(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Aug 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Singapore-based EQ Insurance Co Ltd's (EQI) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable.

Key Rating Drivers

The rating reflects EQI's healthy profitability, a sound capital position that is commensurate with its business portfolio, and a prudent investment mix with manageable investment risks. The rating also reflects the continuing challenges EQI faces in building its franchise, in gaining market recognition and in positioning itself in the competitive market in Singapore.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the insurer is likely to continue to adopt a prudent underwriting approach and to maintain sound financial fundamentals as it expands.

The company maintains strong capital buffers that are commensurate with its business profile. It received a capital injection of SGD5m from SGD30m during 2012 to better support its business growth. As a result, its paid-up capital more than doubled from the initial SGD12.5m when it commenced underwriting to SGD35m. EQI's regulatory risk-based capital (RBC) ratio has consistently been above 200% and was at 223% as at end-March 2013. Capital quality is sound, comprising entirely equity capital and retained earnings, with no financial leverage.

Fitch views EQI's investment strategy as conservative, with consistently more than 80% of its funds residing in cash and fixed deposits as well as in fixed-income instruments since its inception in 2007. Its combined ratio edged up slightly to 96% in 2012 from 93% in 2011.

Rating Sensitivities

Upgrade of EQI in the near-term is unlikely, unless there are strong sustainable improvement in EQI's financial performance in terms of market franchise, business scale/size, and operating performance.

Key rating drivers for a downgrade include a significant weakening of its credit profile. This may be manifested in net premiums written to equity being consistently higher than 2.5x (2012: 0.9x), risky assets (including speculative-grade bonds, unaffiliated common stock and investments in affiliates) to total shareholders' funds being above 70% (2012: 27%), and sustained operating losses with a combined ratio above 103% for an extended period.