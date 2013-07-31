(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 31 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysia-based Etiqa
Insurance Berhad's (EIB) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A' with
Stable Outlook.
Key Rating Drivers
The affirmation of EIB follows the revision on Malaysia's Outlook to Negative
from Stable. The sovereign's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) have been affirmed at 'A-' and 'A', respectively.
EIB's 'A' IFS rating is currently at the same level as the sovereign's Local
Currency IDR. Under Fitch's insurance criteria, very strong organisations can
typically be rated one to two notches above the sovereign IDR.
The rating reflects EIB's strong distribution capability, diverse earning
sources with favorable operating margins, sound liquidity, and solid risk-based
capitalisation. The rating also recognises EIB's status as one of core operating
subsidiaries within Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad (MAHB). MAHB is one of top
three leading insurance groups in Malaysia by total premiums written by both EIB
and MAHB's takaful operator, Etiqa Takaful Berhad.
EIB's insurance portfolio is fairly diversified, although its operations
predominately focus on Malaysia. It also benefits from stable investment returns
and the sound quality of its insurance. Its pre-tax return on assets in FY12 was
about 3% (FY11: 3% on an annualised basis). Mortality gain and investment
return continue to be key earnings sources for EIB's fast-growing life insurance
portfolio.
The combined ratio of its general insurance book of business was 94.9% in FY12
and about 96.4% for the six months ended December 2011. Fitch expects EIB to
further strengthen the underwriting performance of its general insurance line in
the medium term, given its disciplined underwriting approach and its plan to
further expand fire insurance, which is more profitable than motor insurance in
Malaysia.
EIB has maintained sound liquidity to support cash outflows associated with its
insurance liabilities. Liquid assets (including structured deposits) accounted
for about 2.65x net technical reserves for its general insurance line at
end-June 2012.
EIB's favourable market position in Malaysia is underpinned by extensive agency
coverage and a wide network of branches stemming from its bancassurance
partnership with Malayan Banking Berhad.
The company's general and life insurance portfolios grew 5.6% and 17.2% in FY12.
Total gross premiums written in FY12 rose to about MYR2.8bn from MYR2.49bn
during the same period. EIB continues to be a dominant player in marine,
aviation and transit insurance even though it has a limited underwriting
capacity for this risk and cedes most of the risk to reinsurance companies.
EIB's rating is constrained by potential capital reallocation among MAHB
operating entities to support affiliated takaful operations as a result of a
change to Malaysia's takaful regulatory capital regime. EIB's statutory risk
based capital (RBC) ratio was 235% at end-Q113, well in excess of the regulatory
minimum 130%. Furthermore, EIB's issue of MYR500 subordinated bonds in July
2013 has further strengthened its capital as subordinated debt is treated as
tier 2 capital in Malaysia's regulatory RBC ratio calculation.
Industry-wide poor claims ratios of third-party motor insurance will continue to
moderate the underwriting results of EIB's motor insurance portfolio in the near
term. Of the company's net premiums written in 2012, 48% originated from motor
insurance.
Additionally, higher sales of single premium investment-linked products, which
are sensitive to equity market performance, have primarily driven the rapid
growth of EIB's life portfolio over the last two years. While the company
intends to strengthen growth stability by enhancing its market position in
regular premium life products, single premium investment-linked products still
represented 36% and 34.8% of the company's life premium written in 2012 and
Q113.
Rating Sensitivities
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term as EIB's IFS ratings is at the same
level as Malaysia's Local-Currency IDR of 'A', which is on Negative Outlook.
Under Fitch's criteria, EIB is rated above the sovereign's given its leading
market position in Malaysia and capital strength, but not by more than a notch
due to its business concentration in Malaysia.
Negative rating triggers include a reduction in EIB's statutory RBC ratio to
below 200% on a sustained basis, and a material decline in the company's general
insurance's underwriting result with a combined ratio consistently exceeding
105%. A downgrade of Malaysia's Local-Currency IDR of 'A' to more than one notch
below EIB's IFS rating, a sharp deterioration in lapse rates and mortality
profit, or a further increase in MAHB's financial leverage on a consolidated
basis to more than 30% (FY13 forecast: 11%) would also be negative for the
rating.