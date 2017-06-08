(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ethiopia's
Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B'
with a Stable
Outlook. The issue ratings on Ethiopia's senior unsecured
foreign-currency bonds
have also been affirmed at 'B'. The Country Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'B' and
the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Ethiopia's rating at 'B' is weighed down by low development
indicators,
significant external imbalances and rapidly increasing
state-owned enterprises
(SOEs) debt. These weaknesses are offset by low and mostly
concessional general
government (GG) debt and a track record of robust economic
growth.
Ethiopia's structural features remain a major credit weakness,
with human and
economic indicators ranking among the lowest of Fitch-rated
sovereigns. At
USD1,500, Ethiopia's purchasing power parity gross national
income is well below
the 'B' median of USD7,720. The long-standing challenges raised
by low
governance indicators are underscored by the bout of social
unrest experienced
in 2016, particularly in the populous regions of Oromia and
Amhara.
The political situation has returned to calm in 2017. The
prolongation of the
State of Emergency that was proclaimed in October 2016 for the
first time in two
decades illustrates the persistence of significant underlying
tensions, despite
the relaxation of some of its provisions. A relapse in political
and security
conditions, which is not Fitch's baseline scenario, remains a
risk over the
medium term, and could hamper growth and discourage foreign
investments.
Ethiopia's average GDP growth in 2012-16 was 9.5%, much higher
than the 'B'
category median of 3.9%. GDP growth has been little impacted by
two severe
drought episodes in 2016-2017, reflecting an improvement in
macroeconomic
stability. This is attributable to a more efficient crisis
management framework,
higher agricultural productivity and lower dependence on
agriculture due to the
solid expansion in construction and to a lesser extent,
services.
Consequently, GDP growth slowed only moderately to 8% in FY16
(ending 7 July
2016) and has recovered to 10% in FY17, according to
authorities' estimates.
Inflation has also remained contained below 8%. Lifted by high
public investment
aiming at bridging wide infrastructure gaps and a gradual
pick-up in
manufacturing, growth is expected to average around 8% over the
next three
years, below the 11% target set in the authorities' Growth and
Transformation
Plan II (GTP II) but still much higher than peers.
General government finances remain sound. The GG deficit
increased slightly to
2.8% of GDP in FY16, below the peer group median of 4.2%. We
expect it to remain
below the authorities' self-imposed threshold of 3% over the
medium term. At 27%
of GDP in FY17, GG debt is less than half the 'B' category
median of 56.4%.
However, taking into account the liabilities of SOEs, public
debt is estimated
at 57.9% of GDP in FY17, close to the 'B' median for general
government debt. As
SOEs implemented much of the massive public investment
programme, their debt has
increased by 12 percentage points of GDP over five years,
reaching 31% of GDP in
FY17 according to Fitch's estimates, and generating a
substantial contingent
liability for the sovereign.
Fitch expects the aggregate debt of the public sector including
SOEs to
stabilise over the next three years, due to sustained GDP
growth, moderate
deficits and a low debt service cost. This forecast also
reflects a gradual
moderation in capital expenditures, as no additional major
infrastructure
investments are being considered by the authorities prior to the
completion of
the ongoing projects. The authorities' intention to limit the
additional take-up
of non-concessional external loans, in line with the
recommendations formulated
by the IMF, should also act as a brake on debt accumulation.
External metrics are a rating weakness, with persistent high
current account
deficits (CAD), low international reserve coverage and a
currency that is
20%-40% over-valued according to IMF estimates. The CAD narrowed
to 8.4% of GDP
in FY16 due to higher private transfers, but it remained much
higher than the
'B' category median of 5.7%. Fitch expects it to widen to more
than 10% of GDP
in FY17 due to steady growth in capital goods imports, higher
energy prices, a
normalisation of transfers and weak export performance. The
value of exports has
merely stagnated in FY17, despite a partial recovery in USD
commodity prices,
reflecting a challenging external environment and persistent
impediments to cost
and non-cost competitiveness.
Fitch expects the CAD to narrow only moderately to 7% of GDP by
FY19, remaining
wide due to a persistent saving-investment imbalance generated
by high
expenditures on infrastructure coupled with a narrow export
base. Exports are
expected to pick up gradually, as the country starts to reap the
benefits of
past investments in export-oriented light industries and
infrastructure. In
particular, major industrial projects (Hawassa and Bole-Lemi II
industrial
parks) should reach full production over the next two years,
bolstering
manufacturing capacity. The Addis Ababa-Djibouti railway
connection should reach
full capacity over the next year, reducing trade costs. However,
risks to export
performance remain high as exports are still concentrated in
agricultural
commodities and hence susceptible to ephemeral market vagaries
and weather
hazards with the probability of extreme events rising due to
climate change.
Ethiopia has managed to attract a steady stream of FDI averaging
3% of GDP
during the last five years. However, CAD has been mainly
financed by debt, with
public sector external liabilities including SOEs tripling
between FY10 and
FY16. In particular, the external debt of SOEs has increased
more than ninefold.
Barring a significant acceleration in exports, meeting the
current investment
targets of GTP II, set above 40% of GDP per year over FY18-FY20,
risks
undermining external sustainability by further raising net
external debt. At a
low level of two months of current account payments, reserves
offer little
protection should external liquidity dry up. The risk of forced
external
deleveraging is low at the current juncture, owing to the
closure of the capital
account and the high proportion of concessional debt in total
external
liabilities.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Ethiopia a score equivalent to a
rating of 'BB-'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Public finances: -1 notch, to reflect the significant
indebtedness of SOEs
which is not reflected in the model and represents a significant
contingent
liability to the sovereign.
- Macroeconomic performance: -1, as Fitch estimates that
Ethiopia's massive
public investment which is lifting growth cannot be maintained
over the medium
term, due to the attendant risks to external sustainability.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action, are:
- Rising external vulnerability, illustrated by a persistence of
a wide CAD with
a failure of export growth to accelerate.
- Sizable increase in government indebtedness or a
materialisation of contingent
liabilities from SOEs on the government's balance sheet.
- Political instability, particularly if it leads to
macroeconomic spillovers
such as disruptions to donor inflows and/or FDI, lower growth or
fiscal
slippages.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action, are:
- Stronger external indicators such as stronger exports, FDI and
international
reserves.
- Further improvement in the macro-policy environment, leading
to a transition
to broader-based growth, with a solid expansion in the activity
of the domestic
private sector.
- Further structural improvements, including stronger economic
development and
World Bank governance indicators.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
We expect global economic trends and commodity prices to develop
as outlined in
Fitch's Global Economic Outlook,
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahmoud Harb
Director
+852 2263 9917
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 144 299 282
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
