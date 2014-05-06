(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Singapore-based EQ Insurance Co Ltd's (EQI) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) Rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect EQI's strong capitalisation that is commensurate with its
business portfolio, generally prudent underwriting approach, and liquid
investment mix. The rating also recognises the continuing challenges that EQI
faces in building its franchise, and gaining market recognition amid competitive
pressures in Singapore.
EQI sources almost 100% of its business from the Singaporean market, which is
largely free from natural catastrophes. Gross premiums rose by 6.7% in 2013 but
higher claim experiences led to an overall decline in EQI's profitability. Net
income fell to SGD0.3m in 2013, from SGD4.4m the previous year. Since then, the
company has tightened its underwriting discipline and Fitch expects its
operating performance will improve. Its combined ratio at end-March 2014 stood
at 96%, an improvement from 106% at end-2013. Management forecast that the
combined ratio would fall below 95% for 2014.
The company continues to maintain strong capital buffers that are commensurate
with its business profile. Its paid-up capital grew steadily from SGD20.0m in
2009 to SGD36.5m in 2013 due to various capital injections from shareholders to
support its business growth. EQI's regulatory risk-based capital (RBC) ratio was
194% in 2013, remaining above the statutory requirement of 120%. Capital quality
is sound, comprising entirely equity capital and retained earnings, with no
financial leverage.
EQI's investment mix remained prudent, with cash/fixed deposits and fixed income
securities accounting for more than 80% of the total invested assets at
end-2013. Its stocks-to-shareholders' funds ratio is low at 24% in 2013 and
consists of good credit quality investments with sustained dividend yield. The
company also has a good liquidity position to meet its insurance liabilities as
the ratio of liquid assets to the company's net technical reserves was 174% at
end-2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch views any upgrade in the ratings on EQI in the near term as unlikely
unless there is sustained improvement in its scale of operations and financial
fundamentals. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a significant
weakening of its credit profile, with net premiums written to equity being
consistently higher than 2.5x (2013: 0.9x), risky assets (including
speculative-grade bonds, unaffiliated common stock and investments in
affiliates) to total shareholders' funds above 70% (2013: 24%), and sustained
operating losses with a combined ratio above 103% for an extended period.