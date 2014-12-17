(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ethias
S.A.'s (Ethias)
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB+' and Long-term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlooks are Stable. Concurrently,
Fitch has also
affirmed Ethias's subordinated debt at 'BB+'. A full list of
rating actions is
at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that Ethias's
risk-adjusted capitalisation
will remain strong despite the unfavourable outcome of the
company's dispute
with the Belgian tax authorities, announced on 28 November 2014.
Ethias will
have to book a loss of EUR377m as a result of the outcome but
Fitch expects the
company to return to profitability in 2015, given its robust
underlying
underwriting performance.
Ethias expects to transfer the full disputed amount of EUR377m
to loss reserves
in 2014, despite the possibility of seeking further appeals on
points of law.
Fitch expects the resulting loss to be partly offset by a robust
performance of
the underlying business and realisation of capital gains. In
2013, operating
profitability was strong at EUR226m before dividends (2012:
EUR220m) with a
strong technical profitability in non-life insurance, reflected
in a combined
ratio of 91% (2012: 92%).
Despite the loss, Fitch expects regulatory solvency to remain
robust at about
175% at end-2014 (end-2013: 190%) and risk-adjusted
capitalisation to remain
supportive of the rating. Fitch believes that Ethias will
rebuild its solvency
margin over the next 12-24 months, predominantly supported by
retained earnings,
after dividends to its holding company, Vitrufin.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A reduction in the ratio of risky assets to equity to below 90%
(end-2013:
144%), with the non-life combined ratio maintained below 95% and
capital at a
strong level, could lead to an upgrade.
Key triggers for a downgrade include a decline in the Solvency I
ratio to 150%
without the ability to recover within a short period of time
(end-2013: 190%) or
failure to maintain an adequate level of profitability reflected
in a combined
ratio consistently above 100% (2013: 91%).
The rating actions are as follows:
Ethias S.A.:
IFS rating: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Undated subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Ethias Droit Commun AAM:
IFS rating: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
