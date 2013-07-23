(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based insurers ERGO Lebensversicherung AG's (ERGO Life)
and DKV Deutsche Krankenversicherung AG's (DKV) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings at 'AA-'. The agency has simultaneously affirmed VORSORGE Lebensversicherung AG's
(Vorsorge) and Europaeische Reiseversicherung AG's (ERV) IFS ratings at 'A+'.
The Outlooks on all the ratings are Stable.
ERGO Life, DKV, Vorsorge and ERV are operating insurance companies and 100%
subsidiaries of the holding company, ERGO Versicherungsgruppe AG (ERGO). Fitch
has also affirmed ERGO's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions follow the affirmation of Munich Re's IFS rating at 'AA-'
(see "Fitch Affirms Munich Re's IFS Rating at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable", dated 23
July 2013 on www.fitchratings.com.) Munich Re is ERGO's 100% shareholder.
ERGO's ratings reflect its core status within Munich Re's operations. ERGO Life
and DKV are viewed by Fitch as core to ERGO in terms of their size and strategic
importance. Fitch views Vorsorge and ERV as very important to ERGO as defined
within Fitch's group rating methodology. Vorsorge's and ERV's ratings benefit
from a two-notch uplift from their standalone credit profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating trigger for all ratings is the strategic importance of the
companies within the Munich Re group and the fact that any change in Munich Re's
ratings would result in a change in ERGO's and its subsidiaries' ratings.
ERGO is Munich Re's primary insurance group. At year-end 2012, ERGO had total
assets of EUR147.2bn (2011: EUR139.3bn) and reported net income of EUR289.3m
(2011: EUR349.4m). Fitch expects that ERGO's reported net income will remain
stable in 2013 despite the German floods. Fitch also expects that ERGO will
maintain its strong underwriting profitability in its German non-life business
and will achieve further improvements in its international underwriting
profitability in 2013.