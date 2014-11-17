(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed
Malaysia-based Etiqa Insurance Berhad's (EIB) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating at 'A' with Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects EIB's sound financial fundamentals, with
solid capital and
sustained profitability. The rating also considers the company's
extensive
distribution network and its status as one of the core operating
subsidiaries
within Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad (MAHB), a major insurance
group in
Malaysia.
EIB's capitalisation remained consistently strong, with the
company's statutory
risk-based capital (RBC) ratio reaching 273.6% at end-June 2014,
well in excess
of the regulatory minimum of 130%. In view of the company's
ongoing surplus
growth, Fitch believes that EIB is capable of keeping an
adequate capital buffer
to support its premium expansion.
The company further strengthened the underwriting profitability
of its general
insurance portfolio in 2013. The company's overall loss ratio
improved to 45.9%
in 1H14 from 55.5% in 2013. Motor insurance is the largest
class, constituting
about 45% of its total net written premiums. The agency believes
the
underwriting results of EIB's motor insurance portfolio will
continue to be
constrained by the market-wide adverse claim results of
third-party bodily
injury and death motor insurance in the near term,
notwithstanding permission
granted by Bank Negara Malaysia to insurers to make gradual
adjustments on motor
insurance tariff rates.
Nonetheless, Fitch expects EIB's overall underwriting result to
remain
profitable in the near term, given the company's disciplined
underwriting
strategy and its initiative to further expand in fire insurance,
which is
generally more profitable than motor insurance in Malaysia.
EIB recorded a 24% increase in gross premiums written from life
funds in 1H14 on
an annualised basis. Fitch believes that the growth prospects of
EIB's life
portfolio remain positive in the mid to long term given the
company's wide
agency network across Malaysia and its bancassurance partnership
with Malayan
Banking Berhad.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term as EIB's IFS rating is
at the same level
as Malaysia's Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A',
which is on
Negative Outlook.
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
- a decrease in EIB's statutory RBC ratio to below 200% on a
sustained basis,
- an increase in MAHB's financial leverage on a consolidated
basis to more than
30% (end-2013: 10%),
- a deterioration in the company's underwriting margin for
general insurance
with a combined ratio consistently above 105%,
- a sharp decline in lapse rates and mortality profit,
- a downgrade of Malaysia's Local-Currency IDR by more than one
notch. Evidence
of adverse change in EIB's financial metrics due to a rougher
operating
environment associated with a weakening sovereign rating could
also lead Fitch
to reassess the one-notch differential between the insurer's
rating and the
sovereign's Local-Currency IDR.
