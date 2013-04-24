(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Emirates NBD's (ENBD) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR ENBD's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's belief that there is an extremely high probability of support from the UAE authorities and the emirate of Dubai, given the UAE authorities' long track record of support for the banking system, ENBD's substantial domestic franchise, and majority ownership by the government of Dubai. Liquidity support and term funding have been provided by the UAE authorities to all banks in the system, including ENBD. In addition, the government of Dubai injected AED4bn of perpetual hybrid Tier 1 capital into ENBD in June 2009 to provide further support to the bank's capital base. RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The Outlook on the bank's Long-term IDR is Stable and this is unlikely to change unless Fitch changes its view of the financial strength of the UAE or the authorities' propensity to support the bank. KEY RATING DRIVERS: VR ENBD has the leading domestic franchise in the UAE and is the flagship bank of Dubai. It has highly diversified revenue streams and high revenue-generating capacity, an adequate capital base, sound liquidity, and an extensive customer deposit base. However, ENBD also has substantial exposure to the Dubai government (end-2012: AED75.7bn - around 35% of total net loans) and government-related entities, as well as Dubai real estate. This has exposed the bank to major corporate restructuring in Dubai. Restructuring of exposures to Dubai World has been completed, but other exposures to GREs are still being restructured. Problems remain in Dubai real estate, although there are some signs of recovery. The impaired loans/total loans ratio worsened slightly to 14.3% at end-2012 (2011:13.8%), while reserve coverage stood at 49.4%. Impaired loans (AED33.6bn) include exposures to certain Dubai GREs that have been restructured and are performing or are undergoing restructuring, and low reserve coverage was required. Renegotiated loans, classified as standard, together with past due but not impaired loans, could lead to further asset quality problems. Impaired loans are lower than previous management guidance. ENBD estimates that its impaired loans ratio could reach 15%-16% by end-2013, while it aims to further strengthen its reserve coverage. Funding is predominantly stable customer deposits, although the bank has been an active issuer in the capital markets, successfully raising both conventional and Islamic funding. ENBD's Fitch-calculated loans/customer deposits ratio stood at 110% at end-2012. The bank's liquidity is supported by a substantial portfolio of corporate and sovereign investment securities, certificates of deposit issued by the central bank and interbank placements. Capital ratios strengthened slightly at end-2012, with a Tier 1 ratio of 13.8%. The Fitch core capital ratio, which does not include hybrid Tier 1 capital, stood at 12.3%. RATING SENSITIVITIES: VR Fitch believes that ENBD has sufficient operating revenue to absorb further impairment charges, without having any adverse impact on the bank's capital base. Nevertheless, the current level of impaired loans, reserve coverage and loan concentration remains a concern. Any significant deterioration in the bank's asset quality or reserve coverage, or any further increase in loan concentration, especially to related parties, could lead to a downgrade of the VR. Similarly, a downgrade could occur if any significant increase in loan impairment charges eliminated the bank's operating profit and eroded the bank's capital base. If the bank succeeds in working out the remaining problems in its loan book, an upgrade of the VR is also possible. ENBD is the largest bank in the UAE and one of the largest in the Gulf Cooperation Council by total assets. It has a market share of loans and deposits in the UAE of around 19%, although its business is concentrated in the emirate of Dubai. The bank is active in retail, corporate and Islamic banking and also has businesses involved in brokerage, insurance, asset management, private banking, card processing and trade finance services. The bank is 55.6% owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, which is, in turn, majority owned by the government of Dubai. The rating actions are as follows: ENBD Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'; Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' ECP Programme affirmed at 'F1' Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+' Subordinated notes affirmed at 'A' EIB Sukuk Company Limited Trust certificate issuance programme affirmed at 'A+' Senior unsecured certificates affirmed at 'A+' 