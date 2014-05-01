(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 1 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed El Paso de Robles,
California's (the city) outstanding obligations as follows:
--$28.6 million general obligation (GO) bonds at 'AA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are general obligations of the city, payable from unlimited ad valorem
taxes levied within the city.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE THROUGH RECESSION: The city's solid financial
position has shown consistent growth following the economic downturn. City
finances benefit from conservative budgeting, proactive financial planning,
active expenditure management and the recent adoption by voters of a temporary
half-cent sales tax.
ECONOMICALLY SENSITIVE REVENUE PROFILE: Solid reserve levels mitigate concerns
to some degree regarding the general fund's dependence on sales and transient
occupancy taxes, which are derived from a fairly narrow economic base.
LIMITED LOCAL ECONOMY: Local economy is largely centered on wine production and
tourism, with a growing presence of biotechnology and software engineering
concerns. Wealth levels and unemployment are comparable to the national
averages.
POSITIVE DEBT PROFILE: Overall debt levels are low and amortization is rapid.
There are no near-term plans for debt issuance and the recent passage of a
dedicated half-cent sales tax is expected to help the city address its capital
needs. Pension costs will likely rise over the next several years, subject to
future state legislative action, to address unfunded liabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating is sensitive to shifts in fundamental credit characteristics
including the city's strong financial management practices. The Stable Outlook
reflects Fitch's expectation that such shifts are unlikely.
CREDIT PROFILE
The city is located in San Luis Obispo County (implied GO rating of 'AAA';
Stable Outlook) about halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, about 15
miles from the coast. The city's population as of 2013 was 30,556.
STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND MANAGEMENT
The city has demonstrated consistently strong financial performance, due largely
to active expenditure management and conservative budgeting and planning. The
city was able to manage costs well during the recession through the elimination
of discretionary spending and the reduction of general fund full time equivalent
staffing by 35% through frozen positions and retirement incentives. As a result,
the city was able to close a structural imbalance in fiscal year 2011 that was
created in fiscal years 2009 and 2010. The city has been adding back positions
in the time since.
The city is projected to finish fiscal year 2014 with a modest operating surplus
after transfers. Four consecutive fiscal years of surpluses, in addition to a
fund balance reclassification in fiscal year 2011, are projected to bring total
general fund balance to a very strong $17.1 million, or 65.2% of spending, in
fiscal year 2014 from $10.7 million, or 40.7% of spending, in fiscal year 2011.
The preliminary fiscal year 2015 budget shows another modest surplus and the
city's five year forecast shows continued structural balance. Fitch considers
the city's projections to be reasonable given conservative assumptions for the
city's collection of sales and transient occupancy tax revenues and a recently
passed half-cent sales tax measure that will relieve some pent-up capital
spending pressures on the general fund.
FINANACIAL STRENGTH OFFSETS REVENUE VOLATILITY CONCERNS
The city's sound reserves and policy's regarding the maintenance of these
reserves reduce concerns regarding the city's significant degree of reliance on
economically sensitive revenues. Sales tax revenue and transient occupancy tax
revenue account for 29% and 13%, respectively, of fiscal year 2013 general fund
revenues. Property taxes, which Fitch views as an inherently more stable revenue
source, accounted for a somewhat low 27.7% of the general fund revenue base.
Sales and property tax revenue both saw declines related to the recession;
however, both revenue sources have nearly fully recovered to peak levels as of
fiscal year 2013. Transient occupancy tax collections, which are typically very
economically sensitive, proved to be a resilient revenue source during this past
recession.
Management's informal policy is to maintain no less than 25% of spending in
general fund balance. Reserves have remained well above this level and
management does not anticipate a reduction in general fund reserves over the
near term.
AVERAGE ECONOMIC PROFILE
The city's local economy is mainly based on wine production and tourism, with a
growing presence of higher-paying software engineering and biotechnology
concerns. Tourism continues to grow, as evidenced by year-over-year increases in
sales and transient occupancy tax collections and the on-going construction of
7-8 new high-end hotels within city limits. The city also participates in the
broad and diverse San Luis Obispo county regional economy with a large state
government and utility presence.
Unemployment has trended above the national rate but below the state's high rate
since the economic downturn. The December 2013 unemployment rate decreased to
6.7% from 8.6% in the prior year, as employment growth outpaced a mild labor
force contraction. Wealth indicators are generally at or below regional and
national averages.
The city's 2013 population of 30,556 has grown by an above-average annual rate
of 2.1% over the past decade, but Fitch does not detect signs of related capital
pressures. Taxable assessed valuation (TAV) posted solid growth in fiscal year
2014 and has nearly returned to its prerecession peak. The housing market has
also posted decent recovery.
FAVORABLE DEBT POSITION
Overall debt levels are low at $2,028 on a per capita basis and 1.7% of TAV.
Amortization is above average, with nearly 65% of principal retired within 10
years. The city's capital needs are minimal and are nearly completely funded by
grants, gas tax revenue, and the revenue generated by the new half-cent sales
tax. The city does not anticipate issuing further debt over at least the near
term.
The city participates in the state pension plan, the California Public
Employees' Retirement System or CALPERS and is likely to face ongoing increases
in contribution rates to address substantial unfunded liabilities. The city has
historically funded 100% of its annual required contribution (ARC) to CALPERS,
which totaled $2.8 million (7.4% of spending) in fiscal year 2013. The city
funds its other post-employment benefit (OPEB) liability on a pay-go basis but
the unfunded OPEB liability is a very low .2% of the city's TAV as of the most
recent valuation on June 30, 2012. Overall carrying costs for debt service,
pension and OPEB costs are manageable at 18.2% of governmental spending.