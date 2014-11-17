(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed
Malaysia-based Etiqa Takaful Berhad's (ETB) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating at 'A' with Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects ETB's improvement in capitalisation,
sustained operating
profitability and dominant market position in Malaysia's general
and family
takaful sector. The rating also incorporates its status as one
of the core
operating entities of the Etiqa Group. The agency believes that
its parent,
Maybank Ageas Holding Berhad (MAHB), is capable of providing
capital support to
ETB if needed.
ETB's regulatory risk based capital ratio on a consolidated
basis improved
slightly to 155.7% at end-June 2014, from 143.5% at end-2013,
moderately
exceeding the regulatory minimum of 130%. This is mainly
attributable to the
issuance of MYR300m of subordinated sukuks, or Islamic bonds,
during 1H14. This
issuance does not have a material impact on the financial
flexibility of the
group - Fitch estimates MAHB's financial leverage on a
consolidated basis will
remain below 15% (end-2013: 10%).
ETB registered consistently healthy operating performance, with
the combined
ratio amounting to 88.3% at end-June 2014 (2013: 86.1%).
The company is a dominant player in the takaful market with more
than 20 years
of operating history. It captured 46.2% of the general takaful
segment in terms
of gross contributions and 28.6% of the family takaful segment
in terms of new
business in 2013.
ETB has been able to market takaful products through multiple
distribution
channels, including conventional intermediaries, such as agents
and brokers, and
several bancassurance partnerships. Fitch believes its extensive
distribution
networks will enable ETB to sustain its business growth in the
mid-term.
Fitch expects ETB's motor portfolio to remain challenged by the
market-wide
underwriting deficit of the third-party bodily injury and death
motor insurance,
as more than 70% of ETB's general takaful business originates
from the motor
insurance class. The agency does not expect the gradual
adjustment in motor
insurance premium pricing that was recently allowed by the
regulators to have a
significant impact on the underwriting result of ETB's motor
portfolio in the
near term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term as ETB's IFS rating is
at the same level
as Malaysia's Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A',
which is on
Negative Outlook.
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
- change in ETB's status as a core operating entity of the Etiqa
Group
- inability to increase ETB's statutory risk based
capitalisation to a level
consistently higher than 150%,
- a significant change in MAHB's financial leverage on a
consolidated basis to
more than 30% for a prolonged period (end-2013: 10%),
- a reduction in the underwriting margin of ETB's general
takaful portfolio with
a combined ratio higher than 105% for a sustained period,
- a material deterioration in lapse rates or in mortality
experiences of the
company's family takaful business,
- a downgrade of Malaysia's Local-Currency IDR by more than one
notch. Evidence
of an adverse change in ETB's financial metrics due to a tougher
operating
environment associated with a weakening sovereign rating could
also lead Fitch
to reassess the one-notch differential between the insurer's
rating and the
sovereign's Local Currency IDR.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Wan Siew Wai
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9920
Committee Chairperson
Clara Hughes
Senior Director
+4420 3530 1249
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated
September 2014, are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.