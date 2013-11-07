(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Elli Investments Limited's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with a Stable Outlook and the senior unsecured rating of the senior notes due June 2020 at 'BB'/'RR1'. Fitch has also affirmed the 'BB'/'RR1' rating on Elli Finance (UK) Plc's senior secured notes due June 2019 and its super-senior revolving credit facility (RCF). KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Market Position Elli Investments Limited's IDR is supported by a leading position in the independent UK elderly care market and solid relationships with local authorities and NHS commissioners. The rating also reflects the company's focus on high dependency services in its elderly care division, which is relatively resistant to the recent trend towards domiciliary care and the associated tightening in the residential care eligibility criteria. Public Sector Funding Challenges Persist The IDR is constrained by the company's high dependence on local authorities' funding. Due to the current downward pressure on local authorities' budgets, the average level of fees funded by local authorities is expected to remain under pressure in the coming years, below current and expected inflation. This could lead to a tightening in the company's EBITDA margins this year and in 2014. Business Restructuring to Protect Margins The company's new strategic focus towards specialist dementia care and expansion of its private care segment is aimed at protecting its EBITDA margins from the fee cuts and is expected to be executed in 2014. Fitch believes that Terra Firma, the existing owners, will support this restructuring with investments in refurbishment of homes and associated costs. However, the restructuring could lead to increased operating costs and put pressure on EBITDA margins for a year or two. Weak Credit Metrics The IDR is further constrained by relatively weak credit metrics. Based on its conservative projections, Fitch expects the funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage of around 6.3x for 2013 to slowly decline to about 6.0x by 2016. FFO fixed charge coverage is likely to remain between 1.4x-1.5x in the next few years which is rather weak for the rating. Sufficient Liquidity Position Fitch considers that Elli Investments Limited's liquidity will be adequate with cash on balance sheet building up to EUR50m in 2014 driven by expected mild positive free cash flow, a fully undrawn GBP40m RCF and no short-term debt maturities. Good Expected Recoveries for Creditors upon Default In its recovery analysis, Fitch has adopted the liquidation value approach as it yields a stronger enterprise value than the going concern scenario, primarily derived from the group's freehold and long-leasehold properties. Elli Investments has a significant asset base through its ownership of about 60% of its care homes. These were valued in April 2012 at GBP919m (freehold and long leasehold assets). Fitch believes that a 30% discount on the assets' current market value is deemed adequate in a distress case. Fitch has classified the GBP220m shareholder loans issued at Elli Capital Ltd as 100% equity and therefore has excluded them from leverage and coverage ratios. The features of these instruments match Fitch's perception of an equity-like instrument (see "Treatment of Junior Corporate Debt in Europe", dated 8 April 2011 at www.fitchratings.com) as it capitalises interest payments, its maturity is beyond all external debt maturities and is not referenced in any financial covenants within the Elli Investments Limited consolidation perimeter. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Sustained profits and free cash flow generation that would enable FFO-adjusted leverage to decrease below 5x on a permanent basis and an improvement in FFO fixed charge coverage above 2.2x. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Weaker credit metrics such as FFO fixed charge coverage below 1.4x and FFO adjusted leverage above 6.5x on a sustained basis. Contact: Principal Analyst Garima Gupta Analyst +44 20 3530 1463 Supervisory Analyst Britta Holt Director +44 20 3530 1335 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Karsten Frankfurth Senior Director +49 69 7680 76125 