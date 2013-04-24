(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Emirates
NBD's (ENBD)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable
Outlook and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+'. A full list of rating actions is
at the end of
this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
ENBD's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's belief that
there is an extremely high probability of support from the UAE
authorities and
the emirate of Dubai, given the UAE authorities' long track
record of support
for the banking system, ENBD's substantial domestic franchise,
and majority
ownership by the government of Dubai. Liquidity support and term
funding have
been provided by the UAE authorities to all banks in the system,
including ENBD.
In addition, the government of Dubai injected AED4bn of
perpetual hybrid Tier 1
capital into ENBD in June 2009 to provide further support to the
bank's capital
base.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The Outlook on the bank's Long-term IDR is Stable and this is
unlikely to change
unless Fitch changes its view of the financial strength of the
UAE or the
authorities' propensity to support the bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: VR
ENBD has the leading domestic franchise in the UAE and is the
flagship bank of
Dubai. It has highly diversified revenue streams and high
revenue-generating
capacity, an adequate capital base, sound liquidity, and an
extensive customer
deposit base. However, ENBD also has substantial exposure to the
Dubai
government (end-2012: AED75.7bn - around 35% of total net loans)
and
government-related entities, as well as Dubai real estate. This
has exposed the
bank to major corporate restructuring in Dubai. Restructuring of
exposures to
Dubai World has been completed, but other exposures to GREs are
still being
restructured. Problems remain in Dubai real estate, although
there are some
signs of recovery.
The impaired loans/total loans ratio worsened slightly to 14.3%
at end-2012
(2011:13.8%), while reserve coverage stood at 49.4%. Impaired
loans (AED33.6bn)
include exposures to certain Dubai GREs that have been
restructured and are
performing or are undergoing restructuring, and low reserve
coverage was
required. Renegotiated loans, classified as standard, together
with past due but
not impaired loans, could lead to further asset quality
problems. Impaired loans
are lower than previous management guidance. ENBD estimates that
its impaired
loans ratio could reach 15%-16% by end-2013, while it aims to
further strengthen
its reserve coverage.
Funding is predominantly stable customer deposits, although the
bank has been an
active issuer in the capital markets, successfully raising both
conventional and
Islamic funding. ENBD's Fitch-calculated loans/customer deposits
ratio stood at
110% at end-2012. The bank's liquidity is supported by a
substantial portfolio
of corporate and sovereign investment securities, certificates
of deposit issued
by the central bank and interbank placements.
Capital ratios strengthened slightly at end-2012, with a Tier 1
ratio of 13.8%.
The Fitch core capital ratio, which does not include hybrid Tier
1 capital,
stood at 12.3%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VR
Fitch believes that ENBD has sufficient operating revenue to
absorb further
impairment charges, without having any adverse impact on the
bank's capital
base. Nevertheless, the current level of impaired loans, reserve
coverage and
loan concentration remains a concern. Any significant
deterioration in the
bank's asset quality or reserve coverage, or any further
increase in loan
concentration, especially to related parties, could lead to a
downgrade of the
VR. Similarly, a downgrade could occur if any significant
increase in loan
impairment charges eliminated the bank's operating profit and
eroded the bank's
capital base.
If the bank succeeds in working out the remaining problems in
its loan book, an
upgrade of the VR is also possible.
ENBD is the largest bank in the UAE and one of the largest in
the Gulf
Cooperation Council by total assets. It has a market share of
loans and deposits
in the UAE of around 19%, although its business is concentrated
in the emirate
of Dubai. The bank is active in retail, corporate and Islamic
banking and also
has businesses involved in brokerage, insurance, asset
management, private
banking, card processing and trade finance services. The bank is
55.6% owned by
the Investment Corporation of Dubai, which is, in turn, majority
owned by the
government of Dubai.
The rating actions are as follows:
ENBD
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+';
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
ECP Programme affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'A'
EIB Sukuk Company Limited
Trust certificate issuance programme affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured certificates affirmed at 'A+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Philip Smith
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1091
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+44 20 3530 1187
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 31
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12 December
2012, 'Rating
Sukuk', dated 16 August 2012, and 'Assessing and Rating Bank
Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities', dated 5 December 2012, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
