April 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Entry Funding No.1 PLC's notes, as follows:

Class A notes (ISIN: XS0277614532): PIF

Class B notes (ISIN: XS0277614706): PIF

EUR7.8m class C notes (ISIN: XS0277614888): affirmed at 'Csf', 'RE0%'

EUR10m class D notes (ISIN: XS0277614961): affirmed at 'Csf', 'RE0%'

EUR11m class E notes (ISIN: XS0277615000): affirmed at 'Csf', 'RE0%'

EUR5m class F notes (ISIN: XS0277615265): affirmed at 'Csf', 'RE0%'

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The transaction's scheduled maturity was in September 2011. At that time the available funds were sufficient to fully redeem the class A notes and partially redeem the class B notes. The portfolio consisted primarily of non-performing assets recorded in the principal deficiency ledger (PDL). Payments on the remaining notes can only be made from recoveries on the defaulted assets until legal final maturity in September 2013. The class B notes were paid in full in March 2013.

The total number of PDL events is 54, corresponding to EUR65.3m. Of the 54 assets, the workout process for 24 has been completed, with accumulated recoveries equal to EUR23.2m, yielding a recovery rate of 35.5%. This is an increase of 4.6% compared with the cumulative recovery rate at the time of the last review in April 2012, which was 30.9%. For the remaining loans (30), the recovery process is still ongoing.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The currently outstanding PDL balance is EUR33.8m, which is equal to the outstanding note balance. As there are no outstanding assets, the only way that the PDL can be reduced is through recoveries.

Recoveries are highly uncertain, especially given the short remaining term until legal final maturity of the notes. In Fitch's view, it is very unlikely that sufficient funds will be obtained to pay principal and interest (which is due only at legal final maturity) on the outstanding notes. As a result, default appears imminent. The current ratings of the notes reflect this situation and have thus been affirmed.

Fitch assigns Recovery Estimates (REs) to all notes rated 'CCCsf' or below. REs are forward-looking recovery estimates, taking into account Fitch's expectations for principal repayments on a distressed structured finance security. Fitch has maintained its RE of 0% for all the outstanding notes.

The transaction is a cash securitisation of certificates of indebtedness (Schuldscheindarlehen) of German SMEs originated and serviced by Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg (LBBW, A+/Stable/F1+). The Schuldschein programme was conducted by LBBW in cooperation with Baden-Wuerttembergische Bank, Landesbank Rheinland-Pfalz, and several German savings banks.