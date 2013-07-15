(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Esmee Master Issuer N.V.-S.A. Series 0-2009-I's (Esmee 0-2009-I)
class A notes, as follows:
EUR6,040m class A (ISIN BE0002387596): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Esmee Master Issuer N.V.-S.A. Series 0-2009-I is a EUR8bn revolving transaction
of loans granted by BNP Paribas Fortis (A+/Stable/F1) to Belgian small and
medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and self-employed individuals.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the transaction's strong performance since closing and
the notes' available credit enhancement of 28.4%, (based on the target par of
EUR8,000m) provided by the subordination of the class B to D notes and a
reserve fund (RF) of EUR312.6m as of the last payment date in March 2013.
The transaction is still in its reinvestment period, which ends in October 2013.
Once the reinvestment period is over, the class A to D notes will amortise
pro-rata as long as the RF accounts for at least 3.5% of the class A to D notes'
outstanding balance.
The RF is replenished on each note payment date up to its required amount which
equals 3.5% of the class A to D notes' outstanding balance (EUR280m) plus a loan
loss reserve (LLR). The LLR is calculated by the servicer and represents the
estimated loss amount of the underlying portfolio. As of the March payment date
the estimated LLR was EUR32.6m.
As of the May 2013 investor report, current defaults in the portfolio were
EUR52.4m and accounted for 0.67% of outstanding balance, whereas loans more than
90 days in arrears were EUR31.5m and comprised 0.40% of portfolio's outstanding
balance. The percentage of obligors classified in the originator's lowest
internal rating buckets (with an internal PD of 100%) has increased to 2.0% of
outstanding balance compared to 1.6% as of the last surveillance review in July
2012. As a result, the total of doubtful or defaulted assets is 2.7% compared to
2.0% in the last review. In addition the portfolio contains 2.9% which the
originator has assigned to the lowest performing internal rating ('17'), up from
2.7% last year. Overall the transaction is outperforming Fitch's initial
expectation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Applying a 1.25x default rate multiplier or applying a 0.75x recovery rate
multiplier to all assets in the portfolio would not result in a downgrade of the
class A notes.