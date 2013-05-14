(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/TAIPEI, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Taiwan-based EnTie
Commercial Bank's (EnTie) National Long-Term Rating at 'A-(twn)'
with Stable
Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided below.
Rating Action Rationale
The rating affirmation reflects EnTie's stable credit profile on
the back of
satisfactory earnings generation and prudently managed loan
quality. Despite its
weaker Fitch core capital ratios than peers', the bank's future
capital
accumulation should be supported by its sustainable and strong
earnings
generation.
Key Rating Drivers - National Ratings
EnTie reported strong results in 2012 with a recurring return on
equity of
15.2%, driven by strengthened fee income from wealth management
and corporate
finance and by steady asset quality. Fitch expects EnTie to
maintain healthy
performance in 2013-2014, underpinned by its overall
strengthened management and
operational efficiency.
The bank faces concentrated institutional deposit funding but
has maintained a
high liquidity reserve against funding and liquidity risks. By
the Fitch core
capital measure, EnTie has thinner capitalisation (i.e. 7.8% at
end-2012) than
the range of 9%-13% for similarly-rated peers. The bank's Tier 1
ratio was
higher at 9.9% at end-2012 with the inclusion of sizeable
deferred tax assets
and preferred share capital of TWD3.7bn and TWD2.5bn,
respectively. Fitch does
not accord equity credit to these two items due to their limited
loss absorption
features.
Rating Sensitivities - National Ratings
The Stable Outlook underlines Fitch's expectation that EnTie
will steadily
accumulate its capitalisation and that institutional deposit
concentration does
not markedly increase. Continuing internal capital accumulation
and containing
loan quality deterioration may be rating upgrade drivers. On the
other hand, the
bank's concentrated, albeit reduced, property-related exposures
may put downward
pressure on the rating if Taiwan's property market were to see a
sharp
correction.
Key Rating Drivers - senior debt and subordinated debt
EnTie's senior unsecured debt are rated the same level as its
National Long-Term
Rating, as they constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations of the bank. Its subordinated debt are rated one
notch below its
National Long-Term rating, reflecting its subordinated status
and the absence of
any going-concern loss-absorption mechanism. These notching
practices are in
line with Fitch's criteria on rating senior unsecured bond
instruments and bank
regulatory capital of financial institutions.
Rating Sensitivities - senior debt and subordinated debt
Any rating action on EnTie's National Long-Term Rating is likely
to trigger a
similar move in its debt ratings.
EnTie is a small private bank established in 1992 with a deposit
market share of
1.03% at end 2012. Longreach Group, a Hong-Kong-based private
equity firm, is
its largest shareholder with around 60%.
EnTie's Ratings:
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-(twn)'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Cherry Huang, CFA
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Fitch Ratings Limited
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Jack Chiu
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7606
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012, and 'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January
2011, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
National Ratings Criteria
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
