(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Eurco Re Limited's (Eurco Re) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time Fitch has withdrawn the rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Eurco Re's continued strong capital position and profitability. At end-6M13 the insurer reported a net profit after tax of EUR6.6m (6M12: EUR11.1m) and a regulatory solvency ratio of 187%, compared with 159% at end-2012. The affirmation also reflects Eurco Re's progress in exiting third-party reciprocal reinsurance treaties in an orderly manner, which should lead to the reinsurance operations being terminated by end-2013. Eurco Re's rating benefits from the insurer's 100% ownership by Belfius Insurance (previously Dexia Insurance Belgium), the insurance arm of Belfius Bank (previously Dexia Bank Belgium; A-/Stable). Fitch views Eurco Re as strategically important to Belfius. This view is supported by a letter of comfort which has been provided by Belfius Insurance and presented to the Irish regulator, stating that it will ensure that Eurco Re has a regulatory solvency ratio of at least 150%. Its strategic importance to Belfius is reflected in Eurco Re's rating uplift by one notch to 'BBB', two levels below Belfius Bank's 'A-' rating. Fitch has withdrawn Eurco Re's rating as the insurer has decided that it will no longer participate in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the rating. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Eurco Re. Contact: Primary Analyst Ralf Ehrhardt Associate Director +44 20 3530 1551 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Martyn Street Director +44 20 3530 1211 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1518, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.