjusted liabilities-to-equity reached 7.11x (2012: 7.03x).
Fitch believes that
Pacifico Vida has financial flexibility to enhance its capital
adequacy through
net income retention, and would be able to revert its adjusted
liabilities-to-equity ratio below 7x very soon.
Pacifico Vida's investment portfolio shows adequate liquidity
and coverage
levels in terms of liability duration and currency mismatch. The
portfolio also
carries limited credit risk with its allocation to Peruvian
sovereign debt
(Fitch IDR of 'BBB+'), international investment grade securities
and
well-regarded domestic fixed-income securities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that intense
competition in the
domestic insurance market would not have a material impact on
the company
profile or on profitability in the medium term.
Key rating triggers that may lead to an upgrade include a
sustainable
improvement in company leverage ratios to below 5x, low
volatility in earnings,
especially considering the effect of financial incomes on the
bottom line. In
addition, a better credit risk profile over an extended period
could favorably
affect the rating.
Key rating triggers that may lead to a downgrade include
recurrent volatility in
earnings and profitability for an extended period, increasing
leverage ratios
over 7x, and a deterioration in its credit risk profile of its
investment
portfolio.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013).
