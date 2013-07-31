(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 31

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysia-based Etiqa Insurance Berhad's (EIB) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A' with Stable Outlook.

Key Rating Drivers

The affirmation of EIB follows the revision on Malaysia's Outlook to Negative from Stable. The sovereign's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) have been affirmed at 'A-' and 'A', respectively.

EIB's 'A' IFS rating is currently at the same level as the sovereign's Local Currency IDR. Under Fitch's insurance criteria, very strong organisations can typically be rated one to two notches above the sovereign IDR.

The rating reflects EIB's strong distribution capability, diverse earning sources with favorable operating margins, sound liquidity, and solid risk-based capitalisation. The rating also recognises EIB's status as one of core operating subsidiaries within Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad (MAHB). MAHB is one of top three leading insurance groups in Malaysia by total premiums written by both EIB and MAHB's takaful operator, Etiqa Takaful Berhad.

EIB's insurance portfolio is fairly diversified, although its operations predominately focus on Malaysia. It also benefits from stable investment returns and the sound quality of its insurance. Its pre-tax return on assets in FY12 was about 3% (FY11: 3% on an annualised basis). Mortality gain and investment return continue to be key earnings sources for EIB's fast-growing life insurance portfolio.

The combined ratio of its general insurance book of business was 94.9% in FY12 and about 96.4% for the six months ended December 2011. Fitch expects EIB to further strengthen the underwriting performance of its general insurance line in the medium term, given its disciplined underwriting approach and its plan to further expand fire insurance, which is more profitable than motor insurance in Malaysia.

EIB has maintained sound liquidity to support cash outflows associated with its insurance liabilities. Liquid assets (including structured deposits) accounted for about 2.65x net technical reserves for its general insurance line at end-June 2012.

EIB's favourable market position in Malaysia is underpinned by extensive agency coverage and a wide network of branches stemming from its bancassurance partnership with Malayan Banking Berhad.

The company's general and life insurance portfolios grew 5.6% and 17.2% in FY12. Total gross premiums written in FY12 rose to about MYR2.8bn from MYR2.49bn during the same period. EIB continues to be a dominant player in marine, aviation and transit insurance even though it has a limited underwriting capacity for this risk and cedes most of the risk to reinsurance companies.

EIB's rating is constrained by potential capital reallocation among MAHB operating entities to support affiliated takaful operations as a result of a change to Malaysia's takaful regulatory capital regime. EIB's statutory risk based capital (RBC) ratio was 235% at end-Q113, well in excess of the regulatory minimum 130%. Furthermore, EIB's issue of MYR500 subordinated bonds in July 2013 has further strengthened its capital as subordinated debt is treated as tier 2 capital in Malaysia's regulatory RBC ratio calculation.

Industry-wide poor claims ratios of third-party motor insurance will continue to moderate the underwriting results of EIB's motor insurance portfolio in the near term. Of the company's net premiums written in 2012, 48% originated from motor insurance.

Additionally, higher sales of single premium investment-linked products, which are sensitive to equity market performance, have primarily driven the rapid growth of EIB's life portfolio over the last two years. While the company intends to strengthen growth stability by enhancing its market position in regular premium life products, single premium investment-linked products still represented 36% and 34.8% of the company's life premium written in 2012 and Q113.

Rating Sensitivities

An upgrade is unlikely in the near term as EIB's IFS ratings is at the same level as Malaysia's Local-Currency IDR of 'A', which is on Negative Outlook. Under Fitch's criteria, EIB is rated above the sovereign's given its leading market position in Malaysia and capital strength, but not by more than a notch due to its business concentration in Malaysia.

Negative rating triggers include a reduction in EIB's statutory RBC ratio to below 200% on a sustained basis, and a material decline in the company's general insurance's underwriting result with a combined ratio consistently exceeding 105%. A downgrade of Malaysia's Local-Currency IDR of 'A' to more than one notch below EIB's IFS rating, a sharp deterioration in lapse rates and mortality profit, or a further increase in MAHB's financial leverage on a consolidated basis to more than 30% (FY13 forecast: 11%) would also be negative for the rating.