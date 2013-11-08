(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
following credit
ratings for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESS) and its
operating subsidiary
Essex Portfolio, L.P.:
Essex Property Trust, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-'.
Essex Portfolio L.P.
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--Unsecured line of credit at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ESS' strong fixed-charge coverage, appropriate projected
leverage level and
solid liquidity and unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured
debt support the
ratings. Moreover, Fitch views the company's management team as
being among the
strongest in the multifamily REIT sector based on its track
record of superior
asset management and capital allocation.
ESS' strategy of owning assets in densely populated and supply
constrained
markets in Northern and Southern California and Seattle is also
positive for the
credit. These markets generally have vibrant and growing labor
markets and above
average homeownership costs, driving outsized demand for
multifamily housing.
The geographic concentration of the company's portfolio and
elevated development
risk are factors that balance these credit positives.
STRONG FIXED-CHARGE COVERAGE
For the trailing 12 months (TTM) ended Sept. 30, 2013,
fixed-charge coverage was
3.1x, which is appropriate for the 'BBB+' rating level, and is
expected to
remain between 3.0x and 3.5x through 2015. Fixed-charge coverage
was 3.0x and
2.6x for the years ended Dec. 31, 2012 and 2011, respectively.
Fitch defines
fixed-charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA including
Fitch's estimate
of recurring distributions from unconsolidated joint ventures,
less Fitch's
estimate of recurring capital improvements divided by total
interest incurred
and preferred stock distributions.
DECLINING LEVERAGE
ESS' net debt to TTM recurring operating EBITDA at Sept. 30,
2013 was 6.8x,
which is high for the current rating relative to similarly rated
REITs. However,
Fitch projects that leverage will stabilize in the mid-low 6.0x
range through
2015, which is consistent with a 'BBB+' rating. Leverage was
7.3x and 7.8x as of
Dec. 31, 2012, and 2011 respectively.
SOLID LIQUIDITY AND ADEQUATE UNENCUMBERED ASSET COVERAGE
ESS has a manageable debt maturity schedule with only 4.7% of
total debt
(including pro rata share of JV debt) maturing from Oct. 1, 2013
through Dec.
31, 2015. Fitch estimates that ESS has a liquidity coverage
ratio of 1.4x
through 2015. Fitch defines REIT liquidity coverage as sources
of liquidity
(unrestricted cash, availability under ESS' unsecured revolving
credit facility,
and expected retained cash flows from operating activities after
dividends)
divided by uses of liquidity (pro rata share of debt maturities,
remaining
development / redevelopment expenditures and expected recurring
capital
expenditures).
ESS' solid and growing portfolio of unencumbered assets implies
a meaningful
source of contingent liquidity that further enhances its credit
profile. Fitch
calculates the company's ratio of unencumbered assets to
unsecured debt at 2.2x,
based on applying a stressed 7.5% capitalization rate to
annualized 3Q'13
unencumbered net operating income (NOI). ESS continues to grow
its unencumbered
pool by replacing maturing secured debt with unsecured debt and
funding
acquisitions and development with equity and unsecured debt.
SOLID MULTIFAMILY FUNDAMENTALS
Fitch expects multifamily fundamentals in ESS' markets to remain
strong over the
near to intermediate term due to moderate job growth, low levels
of new supply
and high homeownership costs. This should lead to increased cash
flows that
further support the ratings. ESS' same-property NOI (SSNOI)
increased by 7.1%
YTD during 2013, following increases of 9.2% and 5.5% in 2012
and 2011,
respectively, and Fitch expects mid-single digit annual growth
through 2015.
GEOGRAPHIC CONCENTRATION
The company is geographically concentrated in three primary
markets: Southern
California (43.1% of NOI), San Francisco Bay Area (36.9%), and
the Seattle
metropolitan area (18.7%). As such, the company is more heavily
exposed to
fluctuations in only a few markets. Fitch also notes the seismic
risk present in
California.
Fitch upgraded California's GO bonds to 'A' with a Stable
Outlook on Aug. 5,
2013 based on the institutional improvements made by the state
in recent years,
its disciplined approach to achieving and maintaining structural
balance in
recent budgets, and the consequent fiscal progress made to date
by the state as
it recovers from the severe budgetary and cash flow crisis of
2008-2009. Fitch
believes that these gains provide the state with a greater
capacity to address
future fiscal and budgetary cyclicality. However, California's
credit standing
is likely to remain lower than most states for the foreseeable
future given the
magnitude of the state's budgetary and financial challenges.
Notable fiscal management improvements since the fiscal crisis
of 2008-2009 have
included a voter-approved change that allows simple majority
budget approval as
well as various cash flow management tools. Successive years of
timely budgets
that achieved structural gains primarily through deep, recurring
spending cuts
have also positioned the state to make steady progress repaying
past budgetary
borrowing under the state's current forecast.
The temporarily higher personal income tax (PIT) and sales tax
rate changes
approved by voters in November 2012, while exposing the state to
sharper revenue
volatility, provide it with a margin of cash and revenue
flexibility to sustain
recent progress and repay budgetary borrowing assuming the state
continues to
exercise spending restraint. The state forecasts reducing
budgetary borrowing
from $26.9 billion as of June 30, 2013, to $4.7 billion in
fiscal 2017, as the
temporary rates begin to expire.
Although California's fiscal situation has improved
significantly, Fitch views
the state as being a long way from a full recovery from the
effects of two
fiscal crises over a little more than a decade. Budgetary
borrowing in the form
of deferrals, internal loans and deficit bonds will remain a
drag on current
resources for several years even under optimistic scenarios.
Despite the
institutional reforms of recent years, unmet needs to address
unemployment
borrowing, underfunding of teacher pensions, and prisons
represent material
risks.
Additionally, the state's longstanding challenges to achieving
and maintaining
budgetary gains -- often due to lawsuits, federal objections, or
allowing
spending to grow at a pace in excess of sustainable revenues --
could continue
to weigh on the state's finances. California has limited sources
of flexibility
to confront the inevitable future downturn, and the budget
stabilization
account, the state's rainy day fund, remains empty. However, key
credit
strengths include its massive, diverse economy and tax base and
the strengths
inherent in a state's broad powers.
DEVELOPMENT EXPOSURE
The company maintains an active development pipeline with
remaining costs to
complete the pipeline of $292.7 million (pro rata for ESS'
ownership percentage
of joint ventures where the majority of the projects reside).
However, ESS has
begun to taper its development activities in light of the strong
recovery in
apartment fundamentals, which has lowered the risk adjusted
returns from
development, generally.
Remaining funding represents 4.6% of gross assets as of Sept.
30, 3013, compared
with 4.8% and 3% as of Dec. 31, 2012 and 2011, respectively.
Fitch expects this
ratio to decline to approximately 3% over the next three years
as the company
finishes the build out of its current pipeline. Fitch views ESS'
willingness to
dial-back development risk in the face of strong multifamily
operating
fundamentals as evidence of the company's commitment to
maintaining a
conservative balance sheet.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook is driven by Fitch's expectations that
positive multifamily
fundamentals in ESS' markets combined with declining leverage
and stable
coverage will support credit metrics that are consistent with
the rating.
PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING
The two-notch differential between ESS' IDR and preferred stock
rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with a
'BBB+' IDR. Based
on Fitch research on 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in
Nonfinancial
Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', these preferred securities
are deeply
subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would likely
result in poor
recoveries in the event of a corporate default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not anticipate positive rating momentum in the near
term. However,
the following factors may have a positive impact on the ratings
and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of net debt to recurring operating EBITDA
sustaining below
6.0x (as of Sept. 30, 2013 leverage was 6.8x based on TTM
recurring EBITDA);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.5x (TTM
fixed-charge coverage was 3.1x at Sept. 30, 2013);
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered asset coverage of
unsecured debt
sustaining above 3.0x (this ratio was 2.2x at Sept. 30, 2013).
The following factors may have a negative impact on the ratings
and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.5x.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Reinor Bazarewski
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0291
Committee Chairperson
Robert Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--Corporate Rating Methodology, Aug. 5, 2013;
--Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage, Aug. 5, 2013.
--Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs, Feb. 26,
2013;
--Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate
and REIT Credit
Analysis, Dec. 13, 2012;
--Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for REITs, Nov. 12,
2012.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.