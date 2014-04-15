(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed foodservices company Holding Bercy Investissement SCA's (HBI) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Stable Outlook. HBI is the holding company of France-based contract foodservices and concession catering operator, Elior Group (Elior). Fitch has also affirmed the instrument rating on the company's senior secured credit facility and the EUR350m senior secured notes issued by Elior Finance & Co. SCA (Elior Finance) at 'BB-'/'RR3'. The affirmation reflects Elior's balanced business profile resulting from its broad product offering, strong customer and business diversification, and the high barriers to entry in the catering sector. The long-term secular trend toward outsourced foodservices, along with the company's strong reputation and expertise, are expected to support continued sales and profit growth over the intermediate term. Furthermore, the asset-light nature and low capital intensity of the business allows Elior to consistently convert profits into free cash flow (FCF). However, Elior's substantial debt remains the principal constraining factor for the current ratings. The amount of deleveraging in FY13 (ending September 2013) was below Fitch's previous expectation as a result of increased borrowings to fund the acquisition of TrustHouse Services (THS). From a business risk standpoint, Fitch continues to view Elior as having a profile in line with a higher rating category (BB). Conversely, the company's financial profile remains more in line with a 'B' rated issuer. Fitch expects Elior will be able to regain its headroom under its 'B+' IDR driven by steady profitability and strong FCF margin averaging 2% of sales over the next four years. KEY RATING DRIVERS High Leverage Credit metrics improved slightly in FY13 although the degree of improvement is below Fitch's original expectations. Profits from previous bolt-on acquisitions and the impact of the French CICE tax rebate helped to offset the impact that several one-time cash outflows and increased debt to fund the THS acquisition had on credit metrics. FFO adjusted leverage has declined to c. 7.5x at FYE13 from almost 8.0x at FYE12. Fitch expects credit metrics to show additional improvement in FY14 driven by moderate organic sales growth and mild profit margin expansion as extraordinary costs dissipate. Thereafter, any meaningful deleveraging will be predicated on continued profit growth and Fitch does not expect any material repayment of debt prior to bullet maturities in 2019/2020. Strong Cash Flow Conversion The asset-light nature and low capital intensity of the business allows Elior to consistently convert operating profits into strong cash flow before debt service and provides significant financial flexibility which is viewed as a key supporting factor of the company's credit profile. Sound Business Risk Profile Relative to Peers Elior's geographical concentration in France and other southern European countries remains a constraining factor on the rating relative to its closest peers Compass (A-/Stable) and Sodexo (BBB+/Stable), who maintain broader geographical diversification. Nonetheless, Elior possesses several company-specific traits akin to low investment grade for business services companies such as a broad range of services and customer diversification as well as a high proportion of contracted revenues and low renewal risk. Diversified Profit Drivers Elior's contract catering and support services segment (representing 68% of FY13 group EBITDA) is a key anchor to the rating. We expect the profitability under these contracts, which is largely P&L based, to remain steady in a low inflationary environment while keeping any productivity improvements. We also expect concession activities, accounting for one-third of group EBITDA, to remain structurally more profitable albeit more capital intensive than contract catering over the next two years. Adequate Liquidity Cash of EUR168m at end of December 2013 (EUR210m at FY13) together with access to nearly EUR200m of undrawn revolving credit facilities is sufficient to address business needs relative to moderate near term debt repayments under the current capital structure. Above-average Expected Recoveries for Senior Creditors upon Default Elior's Recovery Ratings reflect Fitch's expectations that the enterprise value of the company would be maximised in a restructuring scenario (going concern approach), rather than a liquidation due to the asset-light nature of the business. Fitch believes that a 6.0x distressed EV/EBITDA multiple and 25% discount to EBITDA resulting from unsustainable financial leverage, possibly as a result of increasingly aggressive acquisition activity or contract losses, are fair assumptions under a distress scenario. This results in above-average expected recoveries (51%-70%) for first lien creditors, resulting in an affirmation of the senior secured credit facility and senior secured notes' rating at 'BB-'/'RR3', one notch above Elior's IDR. Our analysis includes lenders under the Facility H1 (amounting to EUR350m) to Elior Finance, whose voting rights are limited to enforcement instructions and certain other matters, but rank pari passu with all existing HBI lenders with regard to security enforcement in the event of default. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: - Additional diversification, by segment and/or geography. - Further deleveraging resulting in FFO adjusted gross leverage below 5.0x. - FFO fixed charge coverage above 2.8x. - FCF/total adjusted debt margin above 12%. Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - FFO adjusted gross leverage remaining above 7.0x. - FFO fixed charge coverage below 2.0x. - FCF/total adjusted debt margin below 5%. 