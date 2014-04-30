(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Malaysia-based Etiqa
Insurance Berhad's (EIB) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating
at 'A' with
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects EIB's solid capital strength, favorable
underwriting margin,
and sound liquidity. The rating also considers the company's
extensive
distribution coverage and its strategic status as one of the
core operating
subsidiaries within Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad (MAHB), a
major insurance
group in Malaysia.
EIB's capitalisation remained strong despite a dividend payout
of RM450.2m to
MAHB in 2013. Slower premium growth along with the issuance of
RM500m of
subordinated bonds, which can be recognised as part of Tier 2
capital improved
the company's statutory risk-based capital (RBC) ratio from 225%
at end-2012 to
282% at end-2013, well in excess of the regulatory minimum of
130%. In view of
the company's ongoing surplus growth, Fitch believes that EIB is
capable of
keeping adequate capital buffer to support its premium
expansion.
EIB further strengthened the underwriting profitability of its
general insurance
portfolio in 2013. The company's overall loss ratio decreased to
55.5% in 2013
from 57.6% in 2012 partly due to a reduction in its exposure to
motor insurance.
Gross written premiums from motor insurance declined by 6.1% in
2013, although
it still amounted to about 47.5% of its total net written
premiums.
The agency believes the underwriting results of EIB's motor
insurance portfolio
will continue to be constrained by the market-wide adverse claim
results of
third-party bodily injury and death (TPBID) motor insurance in
the near term,
notwithstanding permission granted by Bank Negara Malaysia to
insurers to make
gradual adjustments on motor insurance tariff rates.
Nonetheless, Fitch expects EIB's overall underwriting result to
remain
profitable in the near term, given the company's disciplined
underwriting
strategy and its initiative to further expand in fire insurance,
which is
generally more profitable than motor insurance in Malaysia.
Given its
reinsurance protection, EIB estimates potential claims
associated with the
disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is likely to be
manageable.
Fitch will closely monitor developments in this incident and
evaluate its impact
on the company's financial position.
EIB recorded a 25% drop in gross premiums written from life
funds in 2013 as the
company put less emphasis on the sales of single premiums
policies. Fitch
believes that the growth prospects of EIB's life portfolio
remain positive in
the mid to long term given the company's wide agency network
across Malaysia and
its bancassurance partnership with Malayan Banking Berhad.
The liquidity position of EIB's shareholder and general
insurance funds remains
strong. Liquid assets (including structured deposits) were about
2.83x the net
technical reserves for its general insurance fund at end-2013.
With its existing
investment approach, the company is likely to maintain good
liquidity to support
the claims liabilities of its general insurance fund.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
- a decrease in EIB's statutory RBC ratio to below 200% on a
sustained basis,
- an increase in MAHB's financial leverage on a consolidated
basis to more than
30% (end-2013: 10%),
- a deterioration in the company's general insurance's
underwriting margin with
a combined ratio consistently above 105%, or
- a sharp decline in lapse rates and mortality profit.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term as EIB's IFS rating is
at the same level
as Malaysia's Local-Currency IDR of 'A', which is on Negative
Outlook. A
downgrade of Malaysia's 'A' Local-Currency IDR by more than one
notch would
likely result in a rating downgrade for EIB's IFS rating.
Additionally, evidence
of adverse change in EIB's financial metrics due to a rougher
operating
environment associated with a weakening sovereign rating could
also lead Fitch
to reassess the one-notch differential between the insurer's
rating and the
sovereign's Local Currency IDR.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9920
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
