(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'BBB+' Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESS)
and BRE
Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BRE) following the announcement that the
companies have
entered into a definitive merger agreement. The Rating Outlook
for both
companies is Stable.
Under the terms of the agreement, each BRE common share will be
converted into
0.2971 newly issued shares of Essex common stock plus $12.33 in
cash and ESS
will assume BRE's debt obligations. A full list of rating
actions follows at the
end of this press release.
Fitch expects a parent-subsidiary relationship will be
established between ESS
and BRE at the time of the merger's closing. As such, the IDR
and Outlook of
each issuer is expected to be the same going forward. The
relationship is based
on Fitch's assumption that BRE's unsecured debt will rank pari
passu to that of
ESS and legal and operational ties will be strong. Fitch expects
the combined
entity will a have similar jurisdictional presence, common
management, and a
centralized treasury.
Key Rating Drivers
The rating affirmations reflect Fitch's expectation for
meaningful operating
synergies and improved access to lower cost capital for the
combined company.
The Stable Outlooks incorporate Fitch's view that the combined
company (herein:
ESS) will continue to drive leverage lower over the
near-to-intermediate term
through a combination of internal and external property net
operating income
(NOI) growth, the formation of a joint venture and opportunistic
equity
issuances.
Rating concerns include an initial increase in ESS' leverage, as
well as a
reduction in its unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt
(UA/UD) as a
result of the merger.
Combination Viewed Favorably
Fitch generally has a favorable view toward the merger of ESS
and BRE,
notwithstanding the near-term deterioration in select credit
metrics. Merging
with BRE will bolster ESS' existing market presence in
attractive,
supply-constrained, West Coast markets, in which low
single-family housing
affordability has historically supported strong multifamily
fundamentals.
Moreover, the agency expects the combined company will
ultimately benefit from
improved access to lower cost capital due to its larger size.
Elevated Leverage to Come Down
Fitch believes that ESS management remains committed to reducing
leverage below
7.0x. However, Fitch estimates ESS' leverage will increase
towards the mid-7.0x
range as a result of the merger, up from 6.8x standalone as of
Sept. 30, 2013
and 7.3x as of Dec. 31, 2012.
Fitch expects ESS will reduce its leverage to under 7.0x within
approximately
one year after closing the merger through a combination of same
store net
operating income (SSNOI) growth, incremental NOI from
development deliveries and
opportunistic share issuance under the company's at-the-market
(ATM) equity
program. Sustaining leverage above 7.0x remains a key rating
sensitivity that
could warrant a downgrade and/or negative revision to ESS'
Outlook.
The source of funds for the approximate $950 million cash
component of the
transaction is a key sensitivity in Fitch's leverage estimate.
ESS is
considering several funding options, including debt issuances,
asset sales and
the formation of a joint venture.
Fitch views the formation of a JV as the company's preferred
financing path. The
agency is comfortable with the execution risk the strategy
entails given ESS'
successful track record of accessing private equity capital and
the high level
of institutional interest in yield oriented investments,
including commercial
real estate assets in core, supply constrained coastal markets.
Fitch's financial projections assume that ESS successfully
places $1 billion of
assets into a newly formed JV with an institutional investor(s).
Fitch further
assumes that ESS will retain a 50% stake in the new JV and that
the fund will
employ 60% leverage, resulting in an approximate $200 million
equity requirement
that ESS will need to fund, either through additional borrowings
or equity.
Funding its JV equity requirement with debt would result in
leverage of 7.5x for
the combined company. If ESS issues equity to fund its
obligation, leverage
would be 7.3x.
Under both scenarios, Fitch has assumed that merger synergies
offset increased
property taxes stemming from California Proposition 13 when
estimating the
combined company's recurring operating EBITDA. Fitch defines
leverage as net
debt to recurring operating EBITDA including recurring operating
cash
distributions from joint ventures.
Lower Unencumbered Asset Coverage
Fitch estimates that ESS' unencumbered asset coverage of
unsecured debt (UA/UD)
will decrease slightly below 2.0x as a result of the merger from
the low 2.0x
range as of Sept. 30, 2013 which is a credit concern.
Higher property taxes and the assumed contribution of $1 billion
of unencumbered
assets into a newly formed JV are the principal reasons for the
decline in UA/UD
coverage. Fitch calculates the company's UA value using a direct
capitalization
approach of unencumbered NOI, assuming a stressed 7.5%
capitalization rate.
Similar to leverage, Fitch expects internal growth and
incremental NOI from
development deliveries to lift the company's UA/UD above 2.0x
within a year
after closing the merger.
Strong Fixed Charge Coverage
Fitch expects ESS' fixed-charge coverage to be 3.0x on a
trailing 12 month (TTM)
basis for the combined company. This is consistent with
standalone ESS' TTM
fixed charge coverage of 3.0x at Sept. 30, 2013 and 3.0x for the
year ended Dec.
31, 2012.
Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage as recurring operating
EBITDA less recurring
capital improvements divided by interest incurred and preferred
distributions.
Limited Execution Risk
The overlap in asset profiles and markets suggests only a
moderate amount of
merger integration risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in a negative revision to ESS'
ratings and/or
its Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.0x (Fitch
estimates TTM
leverage would be 7.3x for the combined company on a pro forma
basis assuming
$200 million of new equity);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.5x (TTM
coverage was 3.0x on a pro forma basis);
--Fitch's expectation of UA/UD sustaining below 2.0x (UA/UD was
1.9x on a pro
forma basis as of Sept. 30, 2013).
Although Fitch does not anticipate any upwards rating momentum,
the following
factors could result in a positive revision to ESS' ratings
and/or its Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.5x;
--UA/UD sustaining above 3.0x.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Essex Property Trust, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB+';
--Preferred Stock at 'BBB-'.
Essex Portfolio L.P.
--Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB+';
--Unsecured Line of Credit at 'BBB+';
--Senior Unsecured Notes at 'BBB+'.
BRE Properties, Inc.
--IDR 'BBB+';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-'.
In accordance with Fitch's policies Essex appealed and provided
additional
information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is
different than the
original rating committee outcome.
Contact:
Primary Analyst for ESS and Secondary Analyst for BRE
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst for ESS
Reinor Bazarewski
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0291
Primary Analyst for BRE
Britton Costa
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0524
Committee Chairperson
Daniel Chambers
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0782
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
