(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Estonia's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+'.
The Outlooks
are Stable. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and
the Short-term
foreign currency IDR at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Estonia's ratings are underpinned by a strong sovereign balance
sheet with very
low debt, high governance indicators compared with rating peers,
and a sound
economic policy framework.
Public finances are a key rating strength. Estonia's government
debt to GDP
ratio stood at 10.5% of GDP in 2Q14 - the lowest by far in the
European Union.
Around a quarter of the overall debt stock is accounted for by
European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) guarantees. Estonia is one
of only six OECD
countries with a public sector net asset position.
The general government deficit was 0.3% of GDP in 2Q14. Fitch
expects the
deficit for 2014 as a whole to be 0.5% of GDP, and to remain
broadly stable over
the forecast horizon. The debt to GDP ratio is forecast to edge
back to 10.3% by
2016.
Data revisions have improved the recent macroeconomic picture.
Real GDP growth
for 2013 is now estimated to have been 1.6% (up from 0.8% in the
previous
review). We expect GDP growth for 2014 to be around 2%, before
picking up to
2.4% next year and 2.8% in 2016. Domestic demand will be the
main driver of
growth over the coming years.
Falling import prices will lead to an improvement in the current
account
balance, with deficits of 0.8% of GDP forecast over the forecast
horizon
(compared with 1.4% in 2013). Estonia's external debt
sustainability has
improved substantially over the past four years, thanks to
falling banking
sector reserve requirements following euro accession. Net
external debt is
estimated to be around -3.5% of GDP.
Our projections imply that the process of convergence of
Estonian incomes with
the eurozone average will continue. Incomes per head are
slightly lower than the
'A' peer group median, but less than half of the 'AA' median.
As a small, open economy, Estonia is vulnerable to adverse
shocks affecting its
main trading partners. GDP and inflation are much more volatile
compared with
rating peers. Russia is currently Estonia's third-largest
trading partner.
Consequently, a key risk to economic prospects is a further
disruption in trade
and investment flows between Russia and Western countries.
Current demographic trends are another rating weakness. Both the
total and the
working-age population are shrinking. This creates pressures on
wages in the
short term. In the longer term, relatively larger decreases in
the working-age
population would raise the dependency ratio and exert downward
pressure on
potential growth, unless productivity improves.
Estonian banks are well-capitalised. Asset quality has improved,
with
non-performing loans falling back to 1.3% of total loans in
2Q14, down from 2.1%
a year earlier. The Estonian central bank recently announced
limitations on
housing loans to limit the risks from excessive household
borrowing.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks
are currently broadly balanced. However, future developments
that could,
individually or collectively, result in a positive rating action
include:
-Economic growth picking up in line with the economy's potential
growth rate
without creating or exacerbating significant imbalances.
-A narrowing of the gap in incomes per head between Estonia and
the 'AA' peer
group median.
Future developments that could, individually or collectively,
lead to a negative
rating action include:
-Severe economic or financial shocks affecting Estonia's main
trading partners
spilling over to the domestic economy.
-Further sharp rises in wages unaccompanied by productivity
improvements,
leading to a deterioration of the economy's competitiveness and
a widening
current account deficit.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid long-lasting deflation,
such as that
experienced by Japan from the 1990s. Fitch also assumes the
gradual progress in
deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level
will continue;
key macroeconomic imbalances within the currency union will be
slowly unwound;
and eurozone governments will tighten fiscal policy over the
medium term.
Fitch assumes that potential further escalations in
geo-political tensions
between Russia and Western countries do not affect Estonia over
and above what
is already assumed in our forecasts.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alex Muscatelli
Director
+44 20 3530 1695
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Paul Rawkins
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1046
Committee Chairperson
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
