(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long-term foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Empresa Nacional
de
Telecomunicaciones S.A. (ENTEL) at 'BBB'. Fitch has affirmed
ENTEL's National
long-term rating at 'AA-(cl)'. The Rating Outlook on the IDRs
and National
Long-term rating remains Negative. Fitch has also affirmed the
company's USD1.8
billion senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'. A full list of rating
actions follows
at the end of this release.
The affirmations reflect Fitch's expectations for ENTEL's
gradual leverage
recovery in the medium term, driven by EBITDA turnaround in its
Peruvian
operations, despite the current weak financial profile for the
rating category.
Fitch forecasts Entel Peru will experience narrow losses in 2017
and become
EBITDA breakeven in the first quarter of 2018, with reduced
capex during the
period compared to 2015 and 2016. With an increasing operational
scale and
market position, Fitch believes the company should be able to
improve adjusted
net leverage to below 3.0x over the medium to long term, which
would be in line
with the current rating level.
The Negative Outlook reflects execution risk for Entel Peru to
achieve its
deleveraging target given the intensely competitive landscape.
While Peru still
offers growth headroom compared to the more mature Chilean
market, intense
marketing efforts by all major operators could hinder the pace
of Entel's
profitability and leverage recovery. Continued delay in Entel
Peru's EBITDA
turnaround would result in a ratings downgrade.
ENTEL's ratings also reflect its leading market position in the
Chilean mobile
telecommunications industry, fully integrated service portfolio,
network
competitiveness, strong brand recognition, and the moderate
regulatory risk in
Chile and Peru. The ratings are tempered by increasing industry
maturity in
Chile, the company's aggressive growth strategy in Peru, and
increased leverage
compared to its historical level.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Gradual Deleveraging Expected:
Fitch expects ENTEL to gradually reduce leverage as the
operational scale of its
Peruvian operation increases. In 2016, the company's adjusted
net leverage
reached 3.8x, which was a slight decline from the 2015 level of
4.0x. Fitch
believes narrower EBITDA losses from Entel Peru, due to
potential cost structure
improvements with a bigger scale of operations, coupled with the
company's
stable performance in Chile should enable EBITDA improvement.
Entel's
consolidated EBITDA is expected to reach about CLP460 billion
and CLP570 billion
in 2017 and 2018, respectively, compared to CLP413 billion in
2016. As a result,
Fitch forecasts the company's adjusted net adjusted leverage to
fall below 3.0x
in the medium term.
Negative FCF to Continue in 2017:
Fitch does not believe ENTEL will be able to curb negative FCF
generation in
2017. Annual capex will continue to be high during 2017 and 2018
at
CLP400-CLP420 billion to support the company's growth strategy
in Peru and
Chile, given the competitive operating environments in both
countries. Fitch
expects neutral to modestly positive FCF generation in 2018,
mainly backed by a
gradual performance improvement in Peru, which is expected to
reach breakeven
EBITDA in 1Q18.
Growth in Peru:
Ongoing subscriber base expansion in Peru should help achieve
EBITDA turnaround
in Peru in the short to medium term. The company has managed to
grow its
subscriber base in line with its business targets, and Fitch
forecasts ENTEL's
client base to reach 9 million by year-end 2018, from
approximately 4.8 million
at year-end 2016, which would represent an estimated subscriber
market share of
around 20% and a revenue share of 25% in 2018. ENTEL is the
third player in the
Peruvian mobile market, with a 14% subscriber market share and a
16% revenue
market share in 2016. In the absence of any sizable increase in
subscriber
acquisition costs, increased scale should facilitate
deleveraging due to higher
EBITDA generation in the country.
Entel Peru's strategy will be focused on continued data
penetration to leverage
its aggressive investments into 4G networks, increasing its
high-end postpaid
customer base, and more disciplined client acquisition costs.
Fitch expects this
strategy to help stabilize blended average revenue per user
(ARPU) in the
absence of new regulatory tariff changes. It yielded strong
revenue growth of
46% to CLP357 billion (USD531 million) in 2016, with a 54%
subscriber base
growth, but EBITDA remained negative at USD180 million during
the period (USD245
of loss in 2015). Fitch expects continued negative EBITDA until
2017 due to high
subscriber acquisition costs. Capex requirements in Peru will
fall going
forward, following the 700Mhz spectrum acquisition in 2016, to
around USD150
million annually in 2017 and 2018.
Capital Increase improves Financial Flexibility:
ENTEL completed a CLP 353.7 billion equity increase (USD523
million) in August
2016. The proceeds were used to enhance financial flexibility of
the company and
fund the investment plans in Entel Peru, mainly the recent
acquisition of one of
the three blocks of 700 Mhz spectrum for USD295 million. The
committed
participation of Almendral S.A. in ENTEL's capital increase was
financed through
Almendral's own capital Increase of CLP 163 billion, which
represented 84% of
the total commitment, with the remaining 16% funded by with
debt. This
demonstrates the commitment and solid support of controlling
shareholders to
ENTEL's strategy and investment plan.
Stable Operations in Chile:
ENTEL was able to maintain stable operational performance in
Chile and increase
its EBITDA margin to 35% in 2016, despite access charge
reduction and
competitive pressures. In 2017, Fitch expects more competition
in the mobile
industry with more aggressive commercial offerings by ENTEL,
leveraging its
solid network competitiveness. The company should be able to
offset EBITDA
margin pressures in 2017-2018 by maintaining its revenue market
share with
increasing fixed and corporate businesses, and data penetration.
Equity Rating:
ENTEL's equity rating is based on the company's strong credit
profile, its long
track record in the stock market, a 45.1% of free float and a
market presence of
100%. ENTEL also reports market capitalization of USD3.3
billion, making it one
of the most important players in the Santiago stock market, and
high levels of
daily trading volume that averaged USD2.7 million in 2016 (based
on March 2017
information).
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Entel's current financial profile is weak compared to the 'BBB'
category telecom
operators in the region. However, Fitch's ratings are based on
the company's
potential medium-term leverage recovery to a level in line with
the current
rating. Despite Entel's small market position in Peru, the
company retains a
solid leading market position in Chile, backed by strong network
competitiveness
and brand recognition, which enable stable cash flow generation
from the
country. Parent-subsidiary linkage exists with its parent,
Almendral S.A., of
which National rating is rated one notch below that of Entel.No
country ceiling
constraint or operating environment influence was in effect for
the ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Chilean operational revenues to grow by low-single-digits in
2017 and 2018 and
EBITDA margins to remain stable in the range of 33%-34%;
--EBITDA generation for Entel Peru remains negative until 2017,
with a breakeven
of operational results in 1Q2018;
--Off-balance-sheet debt of CLP 420 billion;
--A dividends policy returning 50% of net income during
2017-2018-2019;
--A capex-to-sales ratio gradually falling from around 30% in
2015 to a range of
18%-20% in 2017 and 2018. Estimated capex of CLP400 billion in
2017 and CLP420
billion in 2018;
--FCF generation to remain negative until 2018;
--Net adjusted debt/EBITDAR leverage to decline gradually to
2.5x in the medium
term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Further negative rating actions will largely hinge on the
turnaround of ENTEL's
Peruvian operation. Fitch expects a gradual reduction in the
company's
medium-term leverage, after the peak level seen in 2015. ENTEL's
failure to
improve net leverage to well below 3.0x on a sustained basis,
due to a
combination of higher-than-expected capex, delays in achieving a
breakeven
EBITDA of Peruvian operations, and weakening of the Chilean
operation's
performance could result in a downgrade.
Fitch does not foresee a positive rating action over the medium
term given the
ongoing losses of Entel Peru and its high leverage compared to
historical
levels.
LIQUIDITY
Entel has an extended debt maturity profile, with the next
sizable debt maturity
of USD150 million due in 2019 and the same amount again in 2020,
following
refinancing of debt maturities in 2015 and 2016. The recent
capital increase of
USD517 million, used largely to finance the acquisition of 700
MHz spectrum in
Peru, improved the company's liquidity but was partially offset
by higher
working capital requirements. Fitch expects this cash to be
reduced in 2017 with
a moderate recovery in 2018 and 2019, as the turnaround in the
Peruvian
operation's performance is achieved.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones S.A (Entel)
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs at 'BBB';
--USD800 million senior unsecured notes due in 2026 at 'BBB'.
--USD1 billion senior unsecured notes due in 2024 at 'BBB'.
--National Scale long-term ratings at 'AA-(cl)';
--Debt issuance programs #674 (Series K and L, registered but
not issued) and
#675 (Series M) at 'AA-(cl)';
--Commercial paper at 'AA-(cl)/N1+(cl)';
--National Equity Rating at 'First Class, Level 1'.
The Rating Outlook remains Negative.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001