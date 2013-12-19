(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Eurco Re
Limited's (Eurco
Re) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB' with a
Stable Outlook. At
the same time Fitch has withdrawn the rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Eurco Re's continued strong capital
position and
profitability. At end-6M13 the insurer reported a net profit
after tax of
EUR6.6m (6M12: EUR11.1m) and a regulatory solvency ratio of
187%, compared with
159% at end-2012. The affirmation also reflects Eurco Re's
progress in exiting
third-party reciprocal reinsurance treaties in an orderly
manner, which should
lead to the reinsurance operations being terminated by end-2013.
Eurco Re's rating benefits from the insurer's 100% ownership by
Belfius
Insurance (previously Dexia Insurance Belgium), the insurance
arm of Belfius
Bank (previously Dexia Bank Belgium; A-/Stable). Fitch views
Eurco Re as
strategically important to Belfius. This view is supported by a
letter of
comfort which has been provided by Belfius Insurance and
presented to the Irish
regulator, stating that it will ensure that Eurco Re has a
regulatory solvency
ratio of at least 150%. Its strategic importance to Belfius is
reflected in
Eurco Re's rating uplift by one notch to 'BBB', two levels below
Belfius Bank's
'A-' rating.
Fitch has withdrawn Eurco Re's rating as the insurer has decided
that it will no
longer participate in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will
no longer have
sufficient information to maintain the rating. Accordingly,
Fitch will no longer
provide ratings or analytical coverage for Eurco Re.
